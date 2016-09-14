Five Alternatives to Caffeine

Different ways to get energy and still feel healthy.

I know when I say I live off of coffee and energy drinks since I became a college student I’m not just speaking for myself, I’m speaking for the majority. I wake up feeling lost without my caramel iced coffee to drink with my breakfast and then the Red Bull I put in the side pocket of my book bag to get me through my day. Without caffeine getting me through back-to-back classes and then work right after I’m not quite sure what I would do. But all of that caffeine builds up, is bad for your liver and creates an unbalancing effect on your body. It is great when it is needed but it is not so good to drink it casually. So with that in mind, here are some alternate and cheaper methods for college students to avoid consuming caffeine every day.

1. Eating Healthy

This seems almost like common sense but the healthier you eat, the better you will feel. If you add some nuts to your diet such as hazelnuts, almonds, or cashews that will boost your energy as well as whole-grains, like quick and easy cereal bars you could eat for breakfast. Try not to skip any meals either, it really helps to have a routine and make sure you get all three meals in to get all the nutrients and energy you need from each one. But, most importantly fruit is the way to go. Fruit contains fiber that keeps your blood sugar levels steady which is a great pick me up for when you start to drag as the day goes on. It is so easy and also cheap to just throw an apple in your backpack and munch on that during a class when you need some extra energy to focus.

2.Power Naps

Now this one I know is something we all love to do. A power nap is anything around a sixty-minute nap in between classes or when you have some free time. It feels like such a relief to rest your brain after you have had an information overload or feel stressed out. If the nap is anything too long you become groggy after, but a quick power nap can help you feel wide awake and full of energy to conquer anything. Research has even shown that a good ole’ nap can even help you retain information easier that you are learning throughout the day.

3.Exercise

Exercising may seem like it could tire you out, but just the right amount could get your blood pumping and your adrenaline going. A good run or even just a fast walk somewhere can really make a difference. This is also a super easy way to boost your energy if you think about it. If you have some extra time in the morning or even in and out of classes, go for a walk or take a long way around to your classes to get you going. If you really want to exercise though, going to the gym for a full workout is great way to feel better. Especially since you have easy access to one on campus and all the other options of off-campus gyms as well.

4. De-Stress

When you are stressed, your body releases certain chemicals that affect your whole body in a bad way. At first, procrastinating and cramming for a test might release a response that seems like it is giving you some energy and releasing adrenaline but actually in the long run will drain you of even more energy. Take your time with things, meditate, listen to your favorite songs, and spend time to just simply relax. De-stressing is a long process but the results are long term and will make you seem more energetic in your day to day life without a cup of coffee.

5. Chewing Gum

It may come as a surprise, but chewing gum actually helps increase your energy. And how cheap and easy is it to just pop a piece in?! Chewing gum leaves you feeling refreshed and new as if that feeling you get right after you brush your teeth. But not only does it do that, it also increases your heart rate that then increases blood flow to the brain. It helps you pay attention more and increase your alertness in class. You are not just sitting there, your mouth is being stimulated and your body is doing work. This won’t help a ton to get your energy back but if you need a quick fix, this will sure do the trick.

