Playing together in high school and now in college, two pairs of freshman reflect on their journeys to Charlotte

Soccer allows for lifelong bonds to be formed. This is evident in two pairs of freshman on the women’s soccer team.

Freshman Riley Orr and Mary Manser have known each other for a while, they started playing together in U8. Fast forward 10 years and they are playing for one of the top Division I schools.

“When I think about U8 soccer, it’s not even comparable. We’ve both grown so much. We’re both so fortunate to be playing at the highest level,” Manser said.

Manser verbally committed to play for the 49ers her sophomore year. After her commitment, Orr focused more attention on Charlotte.

“When she committed there I looked at it a little more,” Orr said.

Kelley Suggs and Megan Greene met each other when playing U11 soccer. It was not friends at first sight for the pair. Through soccer, however, the two’s relationship flourished.

“We weren’t even that good of friends at first, now we never leave each other’s side,” Suggs said.

The two became very close during high school, Suggs said they “practically lived together.”

“We were in the same friend group, played club soccer together, played school soccer together, had classes together, went to lunch together,” Suggs said.

Suggs and Greene were able to go on recruiting trips together, which made the process a lot more enjoyable.

“It wasn’t as scary,” Greene said. “You have someone there to talk to because you don’t know anyone at visits.”

When rooming assignments came around the two requested they not room together, hoping to branch out a little. Also requesting not to room together were teammates Suggs and Greene. The girls wound up becoming a group of four after becoming roommates.

“Our roommates are best friends, so they brought us closer because they are always hanging out,” Orr said.

Having a friend from high school has helped in the transition from high school to college.

“They know where you’re coming from, they know who you are. It’s like a support system,” Manser said.

Knowing someone while playing athletics also is useful when it comes to balancing responsibilities between playing and school.

“We know people here from high school, but she’s my only friend from high school that plays soccer,” Greene said. “It helps because she understands all that I have to do.”

