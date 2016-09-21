Beauty Review: E.l.f. Lip Exfoliator

Ladies, we have all experienced dry, cracked lips when we wear our favorite matte lipstick, but guess what? Those days are over! I present to you my favorite product, E.l.f.’s Lip Exfoliator.

Fall is rapidly approaching and what better way to kick it off with a product that will save your chapped lips’ life? You have probably read articles that only give advice about how to keep your face and skin smooth, but what about your lips? Yes, lip balm keeps your lips moisturized, but it doesn’t get rid of the dead skin. Most of you partake in the bad habit of peeling off your dead skin after you have applied lip balm. Please! Stop that habit! Not only is it a painful experience, but it can cause blisters or open sores. So, if you are going on a date or taking a selfie outdoors, before you do these things, exfoliate those lips!

E.l.f. Lip Exfoliator can be found in any drug store and the price of this product is cheap, starting at $3. It’s packaging resembles a lipstick tube and it has a mixture of light and dark brown microbeads which have a sweet smell that resembles cocoa butter. Ingredients in this products include: Vitamin E, Shea Butter, Avocado, Grape and Jojoba Oils. So ladies, if you want to bring your chapped lips back to its’ kissable state, follow this easy routine that I use before I wear matte lipstick or lip gloss. After this routine, you will notice the results immediately!

Step 1: Apply

Before you apply this product, make sure you remove any lip balm, lip gloss or lipstick. The last thing you want to experience is an allergic reaction due to the mixture of other products. Pop off the top of the exfoliator and twist the bottom half of the container to expose the product. Next, gently apply the product on your lips in a circular motion. WARNING: If you experience any tingling or burning on your lips, DO NOT continue to use this product.

Step 2: Rub

Now that you’ve applied the product, rub your lips together for 30 seconds to make sure the product has settled in every crack of your lips. After rubbing your lips together, you will immediately feel the dead skin coming off your lips. NOTE: You will feel the exfoliating beads roughly, rub against your lips. This is normal!

Step 3: Wipe

Finally, get a piece of paper towel or use a cotton ball and damp it with cold water to remove the product off your lips. Make sure the product has been removed completely. If you leave the product on too long, it may cause extreme irritation due to the exfoliators job of stripping the dead skin off your lips.

Step 4: Moisturize

Just like moisturizing your skin on your face, make sure you apply a lip balm that puts the moisture back in your lips. Vaseline and Carmex are products that I use to keep my lips feeling moist and smooth.

So what are you waiting for? Don’t let this fall or winter embarrass you by exposing your chapped lips. Save a life by passing on this routine.

