Kaleo Prove They’re Ones to Watch

Rising Alternative Rock Group Energizes Charlotte's Underground

One of the coolest aspects of concerts is the chance they provide for audience members to discover new music. Whether it’s that one song off of one of the band/artist’s older albums that you somehow missed or a surprise hit from an opening act you’d never heard of, to be able to walk away from a concert thinking “I’ve gotta find that song” is an awesome feeling. And that feeling was what I hoped to take away from the Kaleo concert at the Underground on Tuesday night. Until a few weeks ago, I was among the many who had never heard of the rising Icelandic alternative rock group. I did a little research, listening to a handful of tracks from their album “A/B,” which was released as their international debut in June. Though I enjoyed what I heard, I decided not to listen to more until after the concert, in the hopes that their live performance would make me a fan.

Excited though I was, I never expected to be won over so quickly. The evening started strong with indie rock group The Wind + The Wave, who had me jotting down lyrics so I could track down songs later within the first minute. With a folksy sound similar to Of Monsters and Men, the band managed to deliver a strong, energy filled performance despite the mellow nature of their music. This was largely due to their relaxed and comfortable presence on stage, as if this were merely another rehearsal and a bunch of people just happened to stop by and watch. In between numbers, they casually interacted with the audience, lightheartedly scolding the latecomers who walked in during their second song and celebrating the fact that nobody knows who they are despite the fact that their closing song “Grand Canyon” apparently has made it in the Top 20 (Of what chart, I don’t know).

Lightning struck again with the following act, the phenomenal Bishop Briggs. If you want to talk about an artist who can completely energize a room, look no further. In contrast to the previous group, Briggs’ music has an electronic edge to it, riddled with hard beats and bass drops to create an infectiously intense atmosphere that’s impossible not to dance to. It wasn’t just her music that set Briggs apart though, her performance style was more theatrical. During verses and bridges she often seemed almost eerily possessed by the music, while other times she jumped enthusiastically around the stage, smiling and urging the audience to join in with her. I enjoyed all of her songs, but “Wild Horses” and “Pray (Loaded Gun)” are the ones I’ve since been listening to non stop.

After two stellar performances, I’ll admit I was slightly skeptical about whether or not the main event would be able to top them. This turned out to be an unnecessary worry however, because Kaleo absolutely killed it. The lead singer Jökull Júlíusson’s voice has been compared to that of Hozier with its gravely tone perfectly suited for both soft ballads such as “Save Yourself” and harder rock such as “Hot Blood,” which was one of my personal favorites of the night. One of Kaleo’s greatest strengths lies in their instrumentals, which blend intense drums and sharp electric guitar riffs in a perfectly seamless fashion and this shines through in “Hot Blood.” “Vor í Vaglaskógi,” one of their first songs and sung entirely in Iceleandic, is also worth mentioning for it’s sheer beauty which left the audience in awed silence. While I tend to be more partial to those head-bang-inducing rock numbers, this song was mesmerizing. And of course, the highlight of the night was “Way Down We Go,” a song that may be recognizable to “Orange is the New Black” fans, which was surprisingly not the closer, but undeniably the audience favorite.

Considering that I had hoped to leave the Underground with maybe one or two new songs in mind, suffice to say I was more than thrilled as I made my way back to campus and had to decide which album I wanted to listen to first. If you’re a fan of rock in any way, you should definitely check out all three of these amazing artists. I expect you’ll be able to find at least two or three songs between them that fit your interests. I know I’ll be eagerly anticipating their next visits to Charlotte.

Category:Arts and Entertainment, Music