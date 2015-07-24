MOVIE REVIEW: ‘Ant-Man’ is less awful than you might believe

Marvel's new entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe is not high art, but it's schlocky B-movie fun

Blockbusters are fun, especially during the summer months, but damn, superhero movies are about to drive me out of my mind. If it weren’t for the spectacular trailer for “Suicide Squad” released recently, I probably wouldn’t have been able to stomach “Ant-Man.” It’s simply become too much for me because I hold a belief that not every superhero deserves their own movie, but who are we to tell Marvel? What’s spending $130 million on a standalone film if the return is going to be staggering? To hell with quality! They need their money! Which is exactly how “Ant-Man” came across, a cash grab, especially once original director Edgar Wright stepped down from production due to opposing opinions. I can’t imagine how awesome Wright’s version would’ve been, it would’ve convinced me otherwise that “Ant-Man” isn’t a Marvel cash scam with a director-for-hire behind the camera, but here we are.

But “Ant-Man” actually isn’t bad, it’s terrible in that schlocky B-movie from the ’50s sense, but I think that’s the charm behind it.

Paul Rudd doesn’t really fit the bill of a superhero that much, but seeing how “Ant-Man” plays itself as a much more nonchalant Marvel movie with much less to be taken seriously, Rudd doesn’t take his role too seriously, which is a compliment. I feel if Rudd had taken the serious route to his character, the charm and low-key attitude of the film would’ve been lost. Rudd doesn’t play it up as well as someone like Robert Downey, Jr. does as Iron Man, but for someone who’s coming straight from a strictly comedic career, Rudd plays it well. Michael Douglas and Evangeline Lilly are two faces I always welcome to a movie, as their presence is almost always a positive experience, and it’s no different here. I found their characters to be interesting and flawed, with a story deep enough between their father-daughter relationship to rival that of Rudd’s family drama in the film.

Corey Stoll, a newcomer to the mainstream eye, but one who has shot like a rocket recently, struggles greatly in the role of the villain, Darren Cross a.k.a. Yellowjacket. Stoll’s character takes himself very seriously, but he seems to ham up his performance quite a bit. In a film like this, that might not be a problem if the character fits, but Stoll isn’t very menacing, and if an actor is going to ham a performance up, I prefer it not to be stiff ham. I like fun ham, like Michael Peña’s character. Peña steals each scene he is in as the quirky and sometimes daft friend, Luis. When Luis first came on screen, I feared that his character would become insufferable at a point early on, but the script found a nice balance for his presence, as well as a nice balance in Peña’s puppy dog-like affability, as well as nice chemistry with his co-stars, David Dastmalchian and T.I. (Yes, as in T.I. the rapper)

Director Peyton Reed, while still being Wright’s replacement on the film, does well with the material. Reed’s past work of romantic comedies didn’t bode well with me, as it really screamed that he was not ready to take on such a large film, but the beauty with “Ant-Man” is that it’s not a large film at all, it simply seems large due to the enlarged surroundings. This gives Reed a lot more ease and freedom to take the world we simply live in and create an epic scale with it. I found that his usage of the taller 1.85:1 aspect ratio really paid off in the scenes where Ant-Man shrinks, as well as some cool 3D effects in the small world that really heighten the experience, even if the 3D doesn’t really have any effect beyond those scenes.

“Ant-Man” is in no way as serious as any of the other recent Marvel films. Utilizing an incredibly silly script, with game actors and nice direction, it’s a big budget B-movie that mimics some creature features from 1950’s drive-in movies, and that’s fun. If you think “Ant-Man” sounds stupid, you’re right, that’s kind of the point I’m getting at, just because “Ant-Man” is silly, in no way means it’s bad at all. Is “Ant-Man” the best superhero movie out there? No. It has some issues, primarily with it’s antagonistic cast, but perhaps since my expectations for the film were through the floor, the film pulled off being a ton of fun. Rudd is likable in the lead role, Douglas and Lilly have killer chemistry, and while Stoll struggled as the villain, the trio of Peña, Dastmalchian and T.I. provided for some crazy comic relief, on top of some of the laughs provided in it’s main story arc. Don’t go into “Ant-Man” thinking it’s going to be “The Dark Knight,” and try not to think about what it could’ve been if Edgar Wright had stayed on board, and you’re going to have a blast. I’d even go so far as to say that “Ant-Man” is better than “Avengers: Age of Ultron,” as the latter has not improved over time. Sorry ’bout it.

3.5/5

Directed by: Peyton Reed

Starring: Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Corey Stoll, Bobby Cannavale, Michael Peña, Tip “T.I.” Harris, Wood Harris, Judy Greer, David Dastmalchian, and Michael Douglas as Dr. Hank Pym.

Runtime: 117 minutes

Raring: PG-13 for sci-fi action violence

Marvel Studios presents, “Ant-Man”

