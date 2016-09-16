Foodie Friday: Ninety’s Ice Cream and Sandwiches

The latest and greatest desserts to hit Charlotte

Macaron Ice Cream Sandwiches have come to Charlotte and everyone is falling in love with them! Ninety’s Ice Cream and Sandwiches, located right near UNC Charlotte’s Campus, began selling these desserts about two weeks ago. However, when a Facebook post took them viral, I knew I had to try them for myself.

I decided on the S’mores flavor. “It’s a customer favorite,” the employees told me, and I can see why. A large scoop of chocolate ice cream is squished between two giant graham cracker flavored macarons. As if that’s not enough, the sandwich is then rolled in graham cracker crumbs and mini-marshmallows and topped with chocolate syrup. I couldn’t get enough! The smooth, cold ice cream paired with the chewy cookie was like heaven in my mouth. I was especially impressed that each flavor that makes a s’more was represented. In each bite I could equally taste chocolate, marshmallow, and graham cracker. It was delicious.

However, S’mores is not the only flavor they have. Other popular choices include Cookies and Cream, Cookie Dough, Red Velvet, Biscoff Cookie Butter, Birthday Cake, and Strawberry Nutella, all of which made my mouth water just looking at them.

As a perfect sunny day snack, I recommend Ninety’s Macaron Ice Cream Sandwiches as a must have if you’re in the Charlotte area. They sell out fast, so make sure you get them while you can! You don’t want to miss out on these sweet treats.

