News
UNC Charlotte remembers Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s legacy, life and achievements were commemorated Jan. 17 in McKnight Hall at 3:30 p.m. and was presented by the Multicultural Resource Center. The event, which was open to the public, had Congresswoman Alma Adams as the keynote speaker. The program opened with remarks from Chancellor Philip Dubois who touched on […]
LGBTQ students take first step to finding their involvement on campus
Queer Year One (QY1), a cohort program for first year students who identify as queer, transgender, non-binary or stand allied with the LGBTQ community, had their first meeting Jan. 18. Rather than focusing on the student’s identity, the program’s mission is to help members ease into life at UNC Charlotte during their first year as […]
Senate Update: Chartwells liasion Jody Thompson gives updates on dining services, new orgs
The UNC Charlotte Student Government Association (SGA) held their second weekly student senate legislative meeting of the year Jan. 19. Guest Speaker Jody Thompson, the liaison for Chartwells spoke to the senate about current and upcoming changes to dining services. She spoke about the optional dining account incentive that gives students free meal swipes after […]
UNC Charlotte receives $7.7 million grant to establish transportation research center
UNC Charlotte will lead four other universities in the Center for Advanced Multimodal Mobility Solutions and Education (CAMMSE) where they will research transportation. The University received a $7.7 million grant for the center from the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT). UNC Charlotte is one of the 32 universities that was awarded to develop centers. Approximately […]
Senate update: four new student organizations, Elections Act and Procedural Modifications Act approved
The UNC Charlotte Student Government Association (SGA) had their weekly legislative meeting Jan. 12. Message from the Senate Student Body Vice President and Leader of the Senate Carrie Nowell and Student Body President Fahn Darkor discussed various events and meetings organized for SGA to start off the new semester, such as a spring planning meeting […]
49ers4Life blood drive to save thousands
UNC Charlotte is working with the American Red Cross to potentially save thousands of lives at the eighth annual 49ers4Life blood drive on Jan. 24. The drive, which will be held from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. in the Halton Arena in the Barnhardt Student Activity Center, is one of the largest in the Red […]
“Rodney King:” A one-man show comes to Belk Theater
UNC Charlotte’s Belk Theater was packed Tuesday night for Roger Guenveur Smith’s award winning one-man show “Rodney King,” which was followed by a panel discussion with Smith and Journalist Steve Crump from WBTV. The emotional performance, which won the 2015 Bessie Award, was inspired by the life and death of Rodney King. King survived a […]
Sports
Fulfillment in giving
In a fourth grade paper, men’s basketball assistant coach Tanner Smith documented his three wishes: to get a dog, to flourish in basketball and finally to help children facing cancer. Fast forward to current day and all three of those wishes have been fulfilled. Smith received a golden retriever puppy the following Christmas, he was […]
Big format changes headed NASCAR’s way in 2017
In an industry-wide effort to enhance the on-track excitement and quality of racing, NASCAR is set to implement a wide rash of changes before this season gets underway. On Monday night in Charlotte, the motorsports entity made a huge announcement regarding how the races in each of it’s top-3 series will be run in 2017 […]
Measuring the heart of a team
New this season for the Charlotte women’s basketball team is technology that allows for players to become more aware of what’s going on inside their bodies. Assistant strength and conditioning coach Ryan Nosak pioneered the idea for the players to use the technology after he heard about other programs been using it. “When we’re on […]
Niners Defeat Monarchs, 86-75
Jennie Simms, the second best scorer in the nation, dropped 33 points, but it wasn’t enough as Charlotte used balanced scoring to outpace Old Dominion 86-75. Grace Hunter and Lefty Webster both scored 25 points and grabbed nine rebounds, and Nyilah Jamison-Myers added 14 points and 10 boards to offset Simms’ scoring. In addition her […]
Ajukwa making a difference
We know that Austin Ajukwa is a 6-foot-7 guard that plays for Charlotte. The question is, where did he come from? Ajukwa hails from Columbia, S.C, and was the number two recruit in the state of South Carolina when he came out of Cardinal Newman in 2013. From there, he began his collegiate basketball career […]
Davis drills last-second jumper to defeat ODU
The Charlotte 49ers (9-9, 3-4 C-USA) defeated the Old Dominion Monarchs (11-8, 4-3) 74-72 in front of 5,650 fans inside Halton Arena Saturday night, using 35 points from Jon Davis and a jumper with 0.2 remaining from the sophomore to beat the Monarchs in dramatic fashion. “Honestly, when I had the ball in the last […]
PREVIEW: Charlotte welcomes ODU for C-USA showdown
The Charlotte 49ers (8-9, 2-4 C-USA) will welcome the Old Dominon Monarchs (11-7, 4-2 C-USA) to Halton Arena Saturday night at 8 p.m. for a Green Out, looking to jump to .500 on the season and pick up a much needed win against a defensive-minded ODU team. The 49ers got back on the right track […]
Lifestyle
Easy Chicken Pasta Recipe
This is one of the easiest pasta dishes I know. Perfect for a simple date night, this five ingredient, five step recipe allows all the satisfaction of a nice dinner while accommodating a college budget. It serves about 2-3 and only takes about 25 minutes total cooking time. Ingredients 2 Boneless skinless chicken breasts Salt […]
How To: Prepare for Your Future Career
When beginning a new stage in life during freshman year of college, most of us have so much on our minds! From what this experience will be like, to the people we will meet and what type of classes we will take, there are many things a new student takes in. One question that most […]
Humans of UNC Charlotte: Meet John Tierney
“This year I decided I would have two new year’s resolutions and it came down to managing my money better and playing with my dog Dex more. His full name is Dexter and I absolutely love this dog. He’s a husky beagle mix and he’s very good with other dogs and people. I want to […]
Restaurant Review: Kid Cashew
Hummus, Hummus, Hummus is the word! Perhaps it’s service, service, service too. Everything was perfect, and the hummus and service was fantastic. This was my second time stopping in at Kid Cashew, the new hip restaurant located in the heart of Dilworth that has everyone buzzing. I have to say it has been spot on […]
Humans of UNC Charlotte: Meet TJ Vlahos and Corbin Wilson
“My favorite thing about the holidays is all the decorations that get put up, everything looks so nice. I didn’t really ask for anything for Christmas just because I feel like I don’t really need anything, nothing’s a necessity. I hope it snows. I would really like to get some snow, I have family flying […]
Five Reasons Why You Should Stop Procrastinating
Procrastination: one of the weaknesses that most of us have to face at least a few times in our lives. Putting our responsibilities off until the last possible moment may seem appealing at a first glance, but is it really worth it? While they might not fix the problem right away, these five reasons why […]
Humans of UNC Charlotte: Meet Siarra Scott
“For Thanksgiving this year I will be with my dad’s side in Holly Springs. My mom is from Costa Rica and my dad is from Jamaica. Because I have a blended family we usually alternate where we go every day. We don’t eat the traditional Thanksgiving foods, except mac and cheese, I can eat that […]
A&E
2017 Oscar Nominations Break Down
The nominations for this year’s Academy Awards have just been released, with”La La Land” leading with a record matching fourteen total. Here is a breakdown of who all is nominated, who will most likely take home a golden statue, and who actually deserves a win. Best Picture “Arrival” “Fences” “Hacksaw Ridge” “Hell or High Water” […]
In defense of the ‘Resident Evil’ film series
WARNING: Spoilers for the first five “Resident Evil” films ahead. It’s no secret that I like a good guilty pleasure film. So many films are so serious nowadays that going into a film knowing that it’s going to be silly fun is something I find quite comforting. Since 2002, the “Resident Evil” has seemed to […]
The Heads Are Zeros, Leveless & Planet Creep Play The Odd Room
On the chilly and rainy evening of Saturday, Jan. 21, a crowd gathered together to seek shelter from the rain and listen to some killer bands. The show went down at The Odd Room, which is a house in the Plaza Midwood neighborhood of Charlotte – its exact location secret, only spread by word of mouth. […]
Band on the Run
Despite trailer car troubles, the Band of Heathens made it from Raleigh to Charlotte. The lead singer, Gordy Quist, laughed it off when he mentioned that they had to do the rest of the tour in a U-Haul when they found out their trailer car broke down. Luckily, the Band of Heathens stole the show […]
‘Indeterminate Coordinates’: A Theatre for the Architectural Mind
Debuting his work, “Indeterminate Coordinates,” in the Storrs Gallery this weekend, architect-turned-artist Perry Kulper lends his work to the College of Arts and Architecture not simply for its appeal to design students, but also for its massive sense of self-awareness in the ever-changing culture we all occupy. Breathing a new life into our preconceptions of […]
Taking a Step out of Africa and into Charlotte
Photos by Pooja Pasupula. From the first moments of Step Afrika!’s Saturday night performance in the Popp-Martin Student Union, the troupe’s best assets were apparent: Their synchronization is airtight, their sense of rhythm is fail safe, their energy is unmatched, and they’ve got a likable, mischievous sense of humor. But it’s only after seeing their performance in its […]
MOVIE REVIEW: ‘xXx: Return of Xander Cage’ is ridiculous fun without any of the fun
Let’s just start with some honesty: I’ve never seen a “xXx” film from start to finish in one sitting. I understand what it’s about as a series, but I’ve never really been interested enough to actually take a look. So when “xXx: Return of Xander Cage” came to my attention, I really didn’t care too […]
Opinion
Op-Ed: Resisting the Right
I spent the weekend in Washington, D.C. with hundreds of thousands of friends, family and comrades. We weren’t there to celebrate the inauguration of the 45 President of the United States; instead, we were there to kick off four years of righteous defiance and resistance. Friday saw angry and militant protests in D.C., where protesters […]
Op-Ed: On Apathy and Social Media Politics
Don’t you just hate it when you’re scrolling through social media and you don’t see people arguing over politics? That really grinds my gears, man. All I see is doltish clips of dogs behaving whimsically, maybe a cat mixed in every now and then. My timeline is littered with those bland, thoughtless videos of food […]
Op-Ed: Meryl’s Speech
Although there were many memorable and well-regarded events that happened at this year’s Golden Globes, the most talked about ordeal of that historic night was the speech by well-renowned and iconic actress, Meryl Streep. Streep was awarded the Cecil B. Demille Award that night at the Globes. The Cecil B. Demille Award, is an honorary […]
Op-Ed: Religious Myth
I wrote a piece at the beginning of the school year that promised to be “the first of several in a series in support of Palestinian liberation.” The latter half of 2016, however, had different things in mind. Between the Charlotte uprising, Standing Rock, and the presidential election, my largely personal reflection on last summer’s […]
Op-Ed: Commercials give television a bad name
As I’m sure many of you have experienced, often when I arrive at my home after a long day of classes, I like to unwind by watching a little television. For many of you, this may mean you will spend a couple of hours binge-watching the latest fad on Netflix. However, since I do not […]
Op-Ed: Lessons in Hope
On Jan. 13, 2016, I penned an opinion-editorial for this newspaper on New Year’s resolutions and the need to do away with them entirely. In that piece I lamented that 2015 had been “an awful year for the world.” I wrote that “at the beginning of 2015 I held so much hope for the year […]
Op-Ed: Standing Rock’s Stand
Thanksgiving might be my favorite holiday. It is certainly my favorite secular holiday, though not at all because of the mythology and imagery around it. I love Thanksgiving in spite of its story, which attempts to normalize the colonization of this continent and genocidal actions towards the indigenous peoples of this land. I love every […]
Photos
Student Art Showcase Reception October 20, 2016
Photos by Austin Chaney.
Haunted Union 2016
Photos by Austin Chaney and Pooja Pasupula.
Freshman Common Reading: Find Me Unafraid
Authors Kennedy Odede and Jessica Posner visited UNC Charlotte last Thursday to give a speech on their book “Find Me Unafraid”, a true story that follows their journey creating Shining Hope for Communities (SHOFCO), a social movement. Odede grew up in Kibera, the largest and poorest slum in Nairobi, Kenya. Posner, originally from Denver, Colorado, […]
Men’s Basketball holds scrimmage
On October 5th, the Men’s Basketball team held a scrimmage to let UNC Charlotte know where they stand. It was a fun and informal night.The team will be back on October 20th for Basketball Madness at the Halton Arena. Photos by Leysha Caraballo.
UNC Charlotte’s Sustainability Week Photos
Last week, UNC Charlotte held its annual Sustainability Week. Events this year included a Campus Cleanup, the Transportation Fair, and a Student Gathering. Each event worked to spread sustainable ideas and get students involved on campus to create green projects. Stand out organizations include Charlotte Green Initiative, Earth Club, and the Garden Club. Photos by […]
Center City Lecture Series
A discussion about post-traumatic growth in clinical practice was lead by Lawrence G. Calhoun and Richard G. Tedeschi on Tuesday, Sept. 27. Both speakers are professors of psychology and practicing psychologists. The conversation was introduced with a humorous yet informative presentation delivered by Lawrence Calhoun. Later, the conversation continued with a lecture from Richard Tedeschi. […]
“We Hear You” Dance Performance
Students performed a dance in front of Kennedy last Tuesday in response to the recent protests and the shooting of Keith Lamont Scott. Photos by Austin Chaney.