Hunter’s top 10 movies of 2014

In a year of such wonderful movies as this, unfortunately, not every film could make my top 10, even movies I gave a perfect score. Even though some films made my honorable mentions list and not my top 10, make no mistake, these are all simply wonderful movies. But for now, I must rank them.

Honorable mentions: “In Secret,” “Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” “Guardians of the Galaxy,” “How to Train Your Dragon 2,” “Godzilla,” “Frank,” “The Imitation Game,” “Snowpiercer.”

10. “Edge of Tomorrow” (Warner Bros. Pictures, dir. Doug Liman)

“Edge of Tomorrow” fell victim to bad marketing, which is a shame since it is easily one of the most intelligently written blockbusters in recent memory. Playing keenly off the chemistry between Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt and director Doug Liman’s viscerally stylized 3-D style and utilizing a “Sci-fi Groundhog Day” feel and throwbacks to some of the best war movies, it’s simply amazing.

9. “Oculus” (Relativity Media/Intrepid Pictures, dir. Mike Flanagan)

“Oculus” doesn’t play like a standard horror film and shouldn’t be treated as such. Writer and director Mike Flanagan plays its game much like Stanley Kubrick did in “The Shining,” ditching gore for slow-burn tension, hopeless dread and haunting imagery. Using the powerhouse Karen Gillan and Katee Sackhoff to create a distinctive atmosphere is all the more impressive. “Oculus” is a horror film not easily forgotten.

8. “Wild” (Fox Searchlight Pictures, dir. Jean-Marc Valée)

Reese Witherspoon is simply radiant in “Wild,” but what’s even better is the story behind “Wild.” Cheryl Strayed’s memoir detailing her 1100 mile hike across the Pacific Coast Trail after a messy divorce and recovering from heroin and sex addiction, “Wild” is a raw, sometimes heartbreaking and incredibly touching true story adventure bolstered by wondrous direction from Jean-Marc Vallée.

7. “The Grand Budapest Hotel” (Fox Searchlight Pictures/Indian Paintbrush. dir. Wes Anderson)

Director Wes Anderson as a person might not sit well with some people, but it’s undeniable that the amount of charm in “The Grand Budapest Hotel” cannot be ignored. Something about the mixture of the different aspect ratios and shooting styles portrays the scale of the film’s timeline in a way that will not be replicated anytime soon. Mix it with the film’s incredibly clever and hilarious script on top of its very impressive cast, and there’s no way you won’t have a great time.

6. “Whiplash” (Sony Pictures Classics/Bold Films, dir. Damien Chazelle)

A thriller about drumming? Say it isn’t so. What’s best is that “Whiplash” didn’t set itself up as a thriller, it simply manifested from the chemistry between Miles Teller and J.K. Simmons, who gives one of the most impressive, intense performances of recent memory. “Whiplash” still has me shaking.

5. “Gone Girl” (Twentieth Century Fox/Regency Enterprises, dir. David Fincher)

“Gone Girl” has become “It Girl,” with Gillian Flynn’s fantastic novel flying from shelves and David Fincher’s equally stunning film selling out theaters across the country for nearly three months now. The bleak, brooding vibe is only a partial credit to this film, bolstered almost exponentially by Rosamund Pike’s insanely complicated, nuanced and intense performance as “Amazing” Amy Elliott Dunne, presenting itself as the best performance of the year. “Gone Girl” is a mystery for the ages.

4. “Under the Skin” (A24/Film4/BFI, dir. Jonathan Glazer)

Iconic is the best way I can describe this indie alien thriller starring Scarlett Johansson. Director Jonathan Glazer and more importantly composer Mica Levi have given us a surreal, polarizing film experience that cannot and never will be recreated in any way. Its budding sexuality and imaginative substitutions for direct violence make it a creative masterpiece.

3. “Locke” (A24/IM Global, dir. Steven Knight)

Set inside a single car for 88 minutes, “Locke” leans almost completely on Tom Hardy’s shoulders. The simple phone dialogue is intense, creative and unlike anything I’ve ever seen. Without a single instance of violence, or even an action sequence, “Locke” managed to put me on the edge of my seat more than any political thriller. “Locke” is simply a marvel of minimalist cinema reaching into true beauty.

2. “Interstellar” (Paramount Pictures/Warner Bros. Pictures, dir. Christopher Nolan)

It’s no secret I love Christopher Nolan, but I’m smart enough to be able to see a misstep. Many people have gone about labeling “Interstellar” a misstep for Nolan, but I couldn’t disagree more. What I’ve found in “Interstellar” is far more than a science-fiction film: what’s been achieved not only examines the effects of time in a way never explored on film, it stretches the boundaries of how love is affected through time and what it means to be a human on Earth in the first place. “Interstellar” has continued to amaze me thinking about it to this day.

1. Selma (Paramount Pictures/Pathé/Harpo Films, dir. Ava DuVernay)

No one needs convincing that Martin Luther King, Jr. was one of the greatest men to ever live, and “Selma” doesn’t exist to convince, teach or preach; it’s existence is purely of a different nature. Seldom does a film have such a physical and emotional effect on me as much as “Selma” did. There’s nothing about this film I wasn’t enamored with. Beautifully directed and photographed by Ava DuVernay and commanded by David Oyelowo’s powerhouse performance. The message of this film cannot be more relevant than now, and it plays as such. I didn’t just love “Selma.” I felt “Selma” through my bones, my skin and my blood and I want to feel it again 100 times over.

Here’s to a great year for movies and to an ever better next one.

