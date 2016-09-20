Fall 2016 Film Preview

A look at some of the most anticipated films of the fall months.

“Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children,” dir. Tim Burton, Sep. 30

The world hasn’t been kind to Tim Burton in the past few years. His last successful movie was “Alice in Wonderland” in 2010, but only opened to a commercial success, not a critical one. Since then, Burton has directed two films, 2012’s “Dark Shadows,” which failed to make back its $150 million (not including marketing) budget, and also was generally panned by critics. 2014’s “Big Eyes” was a bit kinder to him, with most critics praising the film’s simplicity, as well as granting Amy Adams a Golden Globe for her performance, but its smaller scale and lack of fantasy made its worldwide box office run under $30 million. Now, Burton returns to the land of the “peculiar” with “Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children,” adapted from the popular children’s novel. With Eva Green in the lead role and a seemingly balanced mix of high fantasy and grounded humanity, hopefully this low-key film can be the one to return Burton back to the pedestal he deserves.

“The Girl on the Train,” dir. Tate Taylor, Oct. 6

Talk about a sensation; “The Girl on the Train” took beach reading by storm when it published in early 2015, but the film rights of the novel were actually acquired 10 months before the novel even published, which is a rare feat for a novel. Assembling director Tate Taylor of “The Help” and stars Emily Blunt, Luke Evans, Edgar Ramírez, Justin Theroux, Lisa Kudrow, Laura Prepon, Allison Janney, Haley Bennet and Rebecca Ferguson, the film looks to be another repeat success à la “Gone Girl,” but in a much different vein. Seeing as I’m currently reading the book, I can at least attest to the book’s engrossing nature, something that hopefully will transfer over well to the screen.

“The Birth of a Nation,” dir. Nate Parker, Oct. 6

If any movie this year has the ballsiest title, it’s this one. Named after D.W. Griffith’s film epic, as well as tribute to the Ku Klux Klan, director Nate Parker has turned the meaning of the film around into a biopic about Nat Turner, the leader of the 1831 slave rebellion in Virginia. Receiving rave reviews at Sundance an an even better record distribution bid of $17.5 million from Fox Searchlight Pictures, Parker has made his own epic about the power that those in oppression can hold, and the lengths that they will go to to break free of their oppression. Stark and timely, “The Birth of a Nation” was the first Oscar contender of the year and will definitely be a film long talked about after 2016 draws to a close.

“The Handmaiden,” dir. Park Chan-wook, Oct. 14

If there’s one movie on this list that you’ve definitely never heard of, it’s this one. After a dip in American cinema with 2013’s “Stoker,” Korean master director Park Chan-wook returns to his country of origin for “The Handmaiden,” a period drama with elements of mystery, thriller, romance, erotica and everything in between, this is what Park does best. It’s cryptic trailer says little about the actual film beyond the slated return of Park to Korean cinema, but then again, that’s all that it needs to be.

“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,” dir. David Yates, Nov. 18

This is it guys, while it’s hardly a new entry into the “Harry Potter” series, it’s the closest thing we’ll get. “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” is the new film set in J.K. Rowling’s illustrious wizarding world. Set in 1920s New York, the film follows Newt Scamander, played by Eddie Redmayne, after he crosses the ocean from the UK. After strange findings in New York, he finds himself swept up in a magical adventure that only J.K. Rowling could supply in her first turn as a screenwriter. Returning to something so magical has never been so exciting.

“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” dir. Gareth Edwards, Dec. 16

Hear me out on why I might be more excited for this film than “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.” With the aforementioned film, being the seventh installment in a legendary film series, the film pretty much has to follow a pretty strict way of making it, from its cinematography, to its editing, down to the music. Meanwhile, “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” has no such parameters, as it’s not a mainline Star Wars film. Being the first live-action spin-off to the series, the film has a lot of potential of taking the series to a place people have never seen before, with a different aesthetic and tone that might not be possible to pull off in a mainline Star Wars film. With the dark and gritty tone that director Gareth Edwards wonderfully spun on 2014’s “Godzilla,” I have no doubt he can do the same here, while also keeping everything that makes it a Star Wars story true to form.

“La La Land,” dir. Damien Chazelle, Dec. 16

Coming off his wind of directing 2014’s smash indie hit “Whiplash,” Damien Chazelle makes another foray into the land of music, albeit with a much lighter tone, in “La La Land.” A musical set in Los Angeles, the film follows a jazz pianist, played by Ryan Gosling, who falls for an aspiring actress, played by Emma Stone, in the city of Angels. Being a musical that never had a stage rendition of it, “La La Land” is a rare film that brings a musical to screen before having a successful run on Broadway. Also noted is its use of a cast not particularly well-known for their singing abilities. Gosling and Stone have never really had any singing roles in the past, making their presence as leads strange, but oddly welcome in a film like this. I can’t wait to see what Chazelle does with this potential movie magic.

“Assassin’s Creed,” dir. Justin Kurzel, Dec. 21

A part of me doesn’t even want to include this on my list, as I was burned pretty badly with the last big budget video game adaption to hit theaters, “Warcraft.” But there’s a part in me that still has high hopes for the film, as the work that director Justin Kurzel, as well as stars Michael Fassbender and Marion Cotillard did in “Macbeth,” will hopefully transfer over here. The trailers thus far paint a picture of a gorgeously rendered vision of 15th Century Spain, as well as the near future. Even if I can at least get that on top of a sloppy story, I’ll accept that as a win over “Warcraft.” If I can get both a sound story and beautiful aesthetics, I’ll be convinced that video game movies are not dead yet.

Category:Arts and Entertainment, Film