Beauty Review: Ambi Skin Care Even & Clear 3 Step Skin Care Regimen

Do you want your skin to be smooth and have a natural glow? Are you tired of those unwanted breakouts on your forehead, chin, cheek, and nose? Well, there is a product just for you! Ambi Skin Care Even & Clear is a skin care collection designated to African American skin complexions in which its formula treats skin discolorations to give an even skin tone and it prevents breakouts from occurring. This product is also hypoallergenic, oil-free, rich in Vitamins C&E and contains salicylic acid. You can purchase this product at Wal Mart or Target for a starting price of $7.

For those of you who are looking for a skin care regimen to keep your acne under control, here is a 3 step regimen that I use that you can follow to achieve your desired result for healthy looking skin.

Step 1: Ambi Skin Care Even & Clear Foaming Cleanser (6 oz.)

When starting a new skin regimen, it is best to try a product that does not have a fragrance. Products with a fragrance tend to be the main cause of skin irritation. The Clear Foaming Cleanser is a white foam that is light with no fragrance and it is easy to apply. It comes with a pump and can be carried inside your purse. To make sure you are using the product effectively follow these instructions:

First, damp your face with a wet warm rag to open-up your pores. Then, pump the product into your hand three times. Next, take your hands and apply the foam all over your face and lather the product in a circular motion. To help make-up come off more effortlessly, use a facial scrub brush for deeper cleansing. Finally, rinse your face with warm water and use a towel to pat your face dry. This product will leave your skin feeling smooth and clean. If you suffer with extremely dry skin, this cleanser will leave your skin feeling refreshed.

Step 2: Ambi Skin Care Even & Exfoliating Wash (4 oz.)

The biggest mistake people make is not exfoliating their skin. After wearing make-up for a day, your pores begin to clog. This exfoliating wash contains microbeads that gently strips the dead skin off your face after it has been cleansed. Instead of a pump like the foam cleanser contains, you squeeze the product out of the container. One squeeze will be sufficient to apply to your face. The exfoliating wash has no fragrance and it does not irritate your skin. To make sure you are applying the product correctly follow these instructions:

First, make sure you are applying this product to clean skin. Squeeze the product into your hand and apply it on your face in a circular motion just like you did previously with the facial cleanser. Next, let it sit on your face for 2-3 minutes. Finally, rinse the product off your face with warm water and use a towel to pat your face dry. You will notice that your skin will appear more vibrant.

Step 3: Ambi Skin Care Even & Clear Daily Moisturizer SPF 30 (3 oz.)

The most important step in a skincare regimen is a daily moisturizer. After the skin has been exfoliated, you must replenish your skin with a protective barrier. This unique moisturizer is built in with SPF 30 sunscreen. So not only will your skin be restored with moisture, but your skin is protected from the sun’s UV rays.

Ambi’s daily moisturizer comes with a pump and it has the texture of lotion. Simply apply the product like you would apply lotion to your face and you can continue with your day. For darker skin complexions, we tend to have issues with using sunscreen due to the difficulty of blending it without a white residue on our face being left behind. I’m ecstatic to share with you all that this moisturizer does not leave a white residue behind!

Results:

Of course this skin care regimen will not work overnight, but I guarantee that if you use these products consistently, you will see a major difference in your skin!

