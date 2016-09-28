Five reasons why you should abandon your comfort zone

And why it will be the best decision of your life

My freshmen year of college was the fall of 2014 and at the beginning of it, I naively believed I had my life together, a wonderful boyfriend, financially stable and great friends.

Boy, was I wrong, suddenly I was looking for a job to fund my ridiculous expenses, the friends I thought I had weren’t really there, and pretty much everything that was going right with my life, wasn’t. I started to go in a downward spiral, locking myself in my dorm for hours just trying to wrap my head around the fact that this was my life now. I was going to be stuck in meaningless classes, I was going to work a dumb job that I would hate, I was never going to accomplish anything in my youth and I would later look back on my life as an old dying woman and wonder why I wasted so much time. I was in a horrible place, and it only got progressively worse until I went home for Christmas break. The ball of sunshine that I am lucky enough to call my little cousin knocked some serious sense into me.

I came home and she immediately knew something was clearly wrong, and I explained to her that I felt like I wasn’t living enough, like I was wasting away living a mediocre life but this was what growing up meant. She said to me “Angie if you’re unhappy with your life then changed it.” I initially got a little mad and told her she wouldn’t understand what I was going through and not to bug me about it. She could have pierced right through my heart with those big-brown-eyes of disappointment and at that moment I knew I was setting a bad example. We talked it over for a few days and by New Years I made a pact with myself to live my life to the absolute fullest. This required me to do a lot of things including getting out of my comfort zone (which by the way was the coziest place to be) and it was the best thing I’ve ever done in my life, and here is why I think you should do it too.

You will make so many new friends

Go out into the world with a smiling face and a kind word. You’d be surprised how approachable pretty much everyone is if you just put yourself out there. We all stick to our ‘designated’ group of friends because that’s what we are accustomed too but getting to know someone new is often one of the best things that can ever happen to you. It opens you to new perspectives and possibly a friend for life. I’ve made good and bad friends, but I can’t say I regret any of them because they all taught me something. At one point they created a good memory, made me laugh or kept me company, but most importantly they helped me understand the kind of people I want in my life and the kind that I don’t. Now it’s much easier to recognize people for who they are and who they aren’t. I know what kind of people I want in my life, and I don’t think many people can actually say that with absolute sureness that they know what they want out of someone.

You will learn to love your life

I hated absolutely everything about my life, but it wasn’t because my life was wrong in any way. It was just I hadn’t figured out exactly what made me happy and what didn’t, how to separate the good from the bad and how to make the necessary changes so I could live a life I was content with. I learned to love my life by doing things I wouldn’t usually do and slowly began to figure out what I liked and what I didn’t. For example, I love to travel and even though I thought I hated change, I came to find out I actually go a little stir crazy if my life isn’t constantly changing. I learned that I like gradual change that I am aware of because I like being prepared for it. So I began to make impromptu trips that I planned within two days it gave me enough control over the situation so I wouldn’t feel overwhelmed but it was also spontaneous enough to fill me with absolute joy for veering away from my routine.

You will create a ton of new memories

I have been at the top of the Eiffel tower, I have hung my legs over the edge of a cliff, I have been knocked over by a flurry of fans at a concert and I have enjoyed every moment of it. There will be bad memories among the good, but that’s what life’s all about. When life has got you down a single good memory can be the helping hand that pulls you out of your rut. Stepping out of your comfort zone literally launches you into a new world of experiences, and you’ll get to look back on that for the rest of your life because, in the end your memories are the only things no one (and I mean no one) can take from you. Change is constant, and everything you see now is going to go but not your memories, those are yours from now until forever. Bask in that, bask in the glory of your life.

You will open an insurmountable amount of doors

I was terrified to start writing for the student newspaper two years ago. So much so that I wouldn’t even show up to the meetings because I didn’t want to have to interact with new people or do anything past my little bubble of me. At the time I was stuck on the idea of going to medical school, and then I began to write for the paper. I soon realized just how in love I was/am with writing; yes it was terrifying at first, but now I am fully pursuing creative writing as a major. I write for the paper every single week, and I’ve written for online news forums as well. I would never be in the place that I am if I hadn’t forced myself out of my little circle. Stepping out of your comfort zone can be so scary but once you do you may come to find that there is a world of opportunities just waiting for you to grab hold of them. All it takes is a little courage and sometimes a little push.

You will understand the world around you better

Comfort zones are for the fearful and I’m sorry if that offends anyone, but it’s true. Humans were made to explore and question absolutely everything around us, yet it seems like everyone has become content with being a sitting duck rather than a soaring bird. Be like a bird and immerse yourself in the ocean of the unknown for that one little fish of opportunity. Being a bird doesn’t mean you can’t go back to your nest, it just means that you have to understand that in order to survive you often have to leave it.

Abandon the comfort of your own mind and world and you just might find everything that you never knew you wanted.

