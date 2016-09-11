Greene lifts Charlotte over Elon in OT thriller

The Charlotte 49ers (4-3) defeated the Elon Phoenix 2-1 in an overtime thriller Thursday night at the Charlotte practice field, as Megan Greene scored the equalizer with less than 30 seconds remaining in regulation and another goal just minutes into overtime.

After the game, head coach John Cullen said, “We’re delighted to win an overtime game. I’m immensely proud of our character tonight. The goal went against the run of play a bit and we fell behind. We kept creating and creating and were wondering if that goal was going to come.”

Elon (3-4) fought off the tie with the 49ers throughout the entire first half and most of the second, striking gold at the 64:17 mark. Sydney Schilling received a corner in the box, sliding the ball through a sea of red and white, and by a diving Anna Sheldon.

Charlotte had their chances throughout the game, shooting 20 times, with six of those being on goal. Greene led the 49ers in shot attempts with six.

Just under a minute left in regulation, Katie O’Neill fed senior Rebecca Beatty with a throw-in near the corner. Beatty sent in a beautiful ball to the back post, lofting the ball high enough for Greene to make a mid-air adjustment to flick it by the Elon keeper, sending the game into overtime.

In the extra period, the 49ers controlled the pace and didn’t want to let in-state foe Elon make the two hour drive back with a victory. O’Neill intercepted a pass directly at midfield, sending the ball forward to Martha Thomas. Thomas sent a through ball by the Phoenix defense, finding Greene.

The standout freshman Greene sprinted straight at the goalie, slipping the ball right underneath the outstretched arms of the keeper, giving Charlotte a 2-1 victory at the 93:15 mark.

Charlotte will travel to another in-state foe, East Carolina, on Sunday at 1:00 p.m., closing out their non-conference schedule.

