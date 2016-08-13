MOVIE REVIEW: ‘Indignation’ is a dismally fabulous drama

Steeped in drab, dark excess, this Philip Roth adaption works better than any of its kind before it

Philip Roth has remained an enigma for the film industry since the 196os, as none of the adaptions of his novels have ever proven to be accurate representations of his often heavy novels. While “The Human Stain,” “Elegy” and “The Humbling” were far from critical disasters (though “The Human Stain” was close), they failed to connect with the source material that fans wanted in films such as that. Adaptions of Roth’s material have always been deemed risks, therefore aren’t taken in very often, but 2016 has something else in mind, with two adaptions or Roth’s novels released within two months of each other, released by the same distributor (loosely). One being “American Pastoral,” directed by and starring Ewan McGregor, as well as Jennifer Connelly, Dakota Fanning and Uzo Aduba, while the other being “Indignation,” one of the best indie films of the year.

But don’t take that lightly, because “Indignation” might just be the first adaption of Roth that feels truly authentic, which is immediately going to exclude audiences without a tolerance for sometimes depressing and dark material. Is there hope to be found in “Indignation?” Perhaps, if you look closely enough, but the film does deal in some heavy handed material that will hit home with some, while push away others, while the worst part being that you can’t tell how you’ll react until you’re there watching the film.

But cautioning aside, “Indignation” is a truly wonderful film. While Logan Lerman has never caught the eye of many critics outside of “The Perks of Being a Wallflower,” which somehow became automatically disqualified from being a real critical darling since it was made for teenagers. So he got back to square one, but here in “Indignation,” finally came his real time to shine for the grown-ups. As freshman college student Marcus Messner, he excels at riding the fence of being a likable and loathable protagonist. While we often want him to succeed to prove his domineering parents wrong, audiences often will also find you hating him for being a cocky, pseudo-intellectual who scoffs at anyone not at his level. Yet, Lerman doesn’t split these two parts of Marcus up, he finds ways to merge both sides of Marcus into each scene, making us wonder if we eer really rooted for him at all.

Meanwhile, another fabulous performance in the film comes from Sarah Gadon, whom I believe is one of the most underrated actresses today. Gadon typically does best in strange, uneasy roles and “Indignation” is no different. As the elusive Olivia Hutton, the audience, like with Marcus, flip flops on her intentions and rationale. There’s something off about her that you can’t place your finger on, something that Gadon does extremely well (see “Maps to the Stars”).

“Indignation” doesn’t have much going on in the film in terms of exciting life events for Marcus, as the film revels in long, drawn out scenes of dialogue, including one scene in the college dean’s office (played by Tracy Letts) that spans almost 20 minutes long. So the film seems like it doesn’t move as much as it actually does, but these scenes give key developments into Marcus as a person and the way he thinks, making “Indignation” purely a character piece, not a story or action based one. These scenes resemble stage productions and the nuance between each actor in these scenes is something that I haven’t seen done so effectively in another film this year.

The film also paints a vivid picture of an often overlooked time in history: the Korean War. With 1951 being right in the center of what we know as ’40s life and ’50s life, the hybridity of its setting is one that’s unique and sometimes foreign feeling. Director James Schamus hasn’t crafted an aesthetically vibrant film, but his work at creating a clear and present atmosphere is shockingly well-done. Being a college student, it was fascinating and a bit intimidating to see the life of an early ’50s college student, weighed down by curfews, mandatory chapel service and “squareness” as one character puts it. It almost makes “Indignation” feel like a sci-fi film on another planet than that of a historically accurate drama.

“Indignation” is the farthest thing from a summer blockbuster, but from the state of summer blockbusters now, it’s funny how much of a punch this film packs. The film is a kick in the groin to the loud, summer action films that are pervading cinemas now to underwhelming effect (except for “Pete’s Dragon” and “Star Trek Beyond”). “Indignation” isn’t going to make waves, even in specialty box-office, as Roth is too polarizing of a writer to really hit home with everyone, but as it goes, history tends to remember them as some of the better writers. Roth packs a punch in the novel, while the film adaption of “Indignation” feels like a bullet.

4.5/5

Directed by: James Schamus

Starring: Logan Lerman, Sarah Gadon, Tracy Letts, Linda Edmond, Danny Burstein, Ben Rosenfeld, Pico Alexander, Philip Ettinger, Noah Robbins.

Runtime: 110 minutes

Rating: R for sexual content and some language.

Now playing exlcusively at the Regal Manor Twin & Ballantyne Village.

Summit Entertainment presents, in association with RT Features and BFB Entertainment, in association with X-Filme Creative Pool and FilmNation Entertainment, a Likely Story/Symbolic Exchange production, “Indignation”

Category:Arts and Entertainment, Film