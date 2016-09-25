CFF MOVIE REVIEW: ‘Trespass Against Us’ is a powerfully flawed English crime drama

With wonderful performances from Michael Fassbender and Brendan Gleeson, the opening film to the Charlotte Film Festival is a solid start

Kicking off the 8th annual Charlotte Film Festival, festival directors struck gold when they were able to snag not only a film that recently screened at the Toronto International Film Festival, as well as a film acquired by the ever prestigious A24, but also a film starring respected actor Michael Fassbender and veteran actor Brendan Gleeson in “Trespass Against Us.” In the past, the Charlotte Film Festival has been able to snag good, albeit unknown films for the small, yet impressively crafted festival they put on each year. Last year, the festival’s two biggest draws came in opening film “Finders Keepers,” a local documentary film that detailed the absolutely bonkers journey of a man seeking to retrieve his amputated leg from a grill he sold. He enters a vicious legal battle with an attention seeking man looking for as much media attention as he can get from the situation. The closing film, “Bone Tomahawk,” was a rousing and completely unexpected western film with an impressive cast and surprisingly grotesque horror elements that would make even the most seasoned gore hound cringe. Despite its prominence, does “Trespass Against Us” live up to the smaller films that came before it?

In a sense, yes and no.

“Trespass Against Us” is quite a good film, but it doesn’t quite match the prowess of the previously mentioned films (not to mention some other films I saw at the festival last year), if only for its often times unique way of going about things. Sometimes you find that this pays off, while other times it does not.

Chad Cutler (Michael Fassbender) is the son of English crime lord Colby Cutler (Brendan Gleeson), whose entire family lives together in a self-made trailer park in the English countryside. Together, they wreak general havoc on the nearby town, giving the police, more specifically its chief Lovage (Rory Kinnear) a major headache. Chad has two kids, Tyson (Georgie Smith) and Mini (Kacie Anderson), who are beginning to take after their foul-mouthed, sociopathic grandfather. Seeing this change, Chad and his wife, Kelly (Lyndsey Marshal) decide that their lives with the Cutler clan are coming to an end and they must find a way out soon. Noticing this, Colby begins to send Chad on even harder missions of mischief that begins to change the lives of everyone around him.

There are two things that “Trespass Against Us” does exceptionally: its performances and its music. Focusing on the performances, they’re wonderful in the realization that each of the actors in the film are stepping way outside of their comfort zones to step into the lives of each of their characters. Fassbender has never been edgier than he is here, with his broken down, messy look, nearly unintelligible accent, seeing Fassbender, usually such a regal and dignified actor, taken down to size as Chad was a surprisingly welcome change to form for the actor. Meanwhile, in a rare role that doesn’t involve his trademark Irish accent, Gleeson steals the show from everyone around him. The role of Colby is the one that actors dream of when they sit and think about the roles that will define them when they die. While Colby is a character suited for a bigger and better film, Gleeson puts every ounce of sociopathic, deranged energy into it, all the while demonstrating an incredible amount of quiet restraint in his characterization of the criminal patriarch.

The musical score, scored by The Chemical Brothers, is another beast altogether. In a film like this, a brooding electronic score is not what you expect to find here, but it quickly becomes the thing that makes “Trespass Against Us” so unique. The Chemical Brothers have given the film a somber, almost eerie vibe to the film, making each of the decisions the characters make seem all the more life-altering. The score also takes the value of silence into account as well, as “Trespass Against Us” is an incredibly quiet, slow-burn film, The Chemical Brothers have found reason to believe that this helps the film just as much as their vibrant score and it does.

Watching the trailer to the film, you might think that “Trespass Against Us” is a hectic, slam-bang indie action film, but it couldn’t be farther from the truth. Yes, the film does offer some impressive action sequences involving car chases and robberies, but the film finds so much more life in its quieter, more intimate moments between the characters. An interaction between Chad and Colby near the end of the film quickly became much more thrilling than one of the earlier chase sequences in the film, which doesn’t knock said chase sequence, but sheds light on how well-crafted these characters are.

With this slower, quieter vibe to the film, even at 99 minutes, the film feels long. The journey that the film takes us on is an arduous one, full of twists and turns that make the film feel like its length and even more. The scenes of dialogue move by slowly and the few scenes of action help to cushion the film’s slower moments, but these come to be few and far between. The film’s final act, usually a place of quick moving action in any other film, actually felt slower than much of the rest of the film, which didn’t completely detract from the film, it was just a strange choice that made the film feel more incomplete than it should’ve.

As noted above, the film also features some pretty heavy English accents that are often times impenetrable to the untrained ear. It took me a good half an hour to adjust to the film’s dialect and even then, I found myself having trouble keeping up with some of it as the film went on. Luckily, A24’s decision to release the film on video-on-demand (VOD) as well as in theaters opens doors for more subtitle options, which is almost a must for the average American.

“Trespass Against Us” is a solidly crafted, attractively shot, wonderfully scored and impeccably acted crime drama that could’ve used a bit more crime and a little less drama. Regardless, the film is bolstered by a scene stealing performance from Gleeson, as well as one from Fassbender, whom we’ve come to expect great things from. The film’s quiet nature makes it feel unique in its own right, but also struggles to keep the film going in times of slower moving acts, especially in its final act. The score makes the film an aurally magnificent film that is unlike anything else of its kind and makes the film’s more exciting scenes pop with the perfect amount of resonance. As a whole, “Trespass Against Us” does far more good than bad and I can very much so see myself watching it again when it hits theaters and VOD in 2017, this time I’ll put some subtitles on.

3.5/5

Directed by: Adam Smith

Starring: Michael Fassbender, Brendan Gleeson, Lyndsey Marshal, Killian Scott, with Rory Kinnear, and Sean Harris.

Runtime: 99 minutes

Rating: R for pervasive language, some disturbing behavior and brief graphic nudity.

Coming to select theaters and VOD in 2017.

An A24 release, Film4 and BFI present, in association with Protagonist Pictures, Animal Kingdom, Lipsync LLC, Westgrove Partners, DMC Film, a Potboiler production, an Albert Granville film, “Trespass Against Us”

Category:Arts and Entertainment, Film