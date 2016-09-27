Charlotte opens conference play Saturday

This Saturday the 49ers will begin their conference portion of the season with a home game against Old Dominion. After not winning a conference matchup last season, Charlotte looks to record the first their first Conference-USA win in program history.

Last week the 49ers collected their third loss of the season, falling 48-20 to Temple in Philadelphia. Running back Kalif Phillips returned to the field after sitting out against Eastern Michigan the prior week with a hamstring injury. Phillips immediately got back into the groove of things, tallying 114 yards total and recording a 66 yard rushing touchdown — the longest for any 49er this season.

Expect to see Phillips back to his full strength again on Saturday, as he said he is back to “100 percent.” However, as one player returns to full strength it seems more go out.

Jamal Covington suffered a knee injury during the competition on Saturday. Terrance Winchester came out of the game as well after separating his shoulder on a play. Both Covington and Winchester will not be playing on Saturday, as well as Trent Bostick who is out with a concussion.

The 49ers head coach Brad Lambert says the team is focusing on winning every game, especially with conference play beginning.

This is opening up our conference play and that’s what we need to focus on. We want to win every game, that’ why we go out there and work the way we do,” Lambert said. “Conference play is big, we want to get one on Saturday.”

Last season Charlotte once again opened conference play against the Monarchs. They lost a close battle 37-34. Having kept up with ODU last year, Lambert sees that translated in the players’ attitudes this week.

“It gives our guys confidence to know that they can compete with them,” Lambert said.

On the offensive side of the ball, Phillips knows the 49ers will keep stick with what they know.

“We’re going to do the same thing. We have to run the ball, pass it, switch it up on them and keep them on their toes,” Phillips said.

With pressure for the 49ers to win their first conference game growing as Saturday inches near, defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi stresses that to him, every game is a must-win.

“This is a big game for us, we really need this win. Every game is important, not because of conference, but because it’s the next game,” Ogunjobi said.

The lights come on Saturday night at Jerry Richardson for the 6 p.m. kickoff against ODU.

