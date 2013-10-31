Why Jehovah’s witnesses don’t celebrate Halloween

Campus is gearing up for the Halloween festivities going on, but to the Jehovah’s witnesses, October 31 is just an ordinary day.

Walking around campus on any given day, you may have seen the Jehovah’s witnesses sitting outside College of Health and Human Services and College Education buildings or in front of the library with the with the signs that say “Free Bible Literature.”

They do not yell out to anyone or criticize the way campus frequent Preacher Gary does. They just sit in their corners and wait for people to approach them.

“We direct their attention to the Bible and let them make their own decisions,” said one of the ministers of Jehovah’s witness.

Jehovah’s witnesses are Christians and believe that Jesus is the savior and the son of God.

“We’re Christians, we are Christians. We believe in Jesus Christ,” said one of the ministers.

Their beliefs are all based on the Bible.

“The Bible is scientifically accurate,” said one of the ministers. “We believe that God is Jehovah, his name is Jehovah and the way we can get to know him is through reading the Bible.”

Jehovah’s witnesses believe that Halloween is the devil’s influence and do not celebrate it.

The ministers explained that they do not celebrate any worldly holidays or holidays that honor food, sex, magic or any worldly thing. This includes Thanksgiving and birthdays.

“Halloween is what we call a worldly, a worldly holiday, and we don’t participate in any of the worldly holidays that glorify maybe, I would say overeating like Thanksgiving or, we’re for family,” said the minister. “Halloween for instance celebrates some of the demons or the monsters as they say. We don’t, we don’t do any of that because that is spoken against in the Bible.”

The two ministers turned to the Bible to support everything they believe in.

“Deuteronomy 18:10-11 warns us against magic and divination, and Galatians 5:19-21 warns against sexual immoralities, envy, drunkenness and wild parties,” they said. “People who do these things will not inherit God’s kingdom, we’re told.”

Jehovah’s witnesses also do not believe in psychics or other future-telling types of studies such as astrology.

“The Bible tells us the future,” one minister explained. “We don’t go to fortune tellers or any other future telling medium because the Bible tells us what the future is going to be like.”

At their booths on campus, the ministers have a variety of free Bible literature including a pamphlet called “The Truth About Halloween.”

The pamphlet discusses the Jehovah’s witnesses beliefs and their connections to the Bible.

Further, it explains the history of Halloween and its origins as a pagan holiday.

“Many celebrations like Halloween have pagan origins and are deeply rooted in ancestor worship,” the pamphlet says. “Even today, people around the world use these days to make contact with supposed spirits of the dead.”

