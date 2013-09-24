Clay face masks give a cleaner feeling and softer skin

Have you ever washed your face and it still felt like it was not totally clean? A few months ago, a roommate introduced me to Freeman’s Feeling Beautiful Facial Clay Mask.

There are a few different face masks such as lemon, charcoal and black sugar and pink grapefruit, but I prefer the avocado and oatmeal.

After leaving it on your face for about 10 minutes or until the mask dries, you will feel refreshed and your face will feel cleaner than ever.

I have introduced this face mask to many of my friends and they all love it. I had my friend Allie try this face mask earlier this week and she said her face “felt cleaner than usual and super soft.”

I personally use this mask about four times a month and it always leaves my face fresh and soft.

I have sensitive skin and this face mask did not irritate my skin at all.

This face mask is sold at most drug stores, such as Walgreens, for about $5.

Sometimes CVS or Walgreens have sales that you can get two bottles for $5 or $6.

Category:Beauty, Lifestyle