News
Senate update: four new student organizations, Elections Act and Procedural Modifications Act approved
The UNC Charlotte Student Government Association (SGA) had their weekly legislative meeting Jan. 12. Message from the Senate Student Body Vice President and Leader of the Senate Carrie Nowell and Student Body President Fahn Darkor discussed various events and meetings organized for SGA to start off the new semester, such as a spring planning meeting […]
49ers4Life blood drive to save thousands
UNC Charlotte is working with the American Red Cross to potentially save thousands of lives at the eighth annual 49ers4Life blood drive on Jan. 24. The drive, which will be held from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. in the Halton Arena in the Barnhardt Student Activity Center, is one of the largest in the Red […]
“Rodney King:” A one-man show comes to Belk Theater
UNC Charlotte’s Belk Theater was packed Tuesday night for Roger Guenveur Smith’s award winning one-man show “Rodney King,” which was followed by a panel discussion with Smith and Journalist Steve Crump from WBTV. The emotional performance, which won the 2015 Bessie Award, was inspired by the life and death of Rodney King. King survived a […]
Cone 336 becomes ‘Peace Haven’
After 10 years of students advocacy, UNC Charlotte will be opening it’s interfaith meditation-prayer space Tuesday. The Muslim Student Association (MSA) along with many other organizations joined together in November to advocate for an interfaith-meditation space. Muslim students, who pray five times a day, had been reserving library rooms to pray in for the past […]
Students need to get ‘NinerReady’ for winter weather
With an icy weekend kicking off second semester, the Department of Emergency Management is asking that students prepare for the season. Director of Emergency Management Chris Gonyar says that Charlotte is expecting an above average amount of precipitation this winter, with the most snowfall between now and the first week of March. “Anything over about […]
Former Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel speaks at UNC Charlotte
The Office of International Programs welcomed former Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel to speak to UNC Charlotte students, faculty and staff about his perspective on foreign policy, international security and the United States’ role on the global scale after the 2016 presidential election Dec. 1. Hagel, who is a registered Republican, believes a lack of bipartisanship […]
Graduate School launches third year of veteran assistantships
This year, three military veterans will be selected to receive assistantships for a graduate education with funding from the Graduate School. This funding, valued at $36,000 for master’s degree candidates and $45,000 for doctoral students, requires recipients to engage in tasks such as pursuing research under the guidance of a faculty member or working as […]
Sports
PREVIEW: Charlotte welcomes ODU for C-USA showdown
The Charlotte 49ers (8-9, 2-4 C-USA) will welcome the Old Dominon Monarchs (11-7, 4-2 C-USA) to Halton Arena Saturday night at 8 p.m. for a Green Out, looking to jump to .500 on the season and pick up a much needed win against a defensive-minded ODU team. The 49ers got back on the right track […]
PREVIEW: Charlotte looks for redemption
The Charlotte women’s team looks to end their three-game road trip on a high note, facing off with the ODU Lady Monarchs. The 49ers enter the contest sitting 5-1 in conference while ODU has an even 3-3 conference record. Last time out Charlotte hasn’t seen action since last Saturday when they had a 78-61 victory […]
With a career bugged by injuries, Jamison-Myers continues to respond
Native of Orangeburg, South Carolina, Nyilah Jamison-Myers has been hit with multiple injuries throughout her basketball journey, dating back to her days in high school at Orangeburg-Wilkinson, but has continued to bounce back on the court in big ways. In ninth grade, Jamison-Myers stood at 6-foot-2, but didn’t exactly have the feel for the game […]
Name a more iconic duo
Jon Davis drives down the court, takes the ball almost to the rim before he dishes it out to fellow teammate Andrien White, who then converts from behind the arc to give Charlotte another three points. This is a charade that has occurred in basically every men’s basketball game since the two entered the program […]
Charlotte Shoots Down Eagles
It’s a known fact that the perfect remedy for losing is winning. The Charlotte 49ers women’s team definitely took their medicine on Saturday, holding on for a 78-61 road win over the Southern Mississippi Eagles. Charlotte was led by Nyilah Jamison-Myers’ 23 points and seven rebounds, but she had help. All five starters scored in […]
Charlotte 49ers handle Southern Miss at home
The Charlotte 49ers (8-9, 2-4 C-USA) were back on their home court Saturday night to take on the Golden Eagles, ultimately beating Southern Miss 82-66 behind five double-figure scorers, led by Anthony Vanhook with 16 points and nine rebounds. “It was good to get a W tonight,” head coach Mark Price said. “It was something […]
PREVIEW: Charlotte squares up with Southern Miss
After dropping their first conference game of the season on Thursday against Louisiana Tech, the Charlotte women’s team is looking for redemption in Hattiesburg as they prepare to take on Southern Miss. The 49ers sit at second in conference standings with a 4-1 conference record, 12-4 overall. Southern Miss holds a 3-1 conference record and […]
Lifestyle
Humans of UNC Charlotte: Meet John Tierney
“This year I decided I would have two new year’s resolutions and it came down to managing my money better and playing with my dog Dex more. His full name is Dexter and I absolutely love this dog. He’s a husky beagle mix and he’s very good with other dogs and people. I want to […]
Restaurant Review: Kid Cashew
Hummus, Hummus, Hummus is the word! Perhaps it’s service, service, service too. Everything was perfect, and the hummus and service was fantastic. This was my second time stopping in at Kid Cashew, the new hip restaurant located in the heart of Dilworth that has everyone buzzing. I have to say it has been spot on […]
Humans of UNC Charlotte: Meet TJ Vlahos and Corbin Wilson
“My favorite thing about the holidays is all the decorations that get put up, everything looks so nice. I didn’t really ask for anything for Christmas just because I feel like I don’t really need anything, nothing’s a necessity. I hope it snows. I would really like to get some snow, I have family flying […]
Five Reasons Why You Should Stop Procrastinating
Procrastination: one of the weaknesses that most of us have to face at least a few times in our lives. Putting our responsibilities off until the last possible moment may seem appealing at a first glance, but is it really worth it? While they might not fix the problem right away, these five reasons why […]
Humans of UNC Charlotte: Meet Siarra Scott
“For Thanksgiving this year I will be with my dad’s side in Holly Springs. My mom is from Costa Rica and my dad is from Jamaica. Because I have a blended family we usually alternate where we go every day. We don’t eat the traditional Thanksgiving foods, except mac and cheese, I can eat that […]
Motivation, Motivation, Motivation
It’s that time of the year again when motivation is at its lowest around college campuses. Students are drained from midterms, skipping more and more classes and are trying to figure out how to pass a class with the least amount of effort. But this time is crucial for a successful semester, so how do […]
#NTDaysOfDecember
Get the scissors, a pen and your camera out because December is right around the corner and there is far too much to do in so little time. Here I’ve narrowed it down for you to 31 things to do this month. You can start by doing one a day, or if you’re prone to […]
A&E
MOVIE REVIEW: ‘Split’ is a gloriously great comeback for M. Night Shyamalan
M. Night Shyamalan doesn’t have the most impressive of reputations in Hollywood. After striking gold with his first film, “The Sixth Sense” in 1999 and returning with grace in 2000’s “Unbreakable,” things began to go downhill for Shyamalan. While 2002’s “Signs” wasn’t critically panned, 2004’s “The Village” gave him his first taste of true critical […]
MOVIE REVIEW: ‘Live by Night’ is a beautifully bland crime thriller
Mob movies are a dime a dozen, but when one does hit home, it typically hits hard. With Martin Scorsese’s reinvention of the genre in the late ’80s, this dramatic sub-genre has seen great strides and losses in the past 30-ish years. What always stays the same is that directors love to put their own […]
TV REVIEW: ‘Sherlock’ – ‘The Final Problem’
*This review contains spoilers for the episode.* Last week I mentioned two things regarding “Sherlock” season four: I said that the show is truly wonderful when it returns to the mystery-solving theme as its front and center (like in “The Lying Detective”), and that this week’s episode, “The Final Problem,” would probably be the last […]
TV REVIEW: ‘A Series of Unfortunate Events’ – Season 1
Since its debut in 1999, Lemony Snicket’s “A Series of Unfortunate Events” has been known for being a children’s series that didn’t do happy endings. The popular book series follows three young siblings whose parents die in a fire and are subsequently placed in the care of one unfortunate or unsavory guardian after another, all while being […]
Nintendo Switch Press Conference Wrap-Up
It’s official, Nintendo revealed at their press conference that the Nintendo Switch will be released on Mar. 3, 2017 for $300. The price is a bit on the higher side, and the release date comes as a complete shock from what people were expecting. Nintendo has usually shied away from live presentations in recent years, […]
Cosplay, Panels and Deadly Games: It’s Time for Ichibancon!
Once again I spent my New Year with a bunch of weird people. Fortunately I’m not talking about my family this time, or even my roommates. As I sat in a crowded room discussing “Detective Conan,” the countdown began. Negan from “The Walking Dead” was the loudest, along with the Barbarian Powerpuff Girl and the […]
Gaming Roundup: January 2017
“Gravity Rush 2” – Jan. 20 for PS4 What was originally a PS Vita exclusive, this quickly amassed a large fan base that was enough to justify Sony to not only port the game to PS4, but create a sequel as well. “Gravity Rush” follows a girl named Kat who is able to control gravity […]
Opinion
Op-Ed: On Apathy and Social Media Politics
Don’t you just hate it when you’re scrolling through social media and you don’t see people arguing over politics? That really grinds my gears, man. All I see is doltish clips of dogs behaving whimsically, maybe a cat mixed in every now and then. My timeline is littered with those bland, thoughtless videos of food […]
Op-Ed: Meryl’s Speech
Although there were many memorable and well-regarded events that happened at this year’s Golden Globes, the most talked about ordeal of that historic night was the speech by well-renowned and iconic actress, Meryl Streep. Streep was awarded the Cecil B. Demille Award that night at the Globes. The Cecil B. Demille Award, is an honorary […]
Op-Ed: Religious Myth
I wrote a piece at the beginning of the school year that promised to be “the first of several in a series in support of Palestinian liberation.” The latter half of 2016, however, had different things in mind. Between the Charlotte uprising, Standing Rock, and the presidential election, my largely personal reflection on last summer’s […]
Op-Ed: Commercials give television a bad name
As I’m sure many of you have experienced, often when I arrive at my home after a long day of classes, I like to unwind by watching a little television. For many of you, this may mean you will spend a couple of hours binge-watching the latest fad on Netflix. However, since I do not […]
Op-Ed: Lessons in Hope
On Jan. 13, 2016, I penned an opinion-editorial for this newspaper on New Year’s resolutions and the need to do away with them entirely. In that piece I lamented that 2015 had been “an awful year for the world.” I wrote that “at the beginning of 2015 I held so much hope for the year […]
Op-Ed: Standing Rock’s Stand
Thanksgiving might be my favorite holiday. It is certainly my favorite secular holiday, though not at all because of the mythology and imagery around it. I love Thanksgiving in spite of its story, which attempts to normalize the colonization of this continent and genocidal actions towards the indigenous peoples of this land. I love every […]
Op-Ed: The Death of Fidel
My grandfather has called many times with false news of the death of Fidel Castro, originating from who knows where. But on Friday, that news was finally real. I watched as CNN aired a pre-recorded segment about Castro’s life and the Revolution that he sparked, a segment they had probably been prepared to air […]
Photos
Student Art Showcase Reception October 20, 2016
Photos by Austin Chaney.
Haunted Union 2016
Photos by Austin Chaney and Pooja Pasupula.
Freshman Common Reading: Find Me Unafraid
Authors Kennedy Odede and Jessica Posner visited UNC Charlotte last Thursday to give a speech on their book “Find Me Unafraid”, a true story that follows their journey creating Shining Hope for Communities (SHOFCO), a social movement. Odede grew up in Kibera, the largest and poorest slum in Nairobi, Kenya. Posner, originally from Denver, Colorado, […]
Men’s Basketball holds scrimmage
On October 5th, the Men’s Basketball team held a scrimmage to let UNC Charlotte know where they stand. It was a fun and informal night.The team will be back on October 20th for Basketball Madness at the Halton Arena. Photos by Leysha Caraballo.
UNC Charlotte’s Sustainability Week Photos
Last week, UNC Charlotte held its annual Sustainability Week. Events this year included a Campus Cleanup, the Transportation Fair, and a Student Gathering. Each event worked to spread sustainable ideas and get students involved on campus to create green projects. Stand out organizations include Charlotte Green Initiative, Earth Club, and the Garden Club. Photos by […]
Center City Lecture Series
A discussion about post-traumatic growth in clinical practice was lead by Lawrence G. Calhoun and Richard G. Tedeschi on Tuesday, Sept. 27. Both speakers are professors of psychology and practicing psychologists. The conversation was introduced with a humorous yet informative presentation delivered by Lawrence Calhoun. Later, the conversation continued with a lecture from Richard Tedeschi. […]
“We Hear You” Dance Performance
Students performed a dance in front of Kennedy last Tuesday in response to the recent protests and the shooting of Keith Lamont Scott. Photos by Austin Chaney.