MOVIE REVIEW: ‘Southpaw’ is an important sports movie if there ever was one

Jake Gyllenhaal gives his all in 'Southpaw,' punching every audience member in the proverbial gut

I’m not a fan of sports movies. In fact, I’m not a fan of sports at all. It’s not that I’m necessarily against athletics, I just never got into them and instead became what I assume was my parent’s worst nightmare: a chorus/theatre kid.

I’ve never really understood the glorification of athletics in mainstream society either. I get that these people are talented, but is that talent really worth $30 million? Be honest.

Going into “Southpaw,” I wasn’t particularly stoked, simply because most sports movies play out in similar fashion. But I at least had to give “Southpaw” credit because I never really expect to see an R-rating attached to a sports film, so given that and Jake Gyllenhaal’s impressive physical transformation, I had to give it a chance.

I suggest you do the same, because “Southpaw” is one of the better films I’ve seen this year, and certainly one of the best sports films.

Gyllenhaal literally kills it in the role of Billy Hope, a reigning light heavyweight boxing champ, found in a horrific situation after the accidental murder of his wife (Rachel McAdams). Hope has to fight, literally and figuratively, to win back the trust of his young daughter, taken into foster care after the death of her mother, as well as winning back his reputation, after falling into financial and legal troubles.

To say Gyllenhaal’s performance is extraordinary is selling it far too short. To see an actor go from one physical extreme (as seen in “Nightcrawler”) to the other, seen here, is impressive enough, but seeing the ferocity put forth in his on screen presence is a force to be reckoned with all its own. Add in the fantastic chemistry with Rachel McAdams and Oona Laurence, as well as with trainer Forest Whitaker, and Gyllenhaal has secured himself in one of the best performances of the year.

Remember when I said that I didn’t like Antoine Fuqua’s movies that much? Well, I’m really pleased to see him truly come into his own with “Southpaw,” utilizing all of his action film training to create the tensest of situations from the quietest of moments seen in this film, as well as creating some of the best choreographed boxing scenes since the first “Rocky” film.

Fuqua’s direction and Kurt Sutter’s screenplay really strike a balance in action and emotion, playing both on Gyllenhaal’s physical and emotional strengths. “Southpaw” really buckles down and throws punch after punch at the audience to really break them down, much like Hope himself, to bring us on the journey with him, to keep us at his level, so we’re not ahead of the story. We catch up as he does, which is quite thrilling to experience.

What I found exhilarating about “Southpaw” was its own criticism about the world it portrays. In no way does “Southpaw” diss the boxing world — it simply asks the questions, “Why does everything have to be so hyper-masculine?” and “Why does everything have to be about a rivalry?” It answers them in devastating detail, touching on the detrimental state we’re putting these athletes in by perpetuating so many of these unhealthy lifestyles upon them. “Southpaw” asks “Why can’t someone just do what they do and go home? Why do people have to be hurt?” and answers them beautifully, really breaking the boundary that is sports culture in America. It’s extremely relevant, so soon after that Mayweather/Pacquiao fight that no one ever shut up about and that I didn’t watch. Oops.

While “Southpaw” isn’t getting critical acclaim, I’m going to acclaim it. “Southpaw” is one of the best films of the year, featuring one of the most impressive transformations seen in a performance in a long time. Gyllenhaal is magic in the role of Billy Hope, playing perfectly with every member of its wonderful cast. Fuqua directs the film like a high octane action flick, utilizing all his tension building abilities to make it one of the most engaging films of this year.

I’d even go so far as to say “Southpaw” is one of the best sports movies I’ve seen, not glorifying its subjects as gods, and really stripping down everything we know about athletics in our society to show that these glorified individuals are vulnerable beings — beings that without the proper care, like all of us, can break.

4.5/5

Directed by: Antoine Fuqua

Starring: Jake Gyllenhaal, Forest Whitaker, Naomie Harris, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Oona Laurence and Rachel McAdams.

Runtime: 123 minutes

Rating: R for language throughout, and some violence.

The Weinstein Company and Wanda Pictures present, a Riche production, in association with Escape Artists and Fuqua Films, an Antoine Fuqua film, “Southpaw”

