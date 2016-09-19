ALBUM REVIEW: ‘The Divine Feminine’ – Mac Miller

Mac Miller delivers his most surprising and accomplished album yet.

Mac Miller isn’t Divine Feminine. He isn’t trying to define femininity and this album isn’t an attempt to examine feminism in any way. He isn’t being flippant or woke. As a matter of fact, he isn’t even trying to explore what being a woman is like in any sense in any of these texts. “The Divine Feminine,” a sort-of concept album is in obvious contrast to 2015’s “GO:OD AM”; it’s an album about love and its relation to the female form and more, as Miller has referred to it, “the feminine energy of the planet.” It uses smaller topics circling around romance and connection, trying to understand the universe at large.

When Miller talks about “The Divine Feminine,” he thinks about the universe, the distance between people and figuring out love on an ideological level. He’s mentioned playing the record for a couple and slowly observing them coming closer together in a room as it progresses. “I want people to put on the record and it’s a date in itself,” he told i-D, “I want people to love to this record and realize they can love to it.” There’s a real connection to these ideas of space and intimacy. It’s about contact and togetherness, closing the gap between people; about being in unison and growing apart and all the stages in between. It pares and exposes the many layers of love—romantic, sensual, carnal, wilting. It’s easily his most exhilarating album yet, a journey of soulful songs cutting back his large and diverse soundboard from the last couple of years into something more cozy and pleasant.

Mac Miller has put in a lot of work to establish himself as a serious rapper since the release of his emotionally and sonically flat debut “Blue Slide Park,” sharing a significant amount of wordplay and befriending all the right people since his expansive breakout “Watching Movies with the Sound Off” in 2013, but much of that work came off as brown nosing or even worse, too serious. In the past few years, he’s become more comfortable in his own skin with each release, which could have been an issue here, given the title. However, “The Divine Feminine” is hands down the most established he’s ever been. There aren’t any plays to satisfy or flatter any specific group of listeners. There aren’t any lyrical exercises or overthought exhibitions of verse structure and execution, no plays to prove himself a rapper’s rapper–there’s actually almost more singing than rapping. But this is his most subtle release, an album that abandons personal stories and somehow reveals his individuality in the process. He does it all with just a little help from his friends.

The album interlaces a wide array of musicians without losing the main theme. Ariana Grande’s fingerprints are all over the record: backup vocals, feature vocals, voiceover work and her positive influence on him shows. Cee-Lo Green lends his indisputable vocals and energy to “We,” which bubbles just over the surface of drum kicks. Miller and Kendrick Lamar move together on the epic closer “God Is Fair, Sexy Nasty” without any competition or tension whatsoever. Students from Juilliard play strings on the album, accenting the arrangements well. He even gets noted libertine Ty Dolla $ign to play a gentleman (or at least as close to that as he gets) on “Cinderella.”

As a group, led by Miller’s pronounced vision, the guest vocalists create the ultimate lover’s guide to the universe, painting in tiny and pristine brush strokes from a warm and familiar palette. “The Divine Feminine” has a definitive set of sonic reference points: the easy yet heavy funk of Anderson .Paak’s “Malibu,” flexed with bits from Dâm-Funk and .Paak himself on songs such as “Dang!”; specs of the Social Experiment’s juke and jazz (especially on “Stay”); even the electro-fused alt R&B of a producer like Kaytranada. It’s heavily indebted to the growing fusion jazz rap movement with contributions from pianist Robert Glasper, Brainfeeder bass maestro Thundercat and trumpeter Keyon Harrold, sometimes appearing in the record’s margins, but usually as full-fledged performers (the first two also played on “To Pimp a Butterfly”). “The Divine Feminine” curbs Mac Miller’s wide-ranging taste, combining aesthetics and fully realizing his artistry.

It’s worth noting that “The Divine Feminine” has the fewest tracks of any Mac Miller album (and less than most albums in general) and that it is the most clear, most compact record of his career; that’s a correlation, not a coincidence. The project started as an EP, but it became a full album as Miller continued to augment its ideas. Across its 10 songs, it observes love as a part of the human experience without forcing any beliefs on the listener, dealing mostly in the building blocks of feelings. “Dang!” and “Stay” play back-to-back and closely examine loss of love. The Ariana Grande duet, “My Favorite Part,” is essentially the downtempo reprise of One Direction’s “What Makes You Beautiful.” The album’s emotional and sonic center is “Planet God Damn,” about becoming vulnerable, a sentiment echoed by Njomza on the hook: “Tell the truth/Show me you.”

As the closer, “God Is Fair, Sexy Nasty,” trails off into Glasper piano chords, a widow recounts how she fell in love with her husband, punctuating her story with a mantra: “How important it is to love, respect and care for each other.” That kind of union is something Miller clearly aims for, something he calls “the best love story in the world.” “The Divine Feminine” doesn’t just chase that, it bottles the very essence.

Rating: 4/5

Go Download: “My Favorite Part,” “Cinderella,” “God Is Fair, Sexy Nasty”

Related Artists: Wiz Khalifa, Tyler, the Creator, A$AP Rocky

Record Label: REMember, Warner Bros.

Category:Arts and Entertainment, Music