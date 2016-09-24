A Night of Comedy and Magic with Michael Kent

Mind-blowing magic and hilarious comedy make for a truly enjoyable night.

After Hours in the Cone Center came to life as Michael Kent took to the stage to entertain the crowd with comedy and magic. Organized by the Campus Activities Board, this show was definitely an enjoyable experience for everyone involved. Kent’s show was just one stop on his nationwide college tour.

The past few days have been incredibly stressful and taxing for the city of Charlotte. The students of UNC Charlotte were offered a break from all of the tension with a bit of entertainment and fun in the form of magic and comedy. Michael Kent made his way to the stage and immediately had the crowd cheering and applauding. Some of the “tricks” were simply fake-out trick jokes that had the audience roaring with laughter. In his routine, Kent poked fun at a variety of topics including Donald Trump and the dearly departed Harambe. However, don’t think that this act is simply comedic. The magic element blends perfectly with the humor.

Michael Kent uses the audience to help him with many of his tricks. Much of his material involves taking suggestions from volunteers and incorporating them into his trick. Many of these tricks span the entire show and rely on the audience’s participation to work. Some volunteers were asked to come up on stage and help out; one student ended up with his hands inside of a chicken, which is all I will say about that. Some of the other tricks include imaginary playing cards, books, a cassette and “Hotline Bling.”

Michael Kent’s enthusiasm and humor are major reasons that this show is so incredibly enjoyable and entertaining. There aren’t many moments in the show where he isn’t cracking jokes or poking fun at the members of the audience. Kent’s material is not only timely and relevant to college students, but also incredibly quick-witted and memorable. Comedy and magic acts always have the possibility of failing with an audience, but Michael Kent absolutely nailed it on both counts. The audience was enthralled from start to finish and were left wanting more. Kent even took the time to talk to the students, take photos and sign autographs after the show.

Michael Kent brought humor and entertainment to UNC Charlotte right when the students needed it the most. The show was a definite hit and left many students hoping Kent will return to campus soon. Using the excitement of magic and comedy, Kent lit up the stage and had the audience leaving with smiles on their faces. For more information about Michael Kent, visit his website: http://michaelkentlive.com/. To learn more about the many upcoming events organized by CAB, visit https://cab.uncc.edu/events/upcoming.

