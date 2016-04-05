‘Roller Coaster Tycoon World’ is one sloppy excuse for a video game

Thanks to loads of graphical bugs and an over-complication of what should be simple gameplay, the 12 year wait for a proper sequel has all but been wasted

There aren’t many video game series that I would consider myself massive fans of, but since age 4, the “Roller Coaster Tycoon” series has been an ever present part of my upbringing and to this day, I can still say that I play all three original games regularly. The beauty in the original trilogy of PC games was in their differences, as each entry had a different style and tone about them that made each game playable in their own right. Just because “Roller Coaster Tycoon 3” is the most recent entry in the series, I get just as much, if not more playtime with the original “Roller Coaster Tycoon,” simply because they are nowhere near the same game. The question after the release of “Roller Coaster Tycoon 3” quickly became “when is ‘Roller Coaster Tycoon 4’ coming out?,” but nothing ever came. It took publisher Atari over 10 years to announce another proper game in the series and in 2014, “Roller Coaster Tycoon World” was announced to the world. Shooting for an early 2015 release date, fans had no reason to believe that the game wouldn’t be anything short of amazing.

But then it all went south.

From a terrible looking trailer, to a developer switch halfway through production, to its poorly received beta weekend and its countless delays, “Roller Coaster Tycoon World,” more than a year after its scheduled release date, seemed primed for release, but then “Planet Coaster” came along. “Planet Coaster” is a next-generation theme park simulator like “Roller Coaster Tycoon World,” produced by the developers of “Roller Coaster Tycoon 3” and seemingly better in every way. With an outpouring of positive reviews of its alpha release and focus on realism, Atari seemed nervous, setting “Roller Coaster Tycoon World” for a Mar. 30 Early Access release to compete.

I really did try to be fair to “Roller Coaster Tycoon World,” even going so far as to not play the “Planet Coaster” alpha until after I review this game, but even then, “Roller Coaster Tycoon World” is a mess in almost every way. From the start, the loading times of the game are borderline unforgivable, making me wait almost two minutes just to enter a park to play in, little did I know this was going to be the least of my worries. On average, I got about 15 FPS playing “Roller Coaster Tycoon World,” making the game almost unbearable to take as the game would lag and jump like crazy when trying to do anything smooth, which in a game about roller coasters, that’s quite imperative.

The game is chock full of graphical bugs too, ranging so far from a lack of shadows on many rides to the park guests literally disappearing off a ride completely. The park guests in the game are reminiscent of that of “Sim Theme Park” from 1999 in their lack of detail and jumpy movements. Despite attempting to upgrade the park guests graphically, they only end up looking worse than that of the “peeps” in “Roller Coaster Tycoon 3.” It’s no fun when a game not only runs slow, but also refuses to work properly.

But this all doesn’t matter if the roller coasters are cool, right? Wrong. While the roller coasters are the strongest part of the game, the draw of the “Roller Coaster Tycoon” series is its ability to be picked up and played by the most amateur of players, regardless of skill level. The new “freeform” coaster building system in the game took me on the upsides of an hour to understand an even then the coaster I built was rough and jumpy. Atari attempted to add a classic track-piece builder to the game to simplify the building process, but I found this process to conflict heavily with the game’s bugginess.

It’s worth noting that the game was released in Early Access, meaning that the game is still undergoing quite a few more developments with audience feedback. Releasing a basically unfinished game as “Early Access” seems to be a bit of cop out and pretty obvious of their fear of competition with “Planet Coaster.” Yet, because of this basically unfinished release, it only makes “Planet Coaster” even more appealing.

After finishing the frustrating “Roller Coaster Tycoon World,” I headed over to the alpha release for “Planet Coaster,” where my fears were met…it’s far superior to “Roller Coaster Tycoon World,” even in its alpha. From the start, “Planet Coaster” has a sheen and polish to it that “Roller Coaster Tycoon World” just didn’t have. Each park guest was perfectly detailed with unique and clever facial expressions for each situation. The coaster building process, even in its rudimentary form is far simpler and more enjoyable than the former. Besides that, the game is gorgeous in every way, vastly outperforming that of “Roller Coaster Tycoon World” in every way. Even with all this extra shine and beautiful graphics, the game ran much smoother on my computer than that of “Roller Coaster Tycoon World” did. Perhaps Atari is realizing their mistake in not re-hiring Frontier to develop the game.

I will admit that there was a part of me incredibly depressed at the fact that “Roller Coaster Tycoon World” disappointed me. Sure, “Planet Coaster” is coming out later this year to satisfy our theme park urges in a polished, masterful game, but my childhood has been based almost entirely off the franchise that is specifically “Roller Coaster Tycoon” and now, with this current installment, it seems almost like an end of an era for the series. I can’t imagine this series rising about this current release in the future, but time will tell that. For now, save your hard earned cash for “Planet Coaster” and don’t pay the price of admission for “Roller Coaster Tycoon World.”

