News
Cone 336 becomes ‘Peace Haven’
After 10 years of students advocacy, UNC Charlotte will be opening it’s interfaith meditation-prayer space Tuesday. The Muslim Student Association (MSA) along with many other organizations joined together in November to advocate for an interfaith-meditation space. Muslim students, who pray five times a day, had been reserving library rooms to pray in for the past […]
Students need to get ‘NinerReady’ for winter weather
With an icy weekend kicking off second semester, the Department of Emergency Management is asking that students prepare for the season. Director of Emergency Management Chris Gonyar says that Charlotte is expecting an above average amount of precipitation this winter, with the most snowfall between now and the first week of March. “Anything over about […]
Former Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel speaks at UNC Charlotte
The Office of International Programs welcomed former Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel to speak to UNC Charlotte students, faculty and staff about his perspective on foreign policy, international security and the United States’ role on the global scale after the 2016 presidential election Dec. 1. Hagel, who is a registered Republican, believes a lack of bipartisanship […]
Graduate School launches third year of veteran assistantships
This year, three military veterans will be selected to receive assistantships for a graduate education with funding from the Graduate School. This funding, valued at $36,000 for master’s degree candidates and $45,000 for doctoral students, requires recipients to engage in tasks such as pursuing research under the guidance of a faculty member or working as […]
Police officer responsible for shooting Keith Lamont Scott not charged, peaceful protests ensue
Demonstrators took to the streets of Uptown Charlotte once again Wednesday night after the news that Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police (CMPD) Officer Brentley Vinson would not be charged for the shooting of 43-year-old Keith Lamont Scott. Scott was shot and killed Sept. 20. According to the officers involved in the shooting, when they arrived on scene, Scott […]
Campus Safety Walk reveals safety hazards
The members behind the annual Campus Safety Initiative has completed their report of potential safety hazards on campus after the Campus Safety Walk that occurred Nov. 10. During these walks, volunteers, along with Campus Police, patrol areas of campus and report any incidents of what they deem to be unsafe or make recommendations on how […]
Tuition and Fees Advisory Board votes on tuiton increases for the 2017-18 academic years
The Tuition and Fees Advisory Board, made up of student leaders, met last week to discuss and vote on proposed budget suggestions for the 2017-18 academic years. The meeting was moderated by Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Dr. Arthur Jackson and President of the Student Body Fahn Darkor. Members of the public were allowed to […]
Sports
Charlotte Shoots Down Eagles
It’s a known fact that the perfect remedy for losing is winning. The Charlotte 49ers women’s team definitely took their medicine on Saturday, holding on for a 78-61 road win over the Southern Mississippi Eagles. Charlotte was led by Nyilah Jamison-Myers’ 23 points and seven rebounds, but she had help. All five starters scored in […]
Charlotte 49ers handle Southern Miss at home
The Charlotte 49ers (8-9, 2-4 C-USA) were back on their home court Saturday night to take on the Golden Eagles, ultimately beating Southern Miss 82-66 behind five double-figure scorers, led by Anthony Vanhook with 16 points and nine rebounds. “It was good to get a W tonight,” head coach Mark Price said. “It was something […]
PREVIEW: Charlotte squares up with Southern Miss
After dropping their first conference game of the season on Thursday against Louisiana Tech, the Charlotte women’s team is looking for redemption in Hattiesburg as they prepare to take on Southern Miss. The 49ers sit at second in conference standings with a 4-1 conference record, 12-4 overall. Southern Miss holds a 3-1 conference record and […]
Charlotte’s comeback falls short, loses to La Tech
The Charlotte 49ers played the hearts out but in the end, it was not enough to complete the massive comeback in the second half. Down by as many as 23, the Niners (7-9, C-USA 1-4) still fell short in a nail biter game to the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (11-6, C-USA: 3-1) 79-73, in Halton Arena. […]
Women’s basketball falls to Louisiana Tech
The Charlotte 49ers (12-4, 4-1 C-USA) took on Louisiana Tech (7-8, 2-2 C-USA) Thursday night in what proved to be a decisive win for the Bulldogs, 80-54. Ciara Gregory was the only highlight in a somewhat disappointing performance for the 49ers, finishing the game with 24 points and three rebounds off of 42 percent shooting. […]
PREVIEW: Charlotte to take on Lady Techsters
The Charlotte 49ers women’s team is continuing to grow together and mesh at the right time. After their win against Marshall, the Niners increased their winning streak to nine games and improved their record to 12-3. However, even though they are currently undefeated (4-0) in conference play, there is still work to be done. Charlotte […]
PREVIEW: Charlotte 49ers open three game home stand against Louisiana Tech
After the Niners fell in a high scoring loss to Marshall (110-93) over winter break, they are back again in Halton Arena and are preparing to make a comeback against Louisiana Tech. The 49ers are up for a challenge as the Bulldogs lead Conference USA with a 2-1 record. Last season Charlotte just fell short of defeating […]
Lifestyle
Humans of UNC Charlotte: Meet John Tierney
“This year I decided I would have two new year’s resolutions and it came down to managing my money better and playing with my dog Dex more. His full name is Dexter and I absolutely love this dog. He’s a husky beagle mix and he’s very good with other dogs and people. I want to […]
Restaurant Review: Kid Cashew
Hummus, Hummus, Hummus is the word! Perhaps it’s service, service, service too. Everything was perfect, and the hummus and service was fantastic. This was my second time stopping in at Kid Cashew, the new hip restaurant located in the heart of Dilworth that has everyone buzzing. I have to say it has been spot on […]
Humans of UNC Charlotte: Meet TJ Vlahos and Corbin Wilson
“My favorite thing about the holidays is all the decorations that get put up, everything looks so nice. I didn’t really ask for anything for Christmas just because I feel like I don’t really need anything, nothing’s a necessity. I hope it snows. I would really like to get some snow, I have family flying […]
Five Reasons Why You Should Stop Procrastinating
Procrastination: one of the weaknesses that most of us have to face at least a few times in our lives. Putting our responsibilities off until the last possible moment may seem appealing at a first glance, but is it really worth it? While they might not fix the problem right away, these five reasons why […]
Humans of UNC Charlotte: Meet Siarra Scott
“For Thanksgiving this year I will be with my dad’s side in Holly Springs. My mom is from Costa Rica and my dad is from Jamaica. Because I have a blended family we usually alternate where we go every day. We don’t eat the traditional Thanksgiving foods, except mac and cheese, I can eat that […]
Motivation, Motivation, Motivation
It’s that time of the year again when motivation is at its lowest around college campuses. Students are drained from midterms, skipping more and more classes and are trying to figure out how to pass a class with the least amount of effort. But this time is crucial for a successful semester, so how do […]
#NTDaysOfDecember
Get the scissors, a pen and your camera out because December is right around the corner and there is far too much to do in so little time. Here I’ve narrowed it down for you to 31 things to do this month. You can start by doing one a day, or if you’re prone to […]
A&E
Nintendo Switch Press Conference Wrap-Up
It’s official, Nintendo revealed at their press conference that the Nintendo Switch will be released on Mar. 3, 2017 for $300. The price is a bit on the higher side, and the release date comes as a complete shock from what people were expecting. Nintendo has usually shied away from live presentations in recent years, […]
Cosplay, Panels and Deadly Games: It’s Time for Ichibancon!
Once again I spent my New Year with a bunch of weird people. Fortunately I’m not talking about my family this time, or even my roommates. As I sat in a crowded room discussing “Detective Conan,” the countdown began. Negan from “The Walking Dead” was the loudest, along with the Barbarian Powerpuff Girl and the […]
Gaming Roundup: January 2017
“Gravity Rush 2” – Jan. 20 for PS4 What was originally a PS Vita exclusive, this quickly amassed a large fan base that was enough to justify Sony to not only port the game to PS4, but create a sequel as well. “Gravity Rush” follows a girl named Kat who is able to control gravity […]
MOVIE REVIEW: ‘Patriots Day’ is a moving, if imperfect historical drama
When it comes to filmmakers on the rise, Peter Berg is one of the fastest improving directors on the scene today. While Berg has been around for quite some time now, his previous films have done little to inspire much praise from my end, though he was a bit more successful in audiences. In 2012, […]
MOVIE REVIEW: ‘The Bye Bye Man’ is the greatest film ever made
Horror films are a dime a dozen, but in 2016 we were treated to some really masterfully made horror films, from the wondrously tense “Don’t Breathe,” the eerily dry “The Witch,” or the surprisingly fun “Ouija: Origin of Evil,” horror films were one of the only things to flourish in the abyss that was 2016. […]
MOVIE REVIEW: ‘Silence’ is absolutely core-shaking Scorsese
Before reading this, I highly urge you to check out Jesse Nussman’s article on Scorsese’s legacy over the past 50 years, which will give you major insight into the enigmatic filmmaker behind “Silence.” Check it out here. When you think of Martin Scorsese, your first thought immediately jumps to that of the urban crime film, whether […]
TV REVIEW: ‘The Young Pope’
You aren’t ready for “The Young Pope.” I repeat, you are NOT ready for “The Young Pope.” Why? Because this show is unlike anything you’ve seen before. Perhaps if you are familiar with the work of creator/director Paolo Sorrentino–his movie “The Great Beauty” won the Best Foreign Language Film Oscar back in 2014–you’ll know what […]
Opinion
Op-Ed: Religious Myth
I wrote a piece at the beginning of the school year that promised to be “the first of several in a series in support of Palestinian liberation.” The latter half of 2016, however, had different things in mind. Between the Charlotte uprising, Standing Rock, and the presidential election, my largely personal reflection on last summer’s […]
Op-Ed: Commercials give television a bad name
As I’m sure many of you have experienced, often when I arrive at my home after a long day of classes, I like to unwind by watching a little television. For many of you, this may mean you will spend a couple of hours binge-watching the latest fad on Netflix. However, since I do not […]
Op-Ed: Lessons in Hope
On Jan. 13, 2016, I penned an opinion-editorial for this newspaper on New Year’s resolutions and the need to do away with them entirely. In that piece I lamented that 2015 had been “an awful year for the world.” I wrote that “at the beginning of 2015 I held so much hope for the year […]
Op-Ed: Standing Rock’s Stand
Thanksgiving might be my favorite holiday. It is certainly my favorite secular holiday, though not at all because of the mythology and imagery around it. I love Thanksgiving in spite of its story, which attempts to normalize the colonization of this continent and genocidal actions towards the indigenous peoples of this land. I love every […]
Op-Ed: The Death of Fidel
My grandfather has called many times with false news of the death of Fidel Castro, originating from who knows where. But on Friday, that news was finally real. I watched as CNN aired a pre-recorded segment about Castro’s life and the Revolution that he sparked, a segment they had probably been prepared to air […]
Op-Ed: Marxism for Mary
In the week since the election, Hillary Clinton has said “we owe [Donald Trump] an open mind and a chance to lead.” President Barack Obama said that “we are now all wishing for [Trump’s] success in uniting and leading the country.” Even the AFL-CIO has come out and said that “if he is willing to […]
Satire: Ruminations on dating
As Thanksgiving break approaches, there are three things I know I have to look forward to. An assortment of delicious foods, an assortment of delicious family arguments and about 85 people asking me how my dating life is going. “Are you dating anyone?” “Who’s the lucky girl?” “You know, I’ll bet you have all the […]
Photos
Student Art Showcase Reception October 20, 2016
Photos by Austin Chaney.
Haunted Union 2016
Photos by Austin Chaney and Pooja Pasupula.
Freshman Common Reading: Find Me Unafraid
Authors Kennedy Odede and Jessica Posner visited UNC Charlotte last Thursday to give a speech on their book “Find Me Unafraid”, a true story that follows their journey creating Shining Hope for Communities (SHOFCO), a social movement. Odede grew up in Kibera, the largest and poorest slum in Nairobi, Kenya. Posner, originally from Denver, Colorado, […]
Men’s Basketball holds scrimmage
On October 5th, the Men’s Basketball team held a scrimmage to let UNC Charlotte know where they stand. It was a fun and informal night.The team will be back on October 20th for Basketball Madness at the Halton Arena. Photos by Leysha Caraballo.
UNC Charlotte’s Sustainability Week Photos
Last week, UNC Charlotte held its annual Sustainability Week. Events this year included a Campus Cleanup, the Transportation Fair, and a Student Gathering. Each event worked to spread sustainable ideas and get students involved on campus to create green projects. Stand out organizations include Charlotte Green Initiative, Earth Club, and the Garden Club. Photos by […]
Center City Lecture Series
A discussion about post-traumatic growth in clinical practice was lead by Lawrence G. Calhoun and Richard G. Tedeschi on Tuesday, Sept. 27. Both speakers are professors of psychology and practicing psychologists. The conversation was introduced with a humorous yet informative presentation delivered by Lawrence Calhoun. Later, the conversation continued with a lecture from Richard Tedeschi. […]
“We Hear You” Dance Performance
Students performed a dance in front of Kennedy last Tuesday in response to the recent protests and the shooting of Keith Lamont Scott. Photos by Austin Chaney.