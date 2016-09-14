Building Culture Starts With Fans

Home opener football games are always exciting for fans. The start of a new season can rejuvenate the spirits of any fan base. The 2016 season for the Charlotte 49ers football team is a special one. The 49ers are eligible to qualify for a bowl game after getting their first year of FBS football out of the way.

Charlotte has officially made it onto the scene of big boy college football.

The 49ers routed Elon by a score of 47-14 on Saturday, giving Charlotte its first win of the 2016 season. A nice bounce back victory after having 70 hung on them by Louisville nine days prior. A total of 15,807 packed into Jerry Richardson Stadium on Saturday. All 15,000 plus should be extremely proud of the way Charlotte played on Saturday, as the 49ers showed how resilient they are by shaking off the opening weekend loss.

Losing by 56 points is certainly not the way anyone would want to start a season. However, it says a lot about the character inside the Charlotte locker room from the way they were able to put that loss behind them and move forward.

The first few weeks of every college football season features many non-conference match-ups. Teams can get a chance to schedule games against teams they wouldn’t otherwise play due to the alignment of conferences. Charlotte has taken advantage of that opportunity by scheduling teams like Louisville in the first few weeks of the season.

The only way for this young program to build up into a national name is by playing against nationally respected programs. Getting the experience of playing in a tough road environment, against well coached football teams is something that can help any smaller program like Charlotte build for the future.

Charlotte has road games scheduled against Kansas State, Tennessee, and Clemson over the next three years. All three of these games are opportunities for 49er players and coaches to get the chance to compete with Power 5 programs. These types of games build programs into contenders in their own conference, and help them become competitive with any team in the country.

Charlotte fans can look just 2 hours up the road as an example of building a program. Just over nine years ago, Appalachian State pulled off one of the biggest upsets in college football history by defeating Michigan in Ann Arbor. App State has used out of conference games to their advantage by continuously scheduling games against well-respected Power 5 programs.

Charlotte is facing a crisis that not many other teams in modern college football are dealing with: being a new program at the FBS level. New teams are established quite frequently in college football. Not very often, however, is a program playing FBS football in their third season of existence.

Playing in just their fourth season, the Charlotte football program is one of the youngest in the country. Coach Brad Lambert and the 49ers staff have made strides since taking they keys to the program in 2011. The biggest contribution that we, the students of UNC Charlotte, can add to the construction of the 49ers football culture, is by showing up to every home game and rallying behind the players and coaches.

Having an elite football program means the school has passionate fans that will ride with their team through anything. The atmosphere at Jerry Richardson Stadium on Saturday is an example of what it will take from the fans to help build this program up.

Coach Brad Lambert was certainly pleased with the atmosphere on Saturday.

“How about our fans. We had a great crowd,” Lambert said.

As fans of Charlotte, it is our responsibility to bring it every Saturday in support of the 49ers, and make Jerry Richardson Stadium the toughest place to play in Conference USA. The next test for the home crowd is this Saturday, as the 49ers take on Eastern Michigan at 6pm.

