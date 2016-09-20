Fall 2016 Television Preview

A look at some of the series that the networks are rolling out this year.

The fall television season is the time of year where each of the major networks show off their newest series. While many of these shows end up being cancelled after only a few episodes, several end up rising to both ratings and critical fame. Of the numerous new series set to premiere this fall, the following are some of the most anticipated by viewers and critics alike.

Designated Survivor (ABC)

An intriguing real-life concept with an incredibly talented leading actor sets the stage for a thrilling new series. Kiefer Sutherland stars as low-ranking Cabinet Secretary, Tom Kirkman, who quickly becomes the President of the United States after a massive attack on the Capitol Building during the State of the Union. Maggie Q and Kal Penn are also slated to star in the series. The idea of the “Designated Survivor” is one that is widely discussed each year before the President delivers his annual address to Congress. The plot seems like one that would be found on Sutherland’s previous hit series, “24.” While Corey Hawkins takes the lead of FOX’s upcoming “24: Legacy” spinoff series, Kiefer is sure to draw in old fans and new when “Designated Survivor” premieres on Sept. 21 at 10 p.m. on ABC.

Marvel’s Luke Cage (Netflix)

Netflix is cashing in on the success of “Daredevil” and “Jessica Jones” by creating yet another super-hero drama set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Mike Colter stars as Luke Cage, a crime-fighter with superhero strength and indestructible skin. Mahershala Ali and Alfre Woodard are also among the cast, portraying key characters from the comic series. With “Iron Fist” and “The Defenders” set to premiere in 2017, Netflix seems to have hit a goldmine when it comes to adapting the various beloved Marvel Comic series and tying them together. The highly anticipated thirteen-episode first season of “Luke Cage” will be available to stream beginning on Sept. 30.

Westworld (HBO)

The mega hit series “Game of Thrones” may be reaching the end of its run, but HBO hopes to keep television viewers entranced with a adaptation of the 1973 film “Westworld.” It is still unclear, however, how much the series will follow the original plot of the film. Developed by Christopher Nolan and executive produced by J.J. Abrams, “Westworld” fuses the science fiction and western thriller genres. The all-star cast includes Anthony Hopkins, Ed Harris, James Marsden and Thandie Newton, among others. The series premieres on Oct. 2 at 9 p.m. on HBO.

Conviction (ABC)

What happens when someone is convicted of a crime that they didn’t commit? “Conviction” is an upcoming series that will explore this problem with the criminal justice system. “Agent Carter’s” Hayley Atwell is set to star as a scandalous former First Daughter who is forced to work at a New York City unit that examines cases of possible wrongful convictions. Other cast members include Eddie Cahill of “CSI: NY” and Emily Kinney of “The Walking Dead.” ABC seems to be on a role lately with successful legal dramas such as “How to Get Away with Murder” and “Scandal.” Will “Conviction” join these television obsessions? The series makes its debut on Oct. 3 at 10 p.m. on ABC.

Timeless (NBC)

Time-travel seems to be a hot topic with television producers this season as three of the networks are rolling out series that revolve around this concept; “Making History” on FOX, “Time After Time” on ABC and “Timeless” on NBC. The latter looks to be the most appealing with essentially a different historical event being explored each episode. A history professor, a soldier and a scientist team up to stop a criminal from changing history. From the Hindenburg disaster and the Assassination of President Abraham Lincoln to the Watergate Scandal and the Alamo, “Timeless” could be a goldmine of potential that may last for many seasons if viewers choose to tune in. The series premieres on Oct. 3 at 10 p.m. on NBC.

Falling Water (USA)

Do our dreams have some sort of deeper meaning? The newest series from USA will venture into the human brain and examine the connections and implications of dreams. This dizzying concept comes from the minds of “The Walking Dead’s” Gale Anne Hurd, as well as, Blake Masters and Henry Bromell. “Falling Water’ looks to be one of the most thought-provoking and mysterious shows set to premiere this fall. The series makes its debut on Oct. 13 at 10 p.m. on USA.

The Crown (Netflix)

American and British forces combine to create the most expensive Netflix drama in history. “The Crown” is set to be a sixty-episode (over the course of six seasons) story of the reign of Queen Elizabeth II from her wedding and coronation to her life in present day. Claire Foy portrays the Queen in her earlier years with Matt Smith by her side as Prince Philip. Netflix is no stranger to taking on ambitious projects, but will a large-scale biopic of the famed British monarch keep viewers interested? That remains to be seen, however, the majority of Netflix Original Series tend to be massive hits. The ten-episode first season will be available to stream on Nov. 4 exclusively on Netflix.

Category:Arts and Entertainment, Television