MOVIE REVIEW: ‘Nine Lives’ feels like an inside joke no one wants to explain

I've seen Christian Bale as Moses, Tom Cruise as a samurai and now I've seen Kevin Spacey as a cat, I can die now.

For a good few months, I thought “Nine Lives” was legitimately a joke. Everything about it seemed like a Funny or Die skit, or something that Trey Parker & Matt Stone would’ve cooked up as an R-rated parody of films like “The Shaggy Dog,” but no…it’s real…all too real. If anything, “Nine Lives” basically is a rip-off of “The Shaggy Dog,” which in turn, was only an animal twist on the classic “deadbeat workaholic dad” redemption story seen in so many other family films. Beyond that, you would expect a kids film like this to have sellout actors in the main roles, right? Not quite. “Nine Lives” somehow managed to get hold of actors like Kevin Spacey and Jennifer Garner for the leads. Coming hot off the heels of his successful fourth season of “House of Cards,” Spacey is ready to show the world what he’s really made of as an actor.

A cat.

That’s right folks, two time Academy Award-winner Kevin Spacey…is a cat. Spacey plays Tom Brand, a workaholic CEO that has no time for his family. After buying a cat for his daughter’s birthday, the enigmatic pet shop owner, Perkins, played by Christopher Walken, places a “curse” (it’s never explained in the film) on Tom, causing him to switch lives with the cat he bought. Meanwhile, his human body wastes away in a coma, while Tom, in cat form, must re-win the love of his wife, Lara, played by Jennifer Garner and his daughter, Rebecca (Malina Weissman).

The entire cast has seen better days here. Spacey, pulling it all in for a paycheck, does what he can with the cheesy, over-the-top material, but he’s almost exclusively delegated to a voiceover role. Garner, probably realizing she should’ve cashed in on Ben Affleck’s Batman paycheck before divorcing him, also does what she can with what she has, but it doesn’t change that what she and everyone else has is simply garbage. Garner has proven to be much better than this (even earlier this year in “Miracles from Heaven,” for which she was a standout in) and it’s frankly sad to see such great actors in something as bewilderingly trashy as “Nine Lives.”

But while “Nine Lives” is garbage, it’s not the worst thing I’ve seen all year. The film did elicit a chuckle from me three times in the film, which is a whole chuckle higher than “Dirty Grandpa,” so it at least has that. But the film severely lacks a winking eye, or perhaps anything for anyone to let the audience know that this isn’t a serious film. I hope someone has checked in on Spacey or Garner since the production of this film, because there’s a good chance they might be being held captive, at least that’s the only explanation I can really come up with for this film’s existence with the bill that it has.

But if “Nine Lives” is anything, it’s cheap. The film has a made-for-TV feel to it that shows off its low-budget quite unattractively on the big screen. The film brings forth uses of CGI that I never would’ve guessed before, such as office backgrounds, skylines and even the interior of a vehicle at one point. The cheapness of the film does nothing to help the film’s already dire state as a film, but only seeks to exacerbate it. This causes the film to not only to worsen, but it also elicits a sort of uneasiness to the film that I couldn’t shake. The cat wasn’t cute, it was creepy, even more so when it was 100% CGI.

Trust me on this: there are much better kids films out right now to take your children to, because that’s the only “excuse” I can come up with for why you would see this film. With films like “Finding Dory,” “The BFG,” or even “Phantom Boy” out right now, there are much sweeter, funnier and less painful movies to watch. The film doesn’t hold much appeal for children, as 75% of the humor goes above their heads, or to adults, since 100% of the humor won’t reach them at all. If anything, “Nine Lives” felt like I was watching a snuff film of Spacey and Garner’s career before my very eyes, but I couldn’t do anything to stop it.

Jennifer, if you’re being help captive, blink twice.

1/5

Directed by: Barry Sonnenfeld

Starring: Kevin Spacey, Jennifer Garner, Robbie Amell, Cheryl Hines, Malina Weissman and Christopher Walken.

Runtime: 87 minutes

Rating: PG for thematic elements, language and some rude humor.

EuropaCorp presents, a EuropaCorp production, in association with Fundamental Films, a film by Barry Sonnenfeld, “Nine Lives”

