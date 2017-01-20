News
UNC Charlotte remembers Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s legacy, life and achievements were commemorated Jan. 17 in McKnight Hall at 3:30 p.m. and was presented by the Multicultural Resource Center. The event, which was open to the public, had Congresswoman Alma Adams as the keynote speaker. The program opened with remarks from Chancellor Philip Dubois who touched on […]
LGBTQ students take first step to finding their involvement on campus
Queer Year One (QY1), a cohort program for first year students who identify as queer, transgender, non-binary or stand allied with the LGBTQ community, had their first meeting Jan. 18. Rather than focusing on the student’s identity, the program’s mission is to help members ease into life at UNC Charlotte during their first year as […]
Senate Update: Chartwells liasion Jody Thompson gives updates on dining services, new orgs
The UNC Charlotte Student Government Association (SGA) held their second weekly student senate legislative meeting of the year Jan. 19. Guest Speaker Jody Thompson, the liaison for Chartwells spoke to the senate about current and upcoming changes to dining services. She spoke about the optional dining account incentive that gives students free meal swipes after […]
UNC Charlotte receives $7.7 million grant to establish transportation research center
UNC Charlotte will lead four other universities in the Center for Advanced Multimodal Mobility Solutions and Education (CAMMSE) where they will research transportation. The University received a $7.7 million grant for the center from the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT). UNC Charlotte is one of the 32 universities that was awarded to develop centers. Approximately […]
Senate update: four new student organizations, Elections Act and Procedural Modifications Act approved
The UNC Charlotte Student Government Association (SGA) had their weekly legislative meeting Jan. 12. Message from the Senate Student Body Vice President and Leader of the Senate Carrie Nowell and Student Body President Fahn Darkor discussed various events and meetings organized for SGA to start off the new semester, such as a spring planning meeting […]
49ers4Life blood drive to save thousands
UNC Charlotte is working with the American Red Cross to potentially save thousands of lives at the eighth annual 49ers4Life blood drive on Jan. 24. The drive, which will be held from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. in the Halton Arena in the Barnhardt Student Activity Center, is one of the largest in the Red […]
“Rodney King:” A one-man show comes to Belk Theater
UNC Charlotte’s Belk Theater was packed Tuesday night for Roger Guenveur Smith’s award winning one-man show “Rodney King,” which was followed by a panel discussion with Smith and Journalist Steve Crump from WBTV. The emotional performance, which won the 2015 Bessie Award, was inspired by the life and death of Rodney King. King survived a […]
Sports
Hawkins, Owls Shoot Down Niners
The Charlotte 49ers women’s team overcame a slow start but faltered in the final seconds, as they ultimately lost to the Rice Owls 55-52. Jasmine Goodwine had 16 points to lead the Owls, and Maya Hawkins added 10, including the go-ahead three-pointer with 8.1 seconds left. Meanwhile, Nyilah Jamison-Myers had 16 points and five boards […]
Charlotte to duel Rice in Halton
The Charlotte 49ers women’s team will look to score their eighth conference victory tonight as they take on the Rice Owls at 7 p.m. Charlotte will make its ESPN3 debut inside Halton Arena this season. Scouting the Owls The Owls come into tonight’s contest with a record of 11-8, including a 2-6 conference record. After […]
Niners get redemption game with Rice, Saturday
The Charlotte 49ers (10-9, 4-4 C-USA) will get their redemption game against the Rice Owls (13-8, 3-5 C-USA) Saturday night at 7 p.m., looking to earn their fourth-straight win and leave the state of Texas 2-0, after falling to the Owls 70-89 just a few weeks ago. In their first match-up back on Jan. 2, […]
Charlotte continues win streak, pulls away from North Texas
The Charlotte 49ers (15-4, 7-1 C-USA) defeated the North Texas Mean Green (6-13, 3-5 C-USA) 66-49 inside Halton Arena Thursday night, led by a second straight double-double from Nyilah Jamison-Myers. “Winning while we’re not stellar offensively is a great sign so we need to continue to gain confidence while facing this kind of adversity,” head coach […]
Women’s basketball returns home against North Texas
The Charlotte 49ers (14-4, 6-1 C-USA) will welcome the North Texas Mean Green (6-12, 3-4 C-USA) to the friendly confines of Dale F. Halton Arena Thursday night at 7 p.m., looking to keep their two-game win streak alive after three straight games on the road. Charlotte is led by Grace Hunter in the scoring column, […]
Charlotte looks for third straight win against C-USA opponent North Texas
Charlotte (9-9, 3-4 C-USA) is traveling to North Texas (6-13, 0-7 C-USA) Thursday for their second match up of the season. Charlotte won the December 31st contest by a score of 101-76. In that game, Charlotte had five double-digit scorers. The key to this game will be able to spread the ball around and find a […]
Fulfillment in giving
In a fourth grade paper, men’s basketball assistant coach Tanner Smith documented his three wishes: to get a dog, to flourish in basketball and finally to help children facing cancer. Fast forward to current day and all three of those wishes have been fulfilled. Smith received a golden retriever puppy the following Christmas, he was […]
Lifestyle
Easy Chicken Pasta Recipe
This is one of the easiest pasta dishes I know. Perfect for a simple date night, this five ingredient, five step recipe allows all the satisfaction of a nice dinner while accommodating a college budget. It serves about 2-3 and only takes about 25 minutes total cooking time. Ingredients 2 Boneless skinless chicken breasts Salt […]
How To: Prepare for Your Future Career
When beginning a new stage in life during freshman year of college, most of us have so much on our minds! From what this experience will be like, to the people we will meet and what type of classes we will take, there are many things a new student takes in. One question that most […]
Humans of UNC Charlotte: Meet John Tierney
“This year I decided I would have two new year’s resolutions and it came down to managing my money better and playing with my dog Dex more. His full name is Dexter and I absolutely love this dog. He’s a husky beagle mix and he’s very good with other dogs and people. I want to […]
Restaurant Review: Kid Cashew
Hummus, Hummus, Hummus is the word! Perhaps it’s service, service, service too. Everything was perfect, and the hummus and service was fantastic. This was my second time stopping in at Kid Cashew, the new hip restaurant located in the heart of Dilworth that has everyone buzzing. I have to say it has been spot on […]
Humans of UNC Charlotte: Meet TJ Vlahos and Corbin Wilson
“My favorite thing about the holidays is all the decorations that get put up, everything looks so nice. I didn’t really ask for anything for Christmas just because I feel like I don’t really need anything, nothing’s a necessity. I hope it snows. I would really like to get some snow, I have family flying […]
Five Reasons Why You Should Stop Procrastinating
Procrastination: one of the weaknesses that most of us have to face at least a few times in our lives. Putting our responsibilities off until the last possible moment may seem appealing at a first glance, but is it really worth it? While they might not fix the problem right away, these five reasons why […]
Humans of UNC Charlotte: Meet Siarra Scott
“For Thanksgiving this year I will be with my dad’s side in Holly Springs. My mom is from Costa Rica and my dad is from Jamaica. Because I have a blended family we usually alternate where we go every day. We don’t eat the traditional Thanksgiving foods, except mac and cheese, I can eat that […]
A&E
In the Spotlight
The lights go down. A string of guitarists (and one bass) sit on the front of the stage and begin to play. The piece is entitled “Rumba,” written by Bernard Andres. It feels quite Spanish or Latin, especially as a sole drummer accompanies the guitars. When they are finished, the audience applauds loudly. This is […]
The Legacy of ’24’
THE FOLLOWING TAKES PLACE BETWEEN SEASON 1 AND SEASON 9. EVENTS OCCUR IN REAL TIME. *Note: All episodes of “24” are available to stream on Amazon Video. It’s midnight on the day of the California Presidential Primary. Federal Agent Jack Bauer (Kiefer Sutherland) sits in his Los Angeles home with his wife Teri (Leslie Hope) […]
A look back on the Wii U’s best titles
The Wii U’s life cycle is officially coming to an end, which Nintendo officially confirmed shortly after their Nintendo Switch press conference. While the system was the worst selling console for Nintendo, excluding Virtual Boy, it still brought along some of the best games from the company itself. Games like “The Legend of Zelda: Wind […]
“Taking the Time” with Rick Joy
As part of the college of Art and Architecture’s speaking series, renowned architect Rick Joy visited the campus on Wednesday. Joy received his B.A. from The University of Maine and his M.A. at The University of Arizona. In 1993, he founded his own architecture company, Rick Joy Architects (now named Studio Joy). Nine years later, […]
MOVIE REVIEW: ‘Resident Evil: The Final Chapter’ is a dopey, silly, fitting finale
It always pays to quit while you’re ahead, with shows like “Penny Dreadful” ending on only season 3, it seems to be better to end on your own terms than to forcibly be cast out by a studio. Sure, the “Resident Evil” series isn’t technically “quitting while it’s ahead,” since we’re on the sixth film […]
MOVIE REVIEW: ‘A Dog’s Purpose’ has difficulty in finding one
I love dogs. In fact, it’s a bit of a joke with my family and friends that the only thing to get me to cry anymore is a dog; it doesn’t have to be a cute one, but just a dog. When the trailer for “A Dog’s Purpose” dropped, I thought two things: 1. “Oh […]
2017 Oscar Nominations Break Down
The nominations for this year’s Academy Awards have just been released, with”La La Land” leading with a record matching fourteen total. Here is a breakdown of who all is nominated, who will most likely take home a golden statue, and who actually deserves a win. Best Picture “Arrival” “Fences” “Hacksaw Ridge” “Hell or High Water” […]
Opinion
Op-Ed: Resisting the Right
I spent the weekend in Washington, D.C. with hundreds of thousands of friends, family and comrades. We weren’t there to celebrate the inauguration of the 45 President of the United States; instead, we were there to kick off four years of righteous defiance and resistance. Friday saw angry and militant protests in D.C., where protesters […]
Op-Ed: On Apathy and Social Media Politics
Don’t you just hate it when you’re scrolling through social media and you don’t see people arguing over politics? That really grinds my gears, man. All I see is doltish clips of dogs behaving whimsically, maybe a cat mixed in every now and then. My timeline is littered with those bland, thoughtless videos of food […]
Op-Ed: Meryl’s Speech
Although there were many memorable and well-regarded events that happened at this year’s Golden Globes, the most talked about ordeal of that historic night was the speech by well-renowned and iconic actress, Meryl Streep. Streep was awarded the Cecil B. Demille Award that night at the Globes. The Cecil B. Demille Award, is an honorary […]
Op-Ed: Religious Myth
I wrote a piece at the beginning of the school year that promised to be “the first of several in a series in support of Palestinian liberation.” The latter half of 2016, however, had different things in mind. Between the Charlotte uprising, Standing Rock, and the presidential election, my largely personal reflection on last summer’s […]
Op-Ed: Commercials give television a bad name
As I’m sure many of you have experienced, often when I arrive at my home after a long day of classes, I like to unwind by watching a little television. For many of you, this may mean you will spend a couple of hours binge-watching the latest fad on Netflix. However, since I do not […]
Op-Ed: Lessons in Hope
On Jan. 13, 2016, I penned an opinion-editorial for this newspaper on New Year’s resolutions and the need to do away with them entirely. In that piece I lamented that 2015 had been “an awful year for the world.” I wrote that “at the beginning of 2015 I held so much hope for the year […]
Op-Ed: Standing Rock’s Stand
Thanksgiving might be my favorite holiday. It is certainly my favorite secular holiday, though not at all because of the mythology and imagery around it. I love Thanksgiving in spite of its story, which attempts to normalize the colonization of this continent and genocidal actions towards the indigenous peoples of this land. I love every […]
Photos
Student Art Showcase Reception October 20, 2016
Photos by Austin Chaney.
Haunted Union 2016
Photos by Austin Chaney and Pooja Pasupula.
Freshman Common Reading: Find Me Unafraid
Authors Kennedy Odede and Jessica Posner visited UNC Charlotte last Thursday to give a speech on their book “Find Me Unafraid”, a true story that follows their journey creating Shining Hope for Communities (SHOFCO), a social movement. Odede grew up in Kibera, the largest and poorest slum in Nairobi, Kenya. Posner, originally from Denver, Colorado, […]
Men’s Basketball holds scrimmage
On October 5th, the Men’s Basketball team held a scrimmage to let UNC Charlotte know where they stand. It was a fun and informal night.The team will be back on October 20th for Basketball Madness at the Halton Arena. Photos by Leysha Caraballo.
UNC Charlotte’s Sustainability Week Photos
Last week, UNC Charlotte held its annual Sustainability Week. Events this year included a Campus Cleanup, the Transportation Fair, and a Student Gathering. Each event worked to spread sustainable ideas and get students involved on campus to create green projects. Stand out organizations include Charlotte Green Initiative, Earth Club, and the Garden Club. Photos by […]
Center City Lecture Series
A discussion about post-traumatic growth in clinical practice was lead by Lawrence G. Calhoun and Richard G. Tedeschi on Tuesday, Sept. 27. Both speakers are professors of psychology and practicing psychologists. The conversation was introduced with a humorous yet informative presentation delivered by Lawrence Calhoun. Later, the conversation continued with a lecture from Richard Tedeschi. […]
“We Hear You” Dance Performance
Students performed a dance in front of Kennedy last Tuesday in response to the recent protests and the shooting of Keith Lamont Scott. Photos by Austin Chaney.