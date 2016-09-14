Humans of UNC Charlotte: Meet Dustin Dodd

“Other than giving me communication and writing skills, I don’t feel like I was that prepared for marketing and advertising as a whole. But that is also because I don’t feel like UNCC’s Marketing and Advertising department is as strong as other departments. Take the Finance department as an example; the school puts all of their efforts toward the finance department, whom by the way are making pawns to ship off to Bank of America or Wells Fargo.

I have learned way more at internships than I ever have in school. I’ve interned at Alter Imaging, which is a small agency. There I learned Google analytics, SEO’s, and ad-words. It exposed me to a world of digital marketing and digital advertising analytics.

After that I did a little work for a startup, and after that I took an internship at Addison Whitney –a brand strategy firm. I learned about brand architecture, brand nomenclature and of course brand strategy. It was tons of research and reporting. Now I am at Tattoo Projects. I wanted something creative and so far it’s been real.”

