ALBUM REVIEW: ‘AIM’ – M.I.A.

M.I.A.'s latest album is predictably unpredictable

Mathangi (nicknamed Maya) Arulpragasm, a.k.a. M.I.A., has had an illustrious career. In addition to putting out several hits such as “Paper Planes” and “Bad Girls,” she is a graphic artist, a model, a video director and a label head. One thing that remains consistent throughout these jobs is her passion for political activism, particularly when it comes to immigration and poverty, both which are plaguing the world and are massive topics in elections in the US and Europe. The Sri-Lankan-via-London artist has become popular by building her base on world music and visionary electronic dance music while incorporating the elements of protesting. Simply said, M.I.A. makes fun music with weighty subjects.

As 2016 brought with it a new wave of pop music activism, such as Beyoncé’s “Formation,” it looks more and more like M.I.A. was ahead of her time, more than she or anyone else could possibly imagine. And while she claimed in a recent Rolling Stone interview that this album would be “…the most positive album [I’ve ever done]. There’s none of those hot topics — no racism, no gender stuff, no politics. It’s going to be an interesting journey for me, this spreading love,” she still released her first promotional material for the album with a statement from author Sinthujan Varatharajah about the abuse of refugees worldwide. No one was surprised, though, particularly during an election year where every bit of pop culture feels like it has a political message behind it.

Therefore, M.I.A.’s fans can relax knowing that “AIM” is pretty much the same as her past work when it comes to lyrics and themes. Granted, there are a few songs that don’t have any preaching, such as what may be the most listenable hip-hop song Arulpragasam has ever produced in the beautifully fluttering “Go Off” and the fun winner of best beat on the album, “Bird Song (Blaqstarr Remix).” But she continuous to juxtapose party-worthy rapping with perplexing references to things like encrypted hard drives (the hard rager “A.M.P.”), giving the finger to border guards (the fast and arrogant “Visa”) and “The People’s Republic of Swagistan” (the freeing pop song “Freedun” with by a hook from Zayn).

And A.I.M.’’s biggest difference to M.I.A.’s previous albums is the large amounts of breezy, unconventional production from the likes of Diplo, Skrillex and Polow da Don. There’s a sense of freedom that wasn’t present on records like “Arular” and “MAYA,” with fewer happenings of biting, chattering songs that M.I.A. loved focusing on. The aforementioned “Freedun” is a dreamy song, something that’s generally weird hearing on an M.I.A. record, while “Foreign Friend” feels like something that could have been put together for one of Future’s songs.

The album’s two highlights come when M.I.A. seamlessly blends her heavy subject matter with gorgeous storytelling techniques and innovative production, focusing on the immigrant/refugee experience in two very different ways. The settled, yet tenacious weariness of “Ali R U Ok?” is discernible, bouncing with Indian-inflected guitars and drums, as M.I.A. paints a gloomy picture of working long hours in a new country to send money home, playing both Ali (“All this money that I be taking /I’m just shaking what I’m making / I’m sending bread and bacon / Back home so they can / Fix what’s broken.”) and his concerned wife (“All your best days are given to your boss way / Tell ‘em you’re working on us today.”). “Jump In” is a bare bones, simple song, relying mostly on looped vocal samples from M.I.A. herself, while she tells a tale of what it means to leave your home as a refugee or migrant for a better life in another country (“When I see that border I gon’ cross the line / When I see that dream I gon’ make it mine / We go we go take off take off / Go hit the sea hit the sea like / Noah’s ark illegal / Jump in.”).

“Ali R U OK?” and “Jump In” show what M.I.A. can do when she’s locked into telling powerful stories from oppressed people who have no voice otherwise. Both tracks lack the artful weirdness that comes with M.I.A.’s habit of using pretty horrible circumstances as hooks for club-worthy hip hop and feel important in ways many of the tracks on “AIM” do not. These songs are far from stilted ads telling listeners the real refugee life; they are vivid portraits of a struggle rarely seen up close, created by a woman who truly cares about subjects behind the songs themselves. As M.I.A. looks forward to the next phase of her career, “Ali R U OK?” and “Jump In” could be a beacon for the artist she has yet to become.

There is no way of telling what is going to happen next on this album. One minute you’re listening to a dreamy pop song and the next you’re being hit over the head with the hard hitting story of a refugee struggling in a new country. But this is part of the appeal of M.I.A. and has become a staple in her music; in “AIM” she is predictably unpredictable, something we will miss if this is indeed her final album as she claims it is. But who knows, maybe she’ll surprise us again.

Rating: 3/5

Go Download: “Ali R U OK?”, “Jump In”, “Foreign Friend”

Similar Artists: Janelle Monae, Santigold, Azealia Banks

Record Label: Interscope, Polydor

Category:Arts and Entertainment, Music