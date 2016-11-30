News
Former Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel speaks at UNC Charlotte
The Office of International Programs welcomed former Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel to speak to UNC Charlotte students, faculty and staff about his perspective on foreign policy, international security and the United States’ role on the global scale after the 2016 presidential election Dec. 1. Hagel, who is a registered Republican, believes a lack of bipartisanship […]
Graduate School launches third year of veteran assistantships
This year, three military veterans will be selected to receive assistantships for a graduate education with funding from the Graduate School. This funding, valued at $36,000 for master’s degree candidates and $45,000 for doctoral students, requires recipients to engage in tasks such as pursuing research under the guidance of a faculty member or working as […]
Police officer responsible for shooting Keith Lamont Scott not charged, peaceful protests ensue
Demonstrators took to the streets of Uptown Charlotte once again Wednesday night after the news that Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police (CMPD) Officer Brentley Vinson would not be charged for the shooting of 43-year-old Keith Lamont Scott. Scott was shot and killed Sept. 20. According to the officers involved in the shooting, when they arrived on scene, Scott […]
Campus Safety Walk reveals safety hazards
The members behind the annual Campus Safety Initiative has completed their report of potential safety hazards on campus after the Campus Safety Walk that occurred Nov. 10. During these walks, volunteers, along with Campus Police, patrol areas of campus and report any incidents of what they deem to be unsafe or make recommendations on how […]
Tuition and Fees Advisory Board votes on tuiton increases for the 2017-18 academic years
The Tuition and Fees Advisory Board, made up of student leaders, met last week to discuss and vote on proposed budget suggestions for the 2017-18 academic years. The meeting was moderated by Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Dr. Arthur Jackson and President of the Student Body Fahn Darkor. Members of the public were allowed to […]
UNC Charlotte holds annual Veterans Day conference
UNC Charlotte hosted their annual Veterans Day Conference on the third floor of the Popp & Martin Student Union. David Vacchi, the associate director of Student Veteran Affairs briefly spoke about UNC Charlotte’s veteran’s association before introducing the guest speaker for the night. “UNC Charlotte is home to a growing veteran population on campus and […]
Poverty strikes the Popp & Martin Student Union
On Friday, Nov. 11, the Multicultural Resource Center hosted its annual poverty simulation in the Popp & Martin Student Union. Kimberly Turner, director of the Multicultural Resource Center, has been involved with the poverty simulation program for over two years. “The object of this experience is to sensitize participants to the day-to-day realities of life faced […]
Sports
JC Washington transferring from Charlotte
Charlotte 49ers head coach Mark Price announced today that junior forward JC Washington is transferring. Although there has not been any indication to where he will transfer, the news comes as a big blow to a Charlotte team that has used the Trinity Valley Community College transfer to help rebound the ball, averaging 4.3 a […]
Charlotte prepares for Mean Green
After closing out the non-conference slate with a 93-79 win over rival Davidson, the Charlotte 49ers women’s team will return to action on December 30 as they travel out west. The Niners head to Denton, Texas for a showdown with the North Texas Mean Green. The game marks the first official conference match up of […]
The learning curve
The non-conference portion of the Charlotte women’s basketball schedule has come and gone. Through their first 11 games, the 49ers have shown the potential that was spoken of before the season began. Backed by a 35-point game from Ciara Gregory, the squad wrapped up their non-conference portion of their schedule with a solid 93-79 victory over […]
Niners take down cross-town rival Davidson
Behind a record-performance from senior guard Ciara Gregory, the Charlotte 49ers women’s team shook off a hungry Davidson Wildcats squad en route to a 93-79 victory, their fifth in a row. Gregory tied a Halton Arena record by dropping an impressive 35 points, with 21 of them coming on a career-high seven three-pointers. Gregory, who […]
Charlotte loses on the road in close battle with Maryland
Charlotte (6-5) had three players in double-figures led by Jon Davis who recorded his career high of 28 points. The 49ers led for most of the first half but lost to Maryland (12-1), 88-72. “Obviously we’re disappointed in the loss,” head coach Mark Price said. “We felt good going into halftime but give Maryland credit. They […]
Niners Looking for Fifth Straight
The Charlotte 49ers women’s basketball team will return to Halton on Wednesday night to take on cross-county rival Davidson Wildcats at 6 p.m. The Niners, who are undefeated at home this season, are coming off a 66-41 win over Longwood and are looking for their fifth straight win. Niner Successes In the win over Longwood, […]
Charlotte falls to Florida
The Charlotte 49ers failed to capitalize in the Orange Bowl Classic, falling to the Florida Gators 87-46. Clemson transfer Austin Ajukwa played his first game as a 49er in the Sunshine State and took home a team-high 12 points for Charlotte (6-4) while the Gators (8-3) had three players with over 10 points in the contest. […]
Lifestyle
Humans of UNC Charlotte: Meet TJ Vlahos and Corbin Wilson
“My favorite thing about the holidays is all the decorations that get put up, everything looks so nice. I didn’t really ask for anything for Christmas just because I feel like I don’t really need anything, nothing’s a necessity. I hope it snows. I would really like to get some snow, I have family flying […]
Five Reasons Why You Should Stop Procrastinating
Procrastination: one of the weaknesses that most of us have to face at least a few times in our lives. Putting our responsibilities off until the last possible moment may seem appealing at a first glance, but is it really worth it? While they might not fix the problem right away, these five reasons why […]
Humans of UNC Charlotte: Meet Siarra Scott
“For Thanksgiving this year I will be with my dad’s side in Holly Springs. My mom is from Costa Rica and my dad is from Jamaica. Because I have a blended family we usually alternate where we go every day. We don’t eat the traditional Thanksgiving foods, except mac and cheese, I can eat that […]
Motivation, Motivation, Motivation
It’s that time of the year again when motivation is at its lowest around college campuses. Students are drained from midterms, skipping more and more classes and are trying to figure out how to pass a class with the least amount of effort. But this time is crucial for a successful semester, so how do […]
#NTDaysOfDecember
Get the scissors, a pen and your camera out because December is right around the corner and there is far too much to do in so little time. Here I’ve narrowed it down for you to 31 things to do this month. You can start by doing one a day, or if you’re prone to […]
International Niners: Part Three
this online-exclusive series is focused on the study abroad process to provide clarity and further information for UNC Charlotte students who are seeking to partake in an international education experience during their college years. The goal of this series is to encourage students to come out of their comfort zones and immerse themselves in global […]
Why Toronto should be on your bucket list
When people think about a big city, they think of New York City or maybe Charlotte since our school is right here. But, Toronto is a city very undermined for what it is. Being from Canada, I am a little biased, but no other place in the world takes my breath away like the city […]
A&E
The Best Games of 2016
5. “Watch Dogs 2”- “Watch Dogs 2” was a bit of a surprise for me, I wasn’t expecting much from it after its lackluster predecessor but the game delivered on fun gameplay and a decent story and cast of characters. Part of what made the game so great was its setting, Ubisoft Montreal really captured […]
2016 was a Bad Movie with a Great Soundtrack
We can all pretty much agree that 2016 has been the absolute worst. From politics to the deaths of many of our beloved celebrities, a lot has seemed to go wrong this year. However, one of the things we can say went right was music; it has been one of the best years for music […]
Ranking All of “Star Wars”
“Rogue One” is out, it’s already a huge hit and chances are you have already seen it. But, how does it compare to the other movies in the “Star Wars” canon? For this list, only eight movies will be counted, “Rogue One” along with the saga films. So yes, I understand there was an animated […]
TV REVIEW: ‘The OA’ – Season 1
Minor Spoiler Warning for the first season of “The OA.” What can I say about Netflix’s newest Original Series that doesn’t give away too much? Simply put, any real discussion about the plot, characters and storylines would detract from a new viewer’s experience. This is a series that one must watch with very little prior […]
GAMING REVIEW: ‘The Walking Dead: A New Frontier’ – ‘Ties That Bind’
Warning: Spoilers for season one and two of Telltale’s “The Walking Dead” follow. The season premiere for “The Walking Dead: A New Frontier” brings along a great new cast of characters, as well as bringing back one of this generation’s most beloved video game characters, Clementine. The episode begins with an introduction to Javier, the […]
The 25 best films of 2016
At the end of each year, I usually craft my top 10 films of the year, as well as the worst 10 that plague screens throughout the year. In 2016, we were treated to some truly awful movies, with some saying that 2016 is the worst year for films ever. In that light, I’ve decided […]
Best Television Shows of 2016
Jeffrey Kopp- Arts & Entertainment Editor “Stranger Things” (Netflix): What seems to be one of the most talked about shows of 2016, “Stranger Things” managed to capture the charm and nostalgia of the 1980s while delivering a gripping mystery. With strong performances from Winona Ryder, as well as the entire band of child actors (specifically […]
Opinion
Op-Ed: Commercials give television a bad name
As I’m sure many of you have experienced, often when I arrive at my home after a long day of classes, I like to unwind by watching a little television. For many of you, this may mean you will spend a couple of hours binge-watching the latest fad on Netflix. However, since I do not […]
Op-Ed: Lessons in Hope
On Jan. 13, 2016, I penned an opinion-editorial for this newspaper on New Year’s resolutions and the need to do away with them entirely. In that piece I lamented that 2015 had been “an awful year for the world.” I wrote that “at the beginning of 2015 I held so much hope for the year […]
Op-Ed: Standing Rock’s Stand
Thanksgiving might be my favorite holiday. It is certainly my favorite secular holiday, though not at all because of the mythology and imagery around it. I love Thanksgiving in spite of its story, which attempts to normalize the colonization of this continent and genocidal actions towards the indigenous peoples of this land. I love every […]
Op-Ed: The Death of Fidel
My grandfather has called many times with false news of the death of Fidel Castro, originating from who knows where. But on Friday, that news was finally real. I watched as CNN aired a pre-recorded segment about Castro’s life and the Revolution that he sparked, a segment they had probably been prepared to air […]
Op-Ed: Marxism for Mary
In the week since the election, Hillary Clinton has said “we owe [Donald Trump] an open mind and a chance to lead.” President Barack Obama said that “we are now all wishing for [Trump’s] success in uniting and leading the country.” Even the AFL-CIO has come out and said that “if he is willing to […]
Satire: Ruminations on dating
As Thanksgiving break approaches, there are three things I know I have to look forward to. An assortment of delicious foods, an assortment of delicious family arguments and about 85 people asking me how my dating life is going. “Are you dating anyone?” “Who’s the lucky girl?” “You know, I’ll bet you have all the […]
Op-Ed: What do we lose when we settle?
In rhetoric, the lesser evil principle extends back as far as the Greek myth of Scylla and Charybdis in Homer. In the story, Scylla is a monster who manifested itself as a six-headed rock while Charybdis materialized as a whirlpool, both of whom were located in the sea between Italy and Sicily. Odysseus had to choose […]
Photos
Student Art Showcase Reception October 20, 2016
Photos by Austin Chaney.
Haunted Union 2016
Photos by Austin Chaney and Pooja Pasupula.
Freshman Common Reading: Find Me Unafraid
Authors Kennedy Odede and Jessica Posner visited UNC Charlotte last Thursday to give a speech on their book “Find Me Unafraid”, a true story that follows their journey creating Shining Hope for Communities (SHOFCO), a social movement. Odede grew up in Kibera, the largest and poorest slum in Nairobi, Kenya. Posner, originally from Denver, Colorado, […]
Men’s Basketball holds scrimmage
On October 5th, the Men’s Basketball team held a scrimmage to let UNC Charlotte know where they stand. It was a fun and informal night.The team will be back on October 20th for Basketball Madness at the Halton Arena. Photos by Leysha Caraballo.
UNC Charlotte’s Sustainability Week Photos
Last week, UNC Charlotte held its annual Sustainability Week. Events this year included a Campus Cleanup, the Transportation Fair, and a Student Gathering. Each event worked to spread sustainable ideas and get students involved on campus to create green projects. Stand out organizations include Charlotte Green Initiative, Earth Club, and the Garden Club. Photos by […]
Center City Lecture Series
A discussion about post-traumatic growth in clinical practice was lead by Lawrence G. Calhoun and Richard G. Tedeschi on Tuesday, Sept. 27. Both speakers are professors of psychology and practicing psychologists. The conversation was introduced with a humorous yet informative presentation delivered by Lawrence Calhoun. Later, the conversation continued with a lecture from Richard Tedeschi. […]
“We Hear You” Dance Performance
Students performed a dance in front of Kennedy last Tuesday in response to the recent protests and the shooting of Keith Lamont Scott. Photos by Austin Chaney.