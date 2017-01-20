News
UNC Charlotte’s legendary Loy Witherspoon dead
The founder of UNC Charlotte’s Department of Religious Studies and award-winning professor, Loy Witherspoon, died on Sunday, Jan. 15, at age 86. After the death of both of his parents, Witherspoon grew up in the Methodist Children’s Home in Winston-Salem. Later, he became an ordained minister in the United Methodist Church. After earning […]
Saving lives one pint at a time
UNC Charlotte held its annual 49ers4Life blood drive on Jan. 24. This is the eighth year UNC Charlotte has partnered with the American Red Cross in saving lives all over the world. The goal was to receive 800 pints of blood at this year’s drive and thanks to the help of the 1,300 students that […]
APLU declares UNC Charlotte an Innovation and Economic Prosperity University
UNC Charlotte was founded as a school intended to serve returning veterans and eventually became a modest school for locals–now, it’s a leading research institution of nearly 29,000 students that has an estimated regional economic impact of $2.1 billion annually. With this, the Association of Public and Land-Grant Universities (APLU) designated UNC Charlotte as an […]
Senate update: plans for Freshman Week
The UNC Charlotte Student Government Association (SGA) held their third weekly student senate legislative meeting of the year Jan. 26. Guest speaker Freshman Class President Vivian Ojimadu spoke to the Senate to announce the schedule for “Freshman Week,” which will be held the week of March 13, the week after Spring Break. The week will […]
Campus community to receive new ID cards starting Monday
New 49er ID cards will be distributed to all faculty, staff and students starting Monday on the first floor of the Student Union. The new cards will ensure stronger security through contactless technology. The magnetic stripe on the back of the current cards will be replaced by a radio-frequency identification (RFID) chip which will allow […]
UNC Charlotte remembers Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s legacy, life and achievements were commemorated Jan. 17 in McKnight Hall at 3:30 p.m. and was presented by the Multicultural Resource Center. The event, which was open to the public, had Congresswoman Alma Adams as the keynote speaker. The program opened with remarks from Chancellor Philip Dubois who touched on […]
LGBTQ students take first step to finding their involvement on campus
Queer Year One (QY1), a cohort program for first year students who identify as queer, transgender, non-binary or stand allied with the LGBTQ community, had their first meeting Jan. 18. Rather than focusing on the student’s identity, the program’s mission is to help members ease into life at UNC Charlotte during their first year as […]
Sports
Signing day success
The first Wednesday in February is a date marked on the calendars of football programs nationwide. On this date recruits send in their national letters of intent informing schools of their commitment to play football there in the fall. Charlotte welcomed 18 new members to Niner Nation Wednesday in addition to the four mid-December signees. […]
Niners lose close battle with FAU
After the Charlotte men’s basketball team started their contest against FAU shooting 100 percent from behind the arc, the 49ers (10-11, 4-6 C-USA) lost their spark and fell to the Owls (7-13, 3-6 C-USA) in a close one, 77-75. Jon Davis led all scorers with 19 points to go along with his season-high 9 assists, […]
Women’s basketball travels to Florida to take on FAU
The Charlotte 49ers (15-5, 8-1 C-USA) are coming off of a tough home loss against Rice from this past week, but look to bounce back on the road against Florida Atlantic Thursday night at 7 p.m. in Boca Raton, Florida. Last meeting The last time these two teams met (Jan. 30, 2016), it was a […]
49ers take aim at FAU
The Charlotte 49ers (10-10, 4-5 C-USA) will return home Thursday night at 7 p.m. against Florida Atlantic (6-13, 2-6 C-USA) after a short two-game road trip that saw the team go 1-1. Last Thursday, the Niners defeated North Texas, 82-81, and on Saturday they dropped a contest against Rice, 67-84, to round out the week. […]
Kenya Olley: Leading from the sidelines
Injuries are a common and unfortunate phenomenon in all sports. Concussions, broken bones, tears and sprains are all fair game, and it’s tough to watch players suffer through them. It’s even harder if you are a teammate or a loved one of an injured athlete and see the struggle behind the scenes. But, as all […]
Midterm report for men’s basketball
Picked eighth in the Conference USA preseason poll for the 2016-2017 season, the Charlotte 49ers currently sit in the 10th spot midway through conference play (10-10, 4-5 C-USA). The 49ers have gone through their highs and lows during their first nine games of conference action, with nine games remaining before heading to Birmingham, Alabama, for […]
Baseball is back
Baseball season looms overhead at Robert and Mariam Hayes stadium with opening day only three weeks away. As the team prepares to welcome West Virginia on Feb. 17, the expectations for the 49ers are high this season. The squad is facing one of the most rigorous schedules in the program’s history. The 55-game schedule (32 […]
Lifestyle
Humans of UNC Charlotte: Meet Shamar Crosby
The semester is going pretty well; I’ve only had two classes so far but they seem to be alright. I’m just going to press through like I always do and hope for the best. My major is theater and my minor is journalism, so hopefully after I graduate I can use those. This semester I […]
Why You Should or Shouldn’t Get A Pet in College
Even though in college it seems we are surrounded by friends and invested in school, from time to time everyone can get on the lonely side. There had been numerous times I’m sure when you feel there is a void in your life, or maybe even an extreme case of boredom strikes. When this happens, […]
Easy Chicken Pasta Recipe
This is one of the easiest pasta dishes I know. Perfect for a simple date night, this five ingredient, five step recipe allows all the satisfaction of a nice dinner while accommodating a college budget. It serves about 2-3 and only takes about 25 minutes total cooking time. Ingredients 2 Boneless skinless chicken breasts Salt […]
How To: Prepare for Your Future Career
When beginning a new stage in life during freshman year of college, most of us have so much on our minds! From what this experience will be like, to the people we will meet and what type of classes we will take, there are many things a new student takes in. One question that most […]
Humans of UNC Charlotte: Meet John Tierney
“This year I decided I would have two new year’s resolutions and it came down to managing my money better and playing with my dog Dex more. His full name is Dexter and I absolutely love this dog. He’s a husky beagle mix and he’s very good with other dogs and people. I want to […]
Restaurant Review: Kid Cashew
Hummus, Hummus, Hummus is the word! Perhaps it’s service, service, service too. Everything was perfect, and the hummus and service was fantastic. This was my second time stopping in at Kid Cashew, the new hip restaurant located in the heart of Dilworth that has everyone buzzing. I have to say it has been spot on […]
Humans of UNC Charlotte: Meet TJ Vlahos and Corbin Wilson
“My favorite thing about the holidays is all the decorations that get put up, everything looks so nice. I didn’t really ask for anything for Christmas just because I feel like I don’t really need anything, nothing’s a necessity. I hope it snows. I would really like to get some snow, I have family flying […]
A&E
MOVIE REVIEW: ‘Rings’ is one of the dullest horror films in a long time
This sure is a strange one, isn’t it? It’s been almost 12 years since the release of the last film in “The Ring” series hit theaters with “The Ring Two” in 2005. The sequel to the highly acclaimed 2002 remake of the Japanese horror classic featured the return of Naomi Watts and even managed to […]
Gaming Roundup: February 2017
“For Honor” – Feb. 14 for PS4, Xbox One and PC A new title from developer Ubisoft Montreal, “For Honor” takes players back in history to play as some of the best warriors the world has seen. Three factions exist in the game so far including Knights, Vikings and the Samurai who each contain three […]
Underrated Movie Awards
Award shows are absurd. We’ve built them up to be the signifiers of taste, but if one looks close enough, they are usually trivial in determining which art, music, film etc. is of particular importance. This is not a new thing either; all one has to do is look back at the history of the […]
‘Structural Aesthetics of Korea Traditional Architecture’ – A Precise Portrait of History and Harmony
Stumbling into the Popp Martin Student Union this past Friday, after a rather long day boring myself in the College of Arts and Architecture, I suddenly found myself drawn to the art gallery, where a visiting team of architects were displaying their work. While my mind effortlessly screamed at my body to head towards the […]
In the Spotlight
The lights go down. A string of guitarists (and one bass) sit on the front of the stage and begin to play. The piece is entitled “Rumba,” written by Bernard Andres. It feels quite Spanish or Latin, especially as a sole drummer accompanies the guitars. When they are finished, the audience applauds loudly. This is […]
The Legacy of ’24’
THE FOLLOWING TAKES PLACE BETWEEN SEASON 1 AND SEASON 9. EVENTS OCCUR IN REAL TIME. *Note: All episodes of “24” are available to stream on Amazon Video. It’s midnight on the day of the California Presidential Primary. Federal Agent Jack Bauer (Kiefer Sutherland) sits in his Los Angeles home with his wife Teri (Leslie Hope) […]
A look back on the Wii U’s best titles
The Wii U’s life cycle is officially coming to an end, which Nintendo officially confirmed shortly after their Nintendo Switch press conference. While the system was the worst selling console for Nintendo, excluding Virtual Boy, it still brought along some of the best games from the company itself. Games like “The Legend of Zelda: Wind […]
Opinion
Op-Ed: A Conservative’s Report from D.C.
I voted for Donald Trump. I know, I know — I’m the worst — but you can hate me later. I recently visited Washington D.C. to witness the historic inauguration of President Donald Trump. I stayed with one of my friends who attends school in D.C.; the university will remain nameless, but I can assure […]
Op-Ed: (Anti-) Social Media
“Hey there, what’s your username or handle?” is perhaps one of the most if not the most common way nowadays to socialize with people. You find a random person, like their face, sense of humor, or anything of that sort and boom — you ask their name on Facebook and add them. At least, that’s […]
Op-Ed: Resisting the Right
I spent the weekend in Washington, D.C. with hundreds of thousands of friends, family and comrades. We weren’t there to celebrate the inauguration of the 45 President of the United States; instead, we were there to kick off four years of righteous defiance and resistance. Friday saw angry and militant protests in D.C., where protesters […]
Op-Ed: On Apathy and Social Media Politics
Don’t you just hate it when you’re scrolling through social media and you don’t see people arguing over politics? That really grinds my gears, man. All I see is doltish clips of dogs behaving whimsically, maybe a cat mixed in every now and then. My timeline is littered with those bland, thoughtless videos of food […]
Op-Ed: Meryl’s Speech
Although there were many memorable and well-regarded events that happened at this year’s Golden Globes, the most talked about ordeal of that historic night was the speech by well-renowned and iconic actress, Meryl Streep. Streep was awarded the Cecil B. Demille Award that night at the Globes. The Cecil B. Demille Award, is an honorary […]
Op-Ed: Religious Myth
I wrote a piece at the beginning of the school year that promised to be “the first of several in a series in support of Palestinian liberation.” The latter half of 2016, however, had different things in mind. Between the Charlotte uprising, Standing Rock, and the presidential election, my largely personal reflection on last summer’s […]
Op-Ed: Commercials give television a bad name
As I’m sure many of you have experienced, often when I arrive at my home after a long day of classes, I like to unwind by watching a little television. For many of you, this may mean you will spend a couple of hours binge-watching the latest fad on Netflix. However, since I do not […]
Photos
Student Art Showcase Reception October 20, 2016
Photos by Austin Chaney.
Haunted Union 2016
Photos by Austin Chaney and Pooja Pasupula.
Freshman Common Reading: Find Me Unafraid
Authors Kennedy Odede and Jessica Posner visited UNC Charlotte last Thursday to give a speech on their book “Find Me Unafraid”, a true story that follows their journey creating Shining Hope for Communities (SHOFCO), a social movement. Odede grew up in Kibera, the largest and poorest slum in Nairobi, Kenya. Posner, originally from Denver, Colorado, […]
Men’s Basketball holds scrimmage
On October 5th, the Men’s Basketball team held a scrimmage to let UNC Charlotte know where they stand. It was a fun and informal night.The team will be back on October 20th for Basketball Madness at the Halton Arena. Photos by Leysha Caraballo.
UNC Charlotte’s Sustainability Week Photos
Last week, UNC Charlotte held its annual Sustainability Week. Events this year included a Campus Cleanup, the Transportation Fair, and a Student Gathering. Each event worked to spread sustainable ideas and get students involved on campus to create green projects. Stand out organizations include Charlotte Green Initiative, Earth Club, and the Garden Club. Photos by […]
Center City Lecture Series
A discussion about post-traumatic growth in clinical practice was lead by Lawrence G. Calhoun and Richard G. Tedeschi on Tuesday, Sept. 27. Both speakers are professors of psychology and practicing psychologists. The conversation was introduced with a humorous yet informative presentation delivered by Lawrence Calhoun. Later, the conversation continued with a lecture from Richard Tedeschi. […]
“We Hear You” Dance Performance
Students performed a dance in front of Kennedy last Tuesday in response to the recent protests and the shooting of Keith Lamont Scott. Photos by Austin Chaney.