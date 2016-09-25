James Young tells us what life is like in the Eli Young Band

An exclusive interview with James Young of the Eli Young Band.

Before the Eli Young Band come to Charlotte on October 7 at Coyote Joe’s, James Young, the lead guitarist, took the time to talk to the Niner Times about life on tour, their upcoming album and some advice for the UNCC student.

I’m a big fan, so I appreciate you taking the time to talk to me this morning. How’s the tour going?

No problem. It’s going really good! Ya know, it seems like we’re always on tour. We’re having a lot of fun playing new songs and we’re on the cusp of a new record, hopefully by the beginning of next year. So, yeah, it’s been fun trying out new stuff and seeing how the crowd reacts.

Do you all have a favorite song to perform?

I think right now it would be “Saltwater Gospel,” our single currently out. It’s just a lot of fun! It’s fun to see people start to hear it on the radio and sing it back to you. I would say any song, ya know, where the crowd is singing louder than you, those are always our favorites to play. “Crazy Girl” and “Breaks Your Heart,” those are always fun to play.

What made you decide to choose “Saltwater Gospel” as the single from your upcoming album?

That was one of the first songs we recorded and we just kept coming back around to it when it came time to choose a single. We fell in love with the song from the get go and once we laid it down we knew we had something special. We had always wanted a beach song, but we didn’t want the typical Spring Break, kind of party beach song. We wanted something that was special. We’re all huge fans of the ocean and beach. You kind of get that spiritual, removal from the world, feeling. You feel a little smaller when standing next to the big ocean. So, that’s what the sentiment of the song was all about.

I really enjoy that song and one of the things I enjoy most about it is the lyrics.

Thank you!

What’s the writing process like for you guys?

Ya know, we write differently every song. We did a lot of writing for this record on the back of a tour bus. We don’t have much time at home anymore with families and kiddos, so we try and do a lot of our writing on the road, whether it’s all four of us, two of us, or we might have some of our song writer buddies come out with us on the road as well. So, it’s always kind of something different.

How did you treat your upcoming album compared to those in the past? Did you want to do anything particularly different with those songs?

We wanted to just go in, crank up the amps and just see what happened. We didn’t have the label hovering over us saying you need to do this or you need to do that. They said, “just go in there and record. Choose the songs y’all feel strongly about and the ones you want to cut.” So, we just went in there and tracked like we did back in the day. We had a lot of fun making this record.

Well, I’m really excited to hear it. I’ve heard you guys say in previous interviews that performing live is one of your biggest priorities. When creating and recording new stuff, do you try and keep that live sound in mind?

It is! Especially with this record, we wanted some up-tempo rock and roll to push the show along. So, yeah, you do keep that live show in the back of your mind every time you’re recording a song. You get done with it or you hear it in the studio and the first thing you think is, “man, this is going to be fun to play live.”

Have you had any particularly favorite moments on the tour so far?

It’s been a lot of fun. We’ve done a lot of smaller clubs on this tour. It’s fun to get back out there and do a whole 90 minutes to ourselves where we can go out there and play our music. We were opening for about three or four years on the road. We got to open for Chesney, Darius Rucker, Dierks, Rascal Flatts and a bunch of others. That was a blast, but you don’t always get your whole set list. So, it’s been fun playing some old songs and we’re able to experiment and try out new songs as well.

Awesome! I know you guys met in college and I write for a college newspaper here in Charlotte, North Carolina. Do you guys remember your first show and if you do, how much has changed since then? What’s the biggest difference?

[Laughs] A lot more gear! No, uh, probably our first show was in college. We all graduated from the University of North Texas. So, it would have either have been on campus somewhere or there was a little bar in Denton that I think we conned the owner into letting us play for, I think, beer or something like that. Yeah, I remember there were just some palettes in the corner that we just set our gear up on and we went for it. We didn’t know what we were doing at the time [Laughs]. You’re just running your own P.A. and just trying to figure it out. Being from Texas, that really helped us hone our craft and cut our teeth. There’s just so many places to play and a real appreciation for live music. There’s places to play everywhere. That really helped our career.

Well, I think you guys got kind of lucky as well because you found your passion in life so early. What would you say to students at UNCC, or wherever, who are struggling to find that passion in life or their career path? Do you have any advice?

Ya know, it’s just all about trying different stuff. You might as well fail doing something you love than be unhappy with whatever you choose. It’s all about, as cliché as it sounds, being in the right place at the right time. We just stumbled upon this, being musicians, but we still worked our tails off everyday. This was before social media had really kicked off, back in the day, so we were out fliering cars, just spreading the word any way we could. It’s just a lot of hard work, in the music business or any business you take. There’s many ways that it can come about, especially now with YouTube and social media. But, there’s no wrong way to go for a path. You just pick the path that suits you and you just barrel down and do it.

Tickets for the Eli Young Band tour are available now. For more information on the band and their projects, check out EliYoungBand.com.

