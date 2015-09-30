MOVIE REVIEW: ‘Sicario’ is a bludgeoned diamond

Emily Blunt's dark turn with director Denis Villeneuve is every bit as thrilling as you might expect

“In Mexico, Sicario means hitman.“

These are the words seen in the trailer, as well as the opening card of this film, but it is never once spoken in the film. Off the bat, there is an air of mystery to Denis Villeneuve’s “Sicario,” but an eclectic air, as the film from the start, spares no expense to throw every ounce of shock value in your face. The mystery of “Sicario” delves much deeper than many films ever get to, one that still, almost two hours after my screening of the film ended, is hard for me to put my finger on. There’s something elusive about “Sicario,” whether it be from Villeneuve’s direction, Taylor Sheridan’s screenplay or the performances from the esteemed cast. Yet, all seem to play a role in why I can’t pin anything down on “Sicario.”

This isn’t Villeneuve’s first outing in elusive cinema, with his past films replicating the process of what I’m going through. “Prisoners” (2013) was a dark, twisted, yet grounded look at child abduction and the effect it has on an entire community. Yet, last year’s understated “Enemy,” with Jake Gyllenhaal, is still such an elusive film, I try not to think about it too much, as not to strain my mind too much. “Enemy” was a mindf*ck of the highest caliber and one that is criminally underrated in the film community. Seeing him put forth his take on the soon-to-be tired genre of cartel films is one to take note of, as most films like this left are contrived and borderline racist, I was hoping to see what sort of spin Villeneuve could put on it, if he could at all.

So what that I can’t necessarily pin the film down? It’s great regardless.

Emily Blunt, an actress typically known for more lighthearted roles, takes on the incredibly dark world of “Sicario” and turns it out with flying colors. Blunt is great in her role as FBI Agent Kate Macer, who is thrown into business intercepting the higher ups in the Mexican cartel with State Department Agent Matt Graver, played by Josh Brolin. Assisting them is the elusive Alejandro, played by Benicio Del Toro, a Colombian-born agent that intrigues and frightens Macer, doubting his intentions. Blunt and Del Toro have the best chemistry of the film, forming a toxic, yet somehow symbiotic relationship with each other, while never knowing what one might do next. Del Toro is fabulously terrifying as Alejandro, playing up a far more sinister role than Blunt and still knocks it out of the park. Brolin also does a good job, mimicking that of what I imagine Brolin’s real life personality to be, the good and bad parts.

Without beating around the bush, “Sicario” might be the most beautiful film I’ve seen this year. This might come as a surprise, as the film favors far grittier settings than those of a typical film, which might make it less beautiful, typically. “Sicario” is not a typical film and with cinematographer Roger Deakins (“Skyfall,” “No Country for Old Men”), this all begins to fall into place. Each shot is meticulously placed and moved, creating a sense of palpable and aesthetically pleasing atmosphere, all made the more effective by Jóhann Jóhannsson’s incredibly powerful score. On a technical front, “Sicario” hits all its bases and does so better than any blockbuster film has done this year.

“Sicario” is not a film for the faint of heart, as the film digs deep into showing a realistic look at the Mexican drug cartel, which isn’t pretty if you didn’t already know. The film is very violent, but not exploitively so, never once feeling like the film is going too far, or crossing any line it shouldn’t cross. It’s difficult to label violence as “beautiful,” as it simply isn’t, but the way in which the violence is presented in “Sicario” is, which is all the more reason why the film is beyond gorgeous. “Sicario” takes the ugly elements of life, doesn’t sugarcoat them, makes you realize how ugly they are and yet, still finds a way to make you gawk at how gorgeously done it truly is.

Unlike most films, “Sicario” has a clear beginning, middle and end, a structure that should be a no-brainer. Yet, I constantly find filmmakers finding ways to get around this basic structure for the sake of “edginess,” so much so that when a film like “Sicario” hits this structure perfectly, it comes across edgier than any art film ever could. The stripping down of a narrative structure, mixed with the straightforward nature of the screenplay work in favor of the film, one that shouldn’t be a talking point of, but alas, is. Creating a third act that really pays off what the first two acts set up for, which is what a film should do, but often times don’t.

“Sicario” seems like the right step at the right time for each person involved. Blunt took the step into darker territory, beyond the darkness of “Edge of Tomorrow,” and “Looper,” to create something quite special for her at this point in her illustrious career. Del Toro and Brolin didn’t have much to prove in this film, but did so in a stripped down manner that seems rightly justified, stepping away from the flashiness in favor of something far more raw and telling. As for Villeneuve, this is the step before something big, in this case, it’s the “Blade Runner” sequel, but even without knowing this, “Sicario” seems like the type of stepping stone film that a filmmaker hits gold with. This is something that makes or breaks what a filmmaker does with his life. As if Villeneuve had much more to prove here, he proved even more, by creating something as elusive as a dream, as mean as a hornet and as beautiful as a diamond.

4.5/5

Directed by: Denis Villeneuve

Starring: Emily Blunt, Benicio Del Toro, Josh Brolin, Victor Garber, Jon Bernthal.

Runtime: 121 minutes

Rating: R for strong violence, grisly images and language

Lionsgate and Black Label Media present, a Thunder Road production, a Denis Villeneuve film, “Sicario”

Category:Arts and Entertainment, Film