Charlotte falls on the road

On a cloudy Saturday in September, the Charlotte 49ers found themselves on the short end of the stick against the Temple Owls, losing 48-20.

Temple got on the board first with a 36-yard field goal from kicker Austin Jones. However, Charlotte responded with an eight yard touchdown pass from quarterback Kevin Olsen to receiver Workpe Kofa with 42 seconds left in the first frame. The score was their second connection this season.

However, this touchdown would mark the only points that the 49ers would get for the rest of the half. Temple exploded for a 28-point second quarter, and Charlotte was unable to defend against the big play. Eight seconds into the second quarter, Phillip Walker hooked up with receiver Adonis Jennings for a 51-yard touchdown that gave the Owls a 10-3 lead. Owl running back Jahad Thomas then scored on a 13-yard scamper, and later, Walker found Brodrick Yancy downfield for a 40-yard completion.

Temple finished the half strong, with Ryquell Armstrong adding the final punch of the drive with a one yard touchdown run with only 40 seconds remaining. Armstrong’s run extended Temple’s lead to 31-7.

“I think our guys came out and played a real physical game. I think we matched their physicality, [but] we gave up too many big plays defensively to stay in the game, and that’s the thing that really hurt us down the stretch,” Charlotte coach Brad Lambert said.

He expressed optimism about the team heading into conference play.

“I told our team this is as physical as a team we’ll play all year. And that gets you ready for conference play in understanding that our margin for error is not very big. We’ve got to be in the right place at the right time to make plays,” Lambert said.

Once again, the 49ers backfield corps provided a spark. Khalif Phillips, in his first game back returning from injury, gave Charlotte their second touchdown with a 66-yard burst up the middle at the front end of the third quarter. The run was Charlotte’s longest play from scrimmage of the game and the fourth longest in Charlotte football history. Freshman back Robert Washington also added to his scoring totals, pounding in a four yard touchdown run with 8:35 remaining in the fourth quarter.

However, the Owl running backs were not to be denied. Jahad Thomas scored on a one yard run at the 8:37 mark of the third quarter, and less than four minutes later, Armstead pounded in another one yard score. Kicker Austin Jones provided the Owl’s final score when he knocked in a 31-yard field goal at the 12:52 mark of the final frame.

“We’ll never stop fighting. We always finish until the clock stops and hits zero. I give the other team credit, they came in and did their job,” Phillips said.

The game gave Phillips an opportunity to get back into the groove of things after an injury a few weeks ago.

“I feel like this game actually put me back on track. The injury is gone, and I’m ready to go. The O-line gave me a great hole. It opened up quick, and I hit it quick, and all I saw was two defenders. I put my head down, and everything talked for itself,” Phillips said.

Charlotte will return home Saturday October 1st, to face Old Dominion, its first Conference USA opponent, at 6 o’clock in Jerry Richardson Stadium.

