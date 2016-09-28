GAMING REVIEW: NBA 2K17

2K Sports delivers an authentic basketball experience that is a treat for old and new fans alike.

A common question about sport games used to be “why buy the same game every year if the only change they make is updated rosters?” 2K Sports and Visual Concepts replied with their highly successful “NBA 2K” franchise and this year’s game is a prime example why. “NBA 2K17” features improvements across the board in all of its modes, especially MyCareer, which features a much improved story compared to the one we got in last year’s game written by Spike Lee.

2k’s flagship mode, MyCareer, reunites writer Aaron Covington and actor Michael B. Jordan who both worked together on the hit film “Creed.” This year, the mode brings more depth than ever before, starting right when you create your character. You first choose the position and style of your player, examples being a shot creator point guard or a stretch power forward. Even how tall or how much they weigh affects your player’s ratings and where they cap at. This year’s mode features a bit more grinding at Virtual Currency (VC) to upgrade your player’s attributes, though endorsement deals help levitate some of that struggle. Once drafted you’ll be on the road towards greatness and given the chance to form a dynamic duo with Justice Young (Michael B. Jordan) and once you begin playing well together, you are given a chance to control both players for the first time in the mode. You also have the opportunity to choose how you spend your off days, either hanging out with fellow NBA players and friends, hitting the gym and working towards raising your attribute caps, or carrying out obligations with endorsements thanks to your agent Bruce. Eventually you will unlock the jump shot creator which allows you to create your own unique jump shot by using a mixed combination of other players’ shots. Whenever you need a break from NBA play, you can take your player online with friends to returning modes MyPark or Pro-AM. All in all, MyCareer features the best story in the mode to date, as well as features that push it more into the RPG genre than ever before.

My personal favorite mode from the game is MyTeam and it is at its best form this year as well. The mode allows you to build your fantasy squad from current day cards and historic cards that you can buy from packs or earn through one of the many modes available to players this year. This year’s game gives more opportunities to earn some of the best cards through new challenges that have you recreate some of the moments from last year’s NBA season. 2K will also continue to release new cards and challenges throughout the season based on the career games that players and teams may have. Another new feature to the mode is the inclusion of dynamic duos on specific cards, which boost both of the players’ stats when they’re playing in game together. These dynamic duos can include two teammates playing great together now like Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson or those who played together in high school, college, or their national team in the Olympics.

Those with an inner GM in them will enjoy the return of MyGM and MyLeague, plus the new additions brought with them. This year, players will be able to add expansion teams to their league and are able to create their own jerseys, logo and arena for their team or download a set made by other players. MyLeague also introduces the ability to make an online league with your friends then fantasy draft a team that can go on for up to 80 seasons.

Game-play this year is the best it’s been with much more emphasis put on defense than previous years. The game also prevents players from spamming dribble moves by decreasing stamina significantly if they are performed for too long. The controls are slightly different from last year, but the new 2KU tutorial will help both old and new players master the controls so they can jump into one of the main modes quickly and get right to playing. The AI of the players can be a bit frustrating sometimes, though not often or significant enough to detract from the fun of playing.

Some of the problems I had with the game were both bugs and design choices, but none broke the game-play. The first issue I encountered was trying to get the new face scan feature to work on my phone. The “MyNBA2K17” app seems to only play nice with iPhones when face scanning so I eventually gave up on my LG G3 and tried it out on my sister’s iPhone and got much better results, but still not perfect even after following each specific instruction the app gave me. Overall it seems some people get perfect recreations from what I saw online so it will vary for each user. Another issue is when you make a 2nd character, you are forced to re-watch the cut-scenes, given no option to skip them. Hopefully the developers will be able to fix these issues quickly in a future patch.

Overall, NBA 2K17 delivers a great game for any type of basketball fan thanks to its fine attention to detail, new features for all of its main modes and stable servers for consistent online play. Even with a few issues at launch, “NBA 2K17” stands as one of the best sports games I have ever played and leaves me wondering what they could do to top themselves next year.

Category:Arts and Entertainment, Gaming