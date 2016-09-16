Interviews 101

How to dress, act and be the best potential employee

After weeks of sending in resumes and asking for references, you finally get that holy grail of emails, an interview. The final step before achieving that well

deserved job. But before the interview it’s important to adequately prepare. Remember, there is no such thing as too much research. Make sure you know who the owners are, where the company is located and some general information about the business. You probably won’t be asked about any of this information but it’s just good to know a little bit about the place you may be working. If you know who is interviewing you, see if they have a profile on the company website. This may help you feel more comfortable when speaking with this person and you may even find something you have in common. It’s also a good strategy to familiarize yourself with your resume. Many employers will ask about previous work experiences and may ask you about the skills you’ve learned. It may be helpful to explain anything out of the ordinary such as three jobs in a six-month time period. Employers are looking for someone to stand out, going the extra mile can help make you a memorable applicant.

Although it’s always good to stand out in an interview, sometimes it can be for the wrong reasons. When choosing an outfit, make sure your attire is appropriate for the atmosphere. If you are applying for a summer dog sitting job, a full suit is not necessary. Likewise, it is not appropriate to wear your favorite “I Heart LA” t-shirt to a professional interview. Usually the employer will inform you about the type of attire necessary beforehand. If not, here are a few tips that generally apply to professional interview settings. Ladies, make sure that dresses or skirts are long enough to cover most of your thighs. If you wouldn’t wear it to church, you shouldn’t wear it in an interview. Also you don’t want to wear any flashy jewelry that is going to distract the employer from hearing what you have to say. That goes for shoes too, stick to a basic black or nude heel or ballet flats. Gentlemen, this is not a superbowl party, so please leave the jerseys, basketball shorts and Jordan’s at home. A nice button down shirt and dress pants should get the job done. When selecting a tie, try not to get anything too wacky or colorful that will distract the employer. When you look the part, you have a lot more confidence and it signals to the employer that you are a serious candidate.

If you’re still feeling nervous about the big day, the career center here on campus provides an excellent service called Interview Stream to assist students. With Interview Stream, students and alumni can conduct practice interviews online using a webcam. You can select your field of interest, and the automated service will record your answers to a series of mock interview questions. You can then get feedback from family or professors on your answers and work to improve them. There is even an advice section, where job recruiters provide advice on answering tough questions.

It’s normal to be a little apprehensive on the day of an interview, but remember that you have prepared for this. You have looked over your resume. You know the in’s and out’s of the company. You have perfected your outfit and your handshake. You have practiced answering tough questions. Now all you have to do is take a deep breath, go in there and crush it!

