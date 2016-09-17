Men’s soccer remains flawless, defeat ODU 2-0

Harrison Steadman led the charge for the 49ers in Saturday’s contest against Old Dominion claiming responsibility for the both goals of the night. Charlotte (4-0-0) has yet to allow a goal against any opponent this season, ranking the team first in the nation for team goals against average. The squad also sits atop the leaderboard in scoring offense.

Steadman struck first at 40:08 with an assist from Marco Sunol-Rojas. The second goal came in the next half, giving Charlotte the 2-0 shutout against ODU (3-2-1). The 49ers took 13 shots during the contest, the Monarchs were competitive taking eight shots to goalkeeper Elliot Panicco. So far this season Panicco has not allowed any goals.

The 49ers hit the road again taking on UNC-Wilmington on Tuesday.

Category:Men's Soccer, Sports