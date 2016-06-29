MOVIE REVIEW: ‘The Legend of Tarzan’ is a salty, buttery popcorn flick

A major casting choice is a bit off and the film is pretty predictable, but David Yates creates an engrossing, beautiful world in itself

“Tarzan” never was my favorite Disney film, as I don’t really think it’s many people’s favorite Disney film. It doesn’t hold all of the magic that a typical princess movie does, and besides Phil Collins’ famous title song, “You’ll Be In My Heart,” which won the Oscar for Best Original Song at the 2000 Academy Awards, it hasn’t held onto relevance quite as tightly as something like “The Little Mermaid” or “Beauty and the Beast,” which is why Warner Bros. didn’t seem too pressed to jump into creating their own reboot of the series for their own studio. With “Harry Potter” director David Yates behind the project, with an all-star cast, Warner Bros. was looking at a movie to secure their summer in with “The Legend of Tarzan.”

Securing a summer? No. Solid popcorn flick? Yes.

While I enjoyed a lot of “The Legend of Tarzan” for what it was, I couldn’t help but notice how much I really wasn’t feeling Alexander Skarsgård in the main role. His take on Tarzan is a far too restrained one, one that doesn’t ever feel “wild” to me, even after his domestication in England. Speaking of England, Skarsgård struggles to sound like he’s even remotely from there, going in and out of English accent regularly and sounding more like an American trying to do a British accent after 30 minutes of practice (Skarsgård is Swedish, but speaks in an American accent).

While Skarsgård might have struggled, the rest of the cast fills the gaps with their performances. Margot Robbie as Jane is an interesting take on the character and just continues to prove that Robbie can take on any role with ease and poise, solidifying her place as one of the finest actors of her generation. Samuel L. Jackson is surprisingly well-cast as Dr. George Washington Williams, an American who accompanies Tarzan to Congo to prove that the Belgian king is secretly enslaving the people of the Congo for his own gain. Jackson, who seems to take any role he can get nowadays, does nice work here, filling his character very nicely. It shows a major difference in a performance when an actor actually fits a role, unlike many of his other low-rent roles that he finds himself taking now. Christoph Waltz does nicely as the villain in the film, as he always does, but Waltz is too good of an actor to dry himself out on villainous roles as much as he does. He can only do so much before things begin to repeat themselves á la “Spectre.”

You’ve seen a film like “The Legend of Tarzan” before, as it’s a pretty standard redemption storyline, with Tarzan chasing after Jane after she is kidnapped by an evil diamond mogul who is trading Tarzan’s life with a rival tribe in exchange for diamonds. But “The Legend of Tarzan” is far more a visual film than it is a deep narrative one, sort of like “The Jungle Book,” only to a much lesser extent than the craft in that film. Yates creates visual magic once more as he did in the later “Harry Potter” movies by having the film really be a sum of all its creative parts. From its cinematography, to its costume design, down to the beautifully effective score by Newton Gregson-Williams, “The Legend of Tarzan” is a stunner.

One issue I had with the look of the film, though, came in some of the visual effects, as there are a few sequences where the CGI doesn’t quite fill out as nicely as it should. As I found when watching “Jurassic World,” I feel that this issue is resolved mostly in the 3D version of the film, as the added depth masks a lot of the layering issues that CGI heavy films sometimes have problems with. As Warner Bros. screened the film for critics in 2D only, I can’t say that everything was perfect aesthetically.

“The Legend of Tarzan” is also unafraid to make bold statements about the effect on African colonialism in the 19th century. As the effect of the Belgian occupation of the Congo is explicitly shown in the film. Taking such a bold stance in a Hollywood blockbuster is a ballsy move that I respected a lot, and thought it should be addressed.

You’ve probably already seen better films this summer already, and you’re bound to see countless more as the summer chugs on, but “The Legend of Tarzan” is a solid popcorn flick that is here to entertain, not win Oscars. The film benefits greatly from its direction and creative work behind it, especially in the beautiful score accompanying the film, but it’s plagued by its predictable story and disappointing work from lead actor Alexander Skarsgård. Luckily, the film is saved a lot from its supporting cast and finds sure footing in itself by the time the credits role, whether its leading man is game or not.

3.5/5

Directed by: David Yates

Starring: Alexander Skarsgård, Samuel L. Jackson, Margot Robbie, Djimon Hounsou, with Jim Broadbent, and Christoph Waltz.

Runtime: 109 minutes

Rating: PG-13 for sequences of action and violence, some sensuality and brief rude dialogue.

Also available in RealD 3D and IMAX 3D.

Warner Bros. Pictures presents, in association with Village Roadshow Pictures, a Jerry Weintraub production, a Riche/Ludwig production, a Beaglepug production, a David Yates film, “The Legend of Tarzan”

