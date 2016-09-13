Charlotte honors first responders

On the eve of the 15-year anniversary of 9/11 the 49ers paid tribute to the first responders during their game on Saturday. On the sidelines coaches could be seen sporting hats representing police, fire and EMT.

First responders were given discounted tickets to see Charlotte defeat Elon 47-14. One season ticket holder, James Killan, was glad the police, fire and EMT were being honored during the game. Killan graduated from Charlotte in 1973 and went on to be a firefighter in the area at one time including the Charlotte campus.

“It’s nice to get recognized. A lot of times you feel like you’re unknown out there so it makes a big difference to see that,” Killan said.

Head football coach Brad Lambert gained an appreciation for the first responders after a personal encounter with the fire department.

“When I was at Wake Forest we had to call 911 one day because we had a chimney fire in our house. The fire department showed up and they were there in three or four minutes. It ended up being okay, and my two little boys thought it was the greatest thing ever with the firemen showing up in full garb,” Lambert said.

With the number of first responders that work with the football program to ensure their safety, Lambert thought it was appropriate for the coaches to represent them during the game.

There are so many people that do so many things for you and you can’t thank them enough,” Lambert said. “It’s something we wanted to do. It was pretty cool to wear the stuff tonight.”

First responders came into the limelight after the events on September 11. Lambert holds first responders to a high regard.

“The number of people that just went into the building and tried to save people,” Lambert said. “People that do that, there’s something special about them.”

