How To: Green Juice

The new craze with fresh-pressed juice

Juicing has been all the hype in major fitness-frenzy cities such as Los Angeles, New York City and Chicago with new pop-ups businesses opening left and right. Recently however, juice shops have been making their way down to Charlotte, NC (perhaps a sign that we are indeed a modern, growing city?). Some of the popular ones include Juice Bar on Park Road, Clean Juice at Stonecrest and Viva Raw in Uptown Charlotte. As most things are, there are pros and cons to purchasing juices at these stores. The pro is the juice itself which is made of multiple fresh ingredients and packed with vitamins essential to your body. The con however, is the price. Sold at $6 for a small sized cup, it is definitely not an average college student’s budget-friendly drink.

On the bright side, juicing is something that can be done at the convenience of your home – for a much cheaper price. Though purchasing a juicer is an upfront investment, there are many low-priced options available at retail stores such as Target and Walmart ranging from $40-50. Remember, this is only a one-time cost and quite worth the investment that will break-even the cost of buying a few cups of green juice at a store. In addition, buying fresh ingredients at the local supermarket for about four cups of green juice will cost around $10, which eventually leads to each cup costing about $2.50. Let’s think about that: $2.50 a cup compared to $6 a cup- quite a large saving especially if you continue to drink green juice on the regular.

This recipe below includes both fresh greens and fruits which provides you with a healthy sweet and slightly sour juice that tastes and makes you feel amazing. Drinking green juice in the morning is a great way to start your day by fueling your body with much needed vitamins and nutrients. It also fills you up for a few hours, so considering adding it or making it an alternative to breakfast for a couple days as a trial run.

Recipe:

2 apples

2 stalks of celery

1 cucumber

6 leaves of kale

½ lemon, peeled

Wash all ingredients thoroughly and safely chop into smaller pieces. Turn on the juicer and place a cup or thermos under the peak. Place ingredients into the juicer and push down with presser. After all ingredients have been used, turn off the juicer and enjoy your fresh, green juice!

