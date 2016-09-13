Brandt Bronico: Eyes on the prize

After a successful collegiate career Bronico's sights are set on the pros

The first season Brandt Bronico was on a soccer field he could be found sitting on the bench, crying. Over ten years later Bronico now leads the 49ers men’s soccer team on and off the field.

“My parents signed me up for a rec league and I cried the first whole season and sat on the bench saying I didn’t want to play. The next season I started to get into it and I found the fun of the game,” Bronico said.

Soccer wasn’t the only sport Bronico played as a child, he also partook in baseball, soccer, basketball and flag football. However he discovered that he “enjoyed” soccer and found a “knack for it.” His passion for the sport only grew from there until it became a part of his life.

“Soccer has been the core of my life. I usually plan everything around soccer: my classes, my free time, it’s all planned around soccer. I’m just trying to always. If I’m not at practice I’m either in the gym or watching film, I just want to improve every day,” Bronico said.

With the talent displayed in Bronico, there were many schools vying to bring his skills to their field. His senior season at Wesleyan Christian Academy he was named an NSCAA All-American. He also helped Wesleyan bring home the state championships in 2012 and 2013. It was Charlotte’s homey feel that drew the High Point native to the 49ers.

“The coaches just made me feel at home here,” Bronico said. “I love the campus, I love the people and the team is awesome. All around it was the best option for me.”

The energy Bronico brought to the program as a freshman is what made him a true standout. His freshman year he appeared in 19 games and started in 16. During the season he took 16 shots on goal and netted three. He was also named to the Conference USA All-Freshman team.

“When he joined us he was new, he was green, he was excited. He had a great youth career and a great PDL career. When he was playing we would see flashes of just absolute brilliance from Brandt as a soccer player,” Kevin Langan, head soccer coach, said.

Bronico has only improved since his first year with the 49ers.

His sophomore year he took 20 shots on goal, scored five goals and was attributed the assist on six goals. During the 2014 season Bronico scored the winning goals against #5 New Mexico and #22 Wake Forest and started all 19 games in the season.

He continued to grow his junior year putting 35 shots on goal, scoring eight goals and assisting on ten. He was named the Conference USA Offensive Player of the week and finished first in the conference with 10 assists

Both his sophomore and junior seasons Bronico was named on the first-team All-Conference USA teams. His junior season he was on the NCCSIA First-Team All-State.

“What’s been really exciting and made us proud is watching him mature as a player. Now he still has those moments of brilliance, but he has also matured as a person now. He is very serious about soccer and his studies. He is a great example to his teammates he’s our hard worker, he’s the fittest on the team,” Langan said. “We’re sad it’s his last year but as a team and a staff we want to send him out with a great year.

Bronico’s impressive skills didn’t go unnoticed on a national level as well. Two summers ago he traveled across the country and played for Seattle’s U23 team. Going to Washington was a daunting task, but Bronico did it for the sport he loved.

“I was a little nervous going across the country, but you have to make sacrifices. To play for Seattle is a really good situation and it’s a good sacrifice to make. The coach and the team were awesome out there and they made me feel at home,” Bronico said.

The summer was full of opportunity and competition.

“It’s about getting exposure and getting my name out there. It’s just a whole other level. It’s the difference between the top college players that make it,” Bronico said. “Everyone is athletic there so you have to step your game up. It was an awesome experience.”

In addition to playing for the Sounder’s U23, Bronico was able to train with Kansas City and Columbus all in an effort to extend his soccer career past college.

“I just want to play soccer. Hopefully I can get out of college in the combine, get drafted and have a chance to play for the MLS. That’s been my goal since I started playing, so that would be great,” Bronico said.

