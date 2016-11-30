News
Former Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel speaks at UNC Charlotte
The Office of International Programs welcomed former Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel to speak to UNC Charlotte students, faculty and staff about his perspective on foreign policy, international security and the United States’ role on the global scale after the 2016 presidential election Dec. 1. Hagel, who is a registered Republican, believes a lack of bipartisanship […]
Graduate School launches third year of veteran assistantships
This year, three military veterans will be selected to receive assistantships for a graduate education with funding from the Graduate School. This funding, valued at $36,000 for master’s degree candidates and $45,000 for doctoral students, requires recipients to engage in tasks such as pursuing research under the guidance of a faculty member or working as […]
Police officer responsible for shooting Keith Lamont Scott not charged, peaceful protests ensue
Demonstrators took to the streets of Uptown Charlotte once again Wednesday night after the news that Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police (CMPD) Officer Brentley Vinson would not be charged for the shooting of 43-year-old Keith Lamont Scott. Scott was shot and killed Sept. 20. According to the officers involved in the shooting, when they arrived on scene, Scott […]
Campus Safety Walk reveals safety hazards
The members behind the annual Campus Safety Initiative has completed their report of potential safety hazards on campus after the Campus Safety Walk that occurred Nov. 10. During these walks, volunteers, along with Campus Police, patrol areas of campus and report any incidents of what they deem to be unsafe or make recommendations on how […]
Tuition and Fees Advisory Board votes on tuiton increases for the 2017-18 academic years
The Tuition and Fees Advisory Board, made up of student leaders, met last week to discuss and vote on proposed budget suggestions for the 2017-18 academic years. The meeting was moderated by Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Dr. Arthur Jackson and President of the Student Body Fahn Darkor. Members of the public were allowed to […]
UNC Charlotte holds annual Veterans Day conference
UNC Charlotte hosted their annual Veterans Day Conference on the third floor of the Popp & Martin Student Union. David Vacchi, the associate director of Student Veteran Affairs briefly spoke about UNC Charlotte’s veteran’s association before introducing the guest speaker for the night. “UNC Charlotte is home to a growing veteran population on campus and […]
Poverty strikes the Popp & Martin Student Union
On Friday, Nov. 11, the Multicultural Resource Center hosted its annual poverty simulation in the Popp & Martin Student Union. Kimberly Turner, director of the Multicultural Resource Center, has been involved with the poverty simulation program for over two years. “The object of this experience is to sensitize participants to the day-to-day realities of life faced […]
Sports
Niner fall in high-scoring battle
Anthony Vanhook led the team in scoring with a career-high 20 points, but it was not enough to push Charlotte over Marshall, losing 110-93 at the Cam Henderson Center in West Virginia on Saturday night. After the loss, the Niners dropped to 7-8 overall and 1-3 in Conference USA while Marshall improved to 11-6 and remain undefeated in […]
Charlotte shoots down Thundering Herd
The Charlotte 49ers’ women’s team just keeps on rolling. A few days after an overtime victory over Western Kentucky, the Niners didn’t let up as they cruised to a 93-77 win over Marshall. The win kept Charlotte undefeated in C-USA play through four games and also at home. The 49ers are now 7-0 at Halton Arena. […]
Charlotte wins in OT thriller over WKU on Education Day
The Charlotte 49ers women’s basketball team extended their win streak to eight with an 89-85 overtime victory over Kendall Noble and the WKU Lady Toppers Thursday afternoon on Education Day, led by Grace Hunter with 32 points. “It’s a win over a really good team and I’m not sure we played our best,” Charlotte coach […]
49ers cap off road trip to Texas, take down Rice on New Years Day
The Charlotte 49ers (10-3, 2-0 C-USA) capped off a perfect road trip to the Lone Star State and picked up their sixth straight victory with a 69-51 win over Rice (9-4, 0-1), led by Ciara Gregory who finished the game with 22 points and six threes, followed by an 18-point performance from sophomore Grace Hunter. […]
Men’s basketball storms by North Texas on NYE
The Charlotte 49ers (7-5) defeated the North Texas Mean Green Friday afternoon inside Halton Arena 101-76, proving to be Charlotte’s fourth 100-point game this season. The 49ers had five players record double digits, including 20 points from Andrien White off the bench and 19 from sophomore point guard Jon Davis. “A great win to start […]
Women’s basketball uses comeback to defeat North Texas
The Charlotte 49ers (9-3) took on the North Texas “Mean Green” (3-9) in their first conference game of the season Friday night, in what proved to be a riveting match-up, with the 49ers coming out on top with a 78-63 win, giving Coach Cara Consuegra her 100th career win as head coach of the Niners. The […]
JC Washington transferring from Charlotte
Charlotte 49ers head coach Mark Price announced today that junior forward JC Washington is transferring. Although there has not been any indication to where he will transfer, the news comes as a big blow to a Charlotte team that has used the Trinity Valley Community College transfer to help rebound the ball, averaging 4.3 a […]
Lifestyle
Humans of UNC Charlotte: Meet TJ Vlahos and Corbin Wilson
“My favorite thing about the holidays is all the decorations that get put up, everything looks so nice. I didn’t really ask for anything for Christmas just because I feel like I don’t really need anything, nothing’s a necessity. I hope it snows. I would really like to get some snow, I have family flying […]
Five Reasons Why You Should Stop Procrastinating
Procrastination: one of the weaknesses that most of us have to face at least a few times in our lives. Putting our responsibilities off until the last possible moment may seem appealing at a first glance, but is it really worth it? While they might not fix the problem right away, these five reasons why […]
Humans of UNC Charlotte: Meet Siarra Scott
“For Thanksgiving this year I will be with my dad’s side in Holly Springs. My mom is from Costa Rica and my dad is from Jamaica. Because I have a blended family we usually alternate where we go every day. We don’t eat the traditional Thanksgiving foods, except mac and cheese, I can eat that […]
Motivation, Motivation, Motivation
It’s that time of the year again when motivation is at its lowest around college campuses. Students are drained from midterms, skipping more and more classes and are trying to figure out how to pass a class with the least amount of effort. But this time is crucial for a successful semester, so how do […]
#NTDaysOfDecember
Get the scissors, a pen and your camera out because December is right around the corner and there is far too much to do in so little time. Here I’ve narrowed it down for you to 31 things to do this month. You can start by doing one a day, or if you’re prone to […]
International Niners: Part Three
this online-exclusive series is focused on the study abroad process to provide clarity and further information for UNC Charlotte students who are seeking to partake in an international education experience during their college years. The goal of this series is to encourage students to come out of their comfort zones and immerse themselves in global […]
Why Toronto should be on your bucket list
When people think about a big city, they think of New York City or maybe Charlotte since our school is right here. But, Toronto is a city very undermined for what it is. Being from Canada, I am a little biased, but no other place in the world takes my breath away like the city […]
A&E
MOVIE REVIEW: ‘Elle’ marks the beautiful evolution of Paul Verhoeven
For as much as I love “so bad they’re good” movies, it took me until last week to actually sit down and finally watch “Showgirls,” the 1995 erotic drama starring Elizabeth Berkeley. If you’re unaware, “Showgirls” is often considered one of the worst films of all time and it earns this distinction with flying colors. […]
TV REVIEW: ‘Sherlock’ – ‘The Lying Detective’
*This review contains spoilers for the episode.* It just keeps coming up, both in the books and the screen: Watson sees, but does not observe. To him, a stain on a jacket is dismissed as just a stain or goes unnoticed. To the great Sherlock Holmes, of course, it’s one piece of evidence that helps build a […]
MOVIE REVIEW: ‘Underworld: Blood Wars’ is a surprisingly solid return for a waning series
While I am a critic (still aspiring) and I do look at the world in an overtly cynical way, I am first and foremost a fan of film. As more specifically a fan of genre films, I often times am admittedly more forgiving to films that other critics would often scoff at. Franchises like “Silent […]
MOVIE REVIEW: ‘A Monster Calls’ is the most emotionally resonant film in ages
As many movies as I’ve watched in my time, it’s been a rare occasion if I was ever moved to tears, with only “Titanic” and “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2” taking the cake as the two that have done so in my short time on Earth. Don’t get me wrong, movies can […]
MOVIE REVIEW: ‘Hidden Figures’ is the most uplifting film you’ll see this season
Segregation-era movies are almost becoming a staple in Hollywood today, to the point that it’s almost a cliché. Yet, more and more filmmakers are finding new and inventive ways to shape this sub-genre up into something as important as it should be, not as run down as much of the studio business has made much […]
TV REVIEW: ‘Sherlock’- ‘The Six Thatchers’
*This review contains spoilers for the episode* “Friends? Well, he only has the one.” Shortly before the end of Alan Cumming’s otherwise charming introduction to the PBS airing of “Sherlock,” he lets that little sentence drop, complete with a mocking smile. It suits the moment—honest, affectionate, and a little disappointing. The series spent considerable time in the […]
The Best Games of 2016
5. “Watch Dogs 2”- “Watch Dogs 2” was a bit of a surprise for me, I wasn’t expecting much from it after its lackluster predecessor but the game delivered on fun gameplay and a decent story and cast of characters. Part of what made the game so great was its setting, Ubisoft Montreal really captured […]
Opinion
Op-Ed: Commercials give television a bad name
As I’m sure many of you have experienced, often when I arrive at my home after a long day of classes, I like to unwind by watching a little television. For many of you, this may mean you will spend a couple of hours binge-watching the latest fad on Netflix. However, since I do not […]
Op-Ed: Lessons in Hope
On Jan. 13, 2016, I penned an opinion-editorial for this newspaper on New Year’s resolutions and the need to do away with them entirely. In that piece I lamented that 2015 had been “an awful year for the world.” I wrote that “at the beginning of 2015 I held so much hope for the year […]
Op-Ed: Standing Rock’s Stand
Thanksgiving might be my favorite holiday. It is certainly my favorite secular holiday, though not at all because of the mythology and imagery around it. I love Thanksgiving in spite of its story, which attempts to normalize the colonization of this continent and genocidal actions towards the indigenous peoples of this land. I love every […]
Op-Ed: The Death of Fidel
My grandfather has called many times with false news of the death of Fidel Castro, originating from who knows where. But on Friday, that news was finally real. I watched as CNN aired a pre-recorded segment about Castro’s life and the Revolution that he sparked, a segment they had probably been prepared to air […]
Op-Ed: Marxism for Mary
In the week since the election, Hillary Clinton has said “we owe [Donald Trump] an open mind and a chance to lead.” President Barack Obama said that “we are now all wishing for [Trump’s] success in uniting and leading the country.” Even the AFL-CIO has come out and said that “if he is willing to […]
Satire: Ruminations on dating
As Thanksgiving break approaches, there are three things I know I have to look forward to. An assortment of delicious foods, an assortment of delicious family arguments and about 85 people asking me how my dating life is going. “Are you dating anyone?” “Who’s the lucky girl?” “You know, I’ll bet you have all the […]
Op-Ed: What do we lose when we settle?
In rhetoric, the lesser evil principle extends back as far as the Greek myth of Scylla and Charybdis in Homer. In the story, Scylla is a monster who manifested itself as a six-headed rock while Charybdis materialized as a whirlpool, both of whom were located in the sea between Italy and Sicily. Odysseus had to choose […]
Photos
Student Art Showcase Reception October 20, 2016
Photos by Austin Chaney.
Haunted Union 2016
Photos by Austin Chaney and Pooja Pasupula.
Freshman Common Reading: Find Me Unafraid
Authors Kennedy Odede and Jessica Posner visited UNC Charlotte last Thursday to give a speech on their book “Find Me Unafraid”, a true story that follows their journey creating Shining Hope for Communities (SHOFCO), a social movement. Odede grew up in Kibera, the largest and poorest slum in Nairobi, Kenya. Posner, originally from Denver, Colorado, […]
Men’s Basketball holds scrimmage
On October 5th, the Men’s Basketball team held a scrimmage to let UNC Charlotte know where they stand. It was a fun and informal night.The team will be back on October 20th for Basketball Madness at the Halton Arena. Photos by Leysha Caraballo.
UNC Charlotte’s Sustainability Week Photos
Last week, UNC Charlotte held its annual Sustainability Week. Events this year included a Campus Cleanup, the Transportation Fair, and a Student Gathering. Each event worked to spread sustainable ideas and get students involved on campus to create green projects. Stand out organizations include Charlotte Green Initiative, Earth Club, and the Garden Club. Photos by […]
Center City Lecture Series
A discussion about post-traumatic growth in clinical practice was lead by Lawrence G. Calhoun and Richard G. Tedeschi on Tuesday, Sept. 27. Both speakers are professors of psychology and practicing psychologists. The conversation was introduced with a humorous yet informative presentation delivered by Lawrence Calhoun. Later, the conversation continued with a lecture from Richard Tedeschi. […]
“We Hear You” Dance Performance
Students performed a dance in front of Kennedy last Tuesday in response to the recent protests and the shooting of Keith Lamont Scott. Photos by Austin Chaney.