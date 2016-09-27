College Gameday signs make it to Charlotte

Andrew Josupait, a junior at Charlotte, makes signs before every game to bring the College Gameday experience to Jerry Richardson Stadium.

A strong fan base is an aspect of the game that is vital for any college football team. The goal for fans is to give their team an edge at home and also disrupt the thought process for the visiting team.

Andrew Josupait, pronounced Joe-Sup-8, does just that at Jerry Richardson Stadium.

Josupait, a junior from Garner, North Carolina, can likely be found in the front row of the Charlotte 49ers student section, also known as Niner Nation, at the 30-yard line behind the visiting team’s bench.

But before him and his core group of friends from Impact Charlotte Campus Ministry get to their seats, they are the first ones waiting outside the gates at Jerry Richardson Stadium, just over an hour before game time.

When asked about why he started constructing these signs, he said, “I have watched the show College Gameday on ESPN on Saturdays since I have started college and figured that it would be pretty cool to make signs like that at Charlotte football and basketball games.”

Although football season is upon us, Josupait made his first sign during his freshman year (2014-2015) at a basketball game against Southern Mississippi. “I saw a few days before that the game would be on American Sports Network and I made a sign that said, ‘Hi Mom & Dad, Send Money.’ I made it on television for it,” said Josupait.

When making these signs for football games, a trip to the store around the university is always planned during the week to get the materials needed to construct the signs. “A foam board usually costs about a dollar and a set of markers are usually pretty cheap,” said Josupait.

With a new football program and in their second season at the FBS level, the 49ers have averaged just over 15,000 fans through their first two games at home in their 2016 campaign, knowing the importance of having a solid attendance at every game.

Tanner Fleming, a senior on defense for the 49ers said, “A sold-out crowd is something that we can feed off of on third down especially. Getting that crowd noise and helping disrupt the opponent’s offense is huge. We love feeding off the energy that the crowd brings.”

Josupait loves being that 12th man on the field for the 49ers, using the signs and time at the field to get away from the pressures that college brings each week. “The signs give me a great excuse to be crazy at football game. I also love the reactions of opposing teams players and fans when the see the signs.”



When asked about some of those reactions, Josupait said, “During the Elon football game this year, I had a lot of players comment on the sign I made for that game. I also had someone on the UTEP staff take a picture of me holding my sign up during pre-game warm-ups during our basketball game against them last year.”

Although Josupait has made many signs over the last couple years, his favorite sign to this date occurred against the University of Alabama at Birmingham during last years basketball game at Dale F. Halton Arena. “The sign I made said, ‘Hey UAB, we have football!’ and it caused some angry and hateful tweets from UAB fans. It was funny to see the frenzy that the UAB fans went into over some words on a poster board.”

When asked if he considered himself to be one of the biggest Charlotte fans, he humbly said, “I believe that I am Charlotte’s biggest fan, but I could be a little bit biased. I usually try to show my support at as many sporting events as I can!”

So don’t be afraid to make signs and join in on the College Gameday experience that Josupait and his friends bring to every game. You might find yourself on television with him one day.

