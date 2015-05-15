MOVIE REVIEW: ‘Pitch Perfect 2’ is the rare sequel that is just as good as the original

The same elements that made the first 'Pitch Perfect' film so great return for its sequel in spades, among new additions

Confession time: I’m a chorus kid, always have been, always will be. In fact, as I write this, I am running backstage tech for my former high school chorus’ spring concert. So it comes as no surprise that “Pitch Perfect” would be right up my alley. Confession time again: I loved “Pitch Perfect” and thought it was an entertaining music film with some killer humor, humor I did not expect from a film of its caliber. Coming into “Pitch Perfect 2,” I had no real expectations, simply because the “sequel rule” doesn’t really apply anymore. We no longer have to assume that when someone adds a “2” to the end of a movie it won’t be as good as the original, or good at all, so I had no idea how to feel about this music sequel.

While I wasn’t as surprised at the quality of this one as I was the first, I can say with full confidence that “Pitch Perfect 2” is just as good as its predecessor.

Anna Kendrick, coming hot off the heels of the success of “Into the Woods” and “The Last Five Years,” returns as Beca, who is now the leader of the accomplished college Acapella group, The Barden Bellas. I’ve always loved Kendrick, and she fits in much more nicely in films with humor and music like this than something like “Into the Woods” (I liked Kendrick in “Into the Woods,” but she was quite out of place). Rebel Wilson also returns as Fat Amy, the humorous Australian member of the Bellas who frankly, steals the show from everyone once again, with the audience counting on her to deliver a cheekily clever line in each scene she’s a part of.

New this time around, to my happiness, is Hailee Steinfeld, undisputed breakout star of the 2010 western, “True Grit,” which for which she deservedly received an Oscar nomination. Since then, Steinfeld hasn’t done anything of quality or notoriety, and I’m very glad to see her again in something both of quality and relevance. I was also impressed with her singing ability, so that’s always great too.

Another fun fact about “Pitch Perfect 2” is that supporting star Elizabeth Banks has gone behind the camera to direct the film this time around from original director Jason Moore. While I’m always wary of actors-turned-directors, Banks knew how to handle this source material, keeping it flashy and attractive and never overstretching the directorial boundaries set in place for a film like this. I quite liked it.

The music in “Pitch Perfect 2” is well played also, with a nice mixture of new and old, as well as a mixing of different genres, everyone is going to have a good time with the music. Everyone will also have loads of laughs in this film, unlike last week’s “Hot Pursuit,” 95 percent of the jokes stick in this film and have excellent timing, much like the first film, including some truly hilarious cameos that I won’t spoil for you. The film also focuses far more on The Bellas as a group and less on the romantic relationships of the girls, and as you know with me, the less romance in a non-romance film, the better.

Honestly, I could post my high school, Facebook posted review of “Pitch Perfect” into this article, and the exact same would apply to “Pitch Perfect 2.” The film is charming, hilarious, cute and just plain fun. There’s no way there isn’t a song in this that you don’t like, or won’t end up liking. I even felt emotional in some scenes when things hit too close to home with my previous choral experiences, and if this film had been released last year, whilst prepping for my final chorus show in high school, there is no doubt I would’ve been an emotional wreck. But in the end, there’s no way you won’t have a good time with “Pitch Perfect 2,” unless you’re just a prude. A large, boring prude. Have fun with your grandchildren that you don’t even like.

4/5

Directed by: Elizabeth Banks

Starring: Anna Kendrick. Rebel Wilson, Hailee Steinfeld, Brittany Snow, Skylar Astin, Adam Devine, Katey Segal, Anna Camp, Alexis Knapp, Hana Mae Lee, Ester Dean, with John Michael Higgins and Elizabeth Banks.

Runtime: 115 minutes

Rating: PG-13 for innuendo and language.

Universal Pictures and Gold Circle Entertainment present, a Gold Circle Entertainment/Brownstone production, “Pitch Perfect 2”

Category:Arts and Entertainment, Film